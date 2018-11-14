Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt House Niseko, Japan

The Hyatt House brand will make its debut in Hokkaido in December 2018





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 14, 2018 – Hyatt announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Hokkaido Alpine Resort Management GK, an affiliate of LimeTree Capital, for a 91-room Hyatt House hotel in Niseko, Japan. The upscale, extended stay hotel will be rebranded as Hyatt House Niseko on December 16, 2018. Situated in the very heart of Hirafu Village and within a short distance to Hirafu’s main ski lifts, Hyatt House Niseko will allow guests to easily access the area’s world-class powder snow and village attractions.

The Hyatt House brand is rooted in extensive consumer insights indicating that guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines. To embody this, the brand offers casual hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, high-tech and contemporary environment.

“We are excited to introduce the Hyatt House brand to Niseko, which will become another quality addition to our growing Hyatt House hotel portfolio in Japan. It has been a remarkable journey for the Hyatt House brand, which announced its entry into the country last year with plans for Hyatt House Kanazawa. Niseko boasts exceptional skiing conditions with an average snowfall of 15 meters over a long 100 days per season,” said Asia Pacific Group President David Udell, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “The Hyatt House brand will nicely align with the hotel accommodation travelers are looking for when they visit Niseko. Hyatt House Niseko will offer guests upscale, apartment-style accommodation in a comfortable setting tailored to their lifestyles and has all the conveniences of a home.”

Ewan Munro, Senior Partner at LimeTree Capital commented: “Niseko has witnessed healthy development over the past ten years and is firmly established as Asia’s leading branded ski resort destination. We are strong believers that the growth in Niseko will continue, becoming a year-round destination driven by strong Asian demand. Improved access, investment in infrastructure, international standards and additional branded developments will further strengthen the destination. Shiki Niseko building was our first acquisition in Niseko and we have invested significant funds and efforts towards the transformation of the building into a modern and vibrant mountain lifestyle destination with a unique mix of hospitality, exciting F&B and entertainment which includes some of Niseko’s favorite venues.”

New Chitose Airport, Japan’s fifth busiest airport, serves Niseko and accommodates international flights from 14 major Asian cities, including Seoul, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore, Shanghai, and Beijing. In 2015, international visitor arrivals increased from 800,000 in 2009 to more than 2.1 million, a compound annual growth rate of 17.7 percent over a seven-year period.

The new Hyatt House Niseko will be comprised of 91 rooms, lobby lounge and bar, restaurant, and a fitness center. Situated at the center of Hirafu Village, guests will have easy access to a number of traditional Japanese dining outlets, boutique shops and Hirafu’s main ski lifts.

For more information about Hyatt House hotels, please visit www.hyatthouse.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt House

Hyatt House, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, launched in 2012 and offers more than 85 locations throughout the United States, China, Germany, Mexico, Turkey, and Puerto Rico. Inspired by extensive research into guest experiences, Hyatt House hotels offer services, amenities, upscale spaces and a casual, comfortable environment that reminds guests of home. For more information, please visit hyatthouse.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, and tag photos with #HyattHouse.

About LimeTree Capital

LimeTree Capital is a leading private equity investment manager with a focus on under-researched real estate asset classes that are driven by the growing affluence of the middle-class in Asia. It currently has approximately US$1 billion of assets under management across several investment strategies in Asia’s leading branded resort destinations, car parking assets in China and broader asset re-positioning and enhancement opportunities across Asia. It has offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Bangkok.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of September 30, 2018, the Company’s portfolio included more than 750 properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company’s purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company’s subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the rate and pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; levels of spending in business and leisure segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees or development partners to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the introduction of new brand concepts; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; and other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.