Hyatt Garners Top Recognition from Business Travelers and Meetings and Event Planners in Asia Pacific

Awards from Business Traveller Asia-Pacific and Meetings and Conventions Asia demonstrate Hyatt’s commitment to create meaningful experiences and to care for premium customers

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 September 2019 – Hyatt announced today that the Grand Hyatt brand has been named the ‘Best Business Hotel Brand in the World’ at the 2019 Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards for the 15th time. Nine Grand Hyatt and Park Hyatt hotels, listed below, were also voted ‘Best Business Hotel’ in their respective gateway cities by the publication’s readers:



Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

Grand Hyatt Jakarta

Grand Hyatt Macau

Grand Hyatt Melbourne

Grand Hyatt Shanghai

Park Hyatt Saigon

Park Hyatt Sydney

Park Hyatt Tokyo





















These prestigious accolades follow the inaugural Stella Awards presented by Meetings and Conventions Asia in August 2019 which recognized Hyatt as ‘Best Meetings Hotel Chain’ and Grand Hyatt Seoul as ‘Best Meetings Hotel’ in South Korea.





“We are grateful for the continued recognition by our guests and customers which motivates us to better care for them as we create meaningful, personalized and memorable experiences,” said Carina Chorengel, senior vice president, Commercial, Asia Pacific. “As we mark our 50th anniversary in Asia Pacific this year, this honor goes to all our colleagues in the region who have shown incredible dedication, passion and creativity that help build loyalty among our customers and differentiate our brands and hotels from the competition.”





“Hyatt is recognized globally by meeting planners for our creativity, flexibility and responsiveness as well as our legacy of food and beverage excellence in this region,” said Christophe Sadonès, vice president, Food & Beverage, Events, Product Development, Asia Pacific. “We strive to evolve our hotel offerings through unique events that enable us to drive guest and customer personalization, which is why we developed experiential concepts such as Elements and Romance.”





Drawing from decades of experience staging tens of thousands of meetings, conferences and celebrations in Asia Pacific, Hyatt will launch “Elements,” an immersive, multi-sensory event concept inspired by the Asian philosophy of the five elements across nearly 100 hotels in the region by end of the third quarter of 2019. In addition, following the success of last year’s inaugural “Romance” collection at Grand Hyatt hotels in Asia Pacific, the brand recently unveiled its art-inspired 2019/2020 edition for bold and spectacular weddings.





These innovative event concepts are designed to inspire and surprise guests by transporting them to a simulating space where Hyatt’s culinary excellence and creativity will take center stage. The ever-changing visual landscapes created by the digital video mapping will set the stage for an immersive experience, complemented by custom-created touches including floral design, table styling, music composition and scent. “Elements” and “Romance” will provide guests room for personalization and convenient flexibility to mix and match for a bespoke celebration or an experiential occasion.





The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.





About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.