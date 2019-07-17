Jennifer Lopez plays a stripper out for revenge in the star-studded trailer for her new movie ‘Hustlers’

- source
- STX Entertainment released the new trailer for the movie “Hustlers,” which is based on a 2015 New York magazine article called “The Hustlers at Scores,” written by Jessica Pressler.
- Jennifer Lopez stars as a stripper named Ramona, who leads a group of women out for revenge against the wealthy Wall Street men who “stole from everybody” and got away with it.
- “Crazy Rich Asians” lead Constance Wu, “Riverdale’s” Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and Julia Stiles also star in the movie.
- “Hustlers” hits theaters on Friday, September 13. Watch the trailer in the video below.
