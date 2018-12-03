Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur, Mont’Kiara Opens

Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur, Mont’Kiara has opened its doors as Hyatt’s first extended-stay hotel in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – December 3, 2018 – Hyatt and UEM Sunrise Berhad today celebrate the opening of the long-awaited Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur, Mont’Kiara, marking the brand’s entry into the extended stay hotel segment in Malaysia and the Southeast Asian region. The Hyatt House hotel is strategically located in the exclusive, cosmopolitan community of Mont’Kiara, only minutes away from the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), the nation’s largest exhibition center.

















With 298 guestrooms and fully equipped kitchen suites, the hotel currently stands as the largest Hyatt House hotel in the world, featuring a full three-meal restaurant, 3,200 square feet (300 square meters) of meeting space, a 24-hour workout room, infinity sky pool, and the TEN 37 Skypool Bar, which features a captivating view of the Kuala Lumpur city skyline. Be it the uprooted business traveler or the uncompromising tourist, Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur, Mont’Kiara offers the best in modern essentials, and contemporary home comfort for all.

“Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur, Mont’Kiara is located in a very desirable area, and we are looking forward to creating a positive travel experience for each and every guest,” said General Manager Mr. Bennett Peter. “The Hyatt House brand is everything the name represents — a welcoming and warm environment that encourages guests to live like residents. We want each and every guest who comes through our doors to feel that they can let their real-life routines roll on, even when they are on the road.”

Located in the heart of Mont’Kiara, an affluent suburb located three miles (five kilometers) from central Kuala Lumpur, Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur, Mont’Kiara is surrounded by recreational options, including the best in premium international dining, retail, niche lifestyle stores, and vibrant nightlife.

Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur, Mont’Kiara offers:

298 guestrooms , including 255-residentially inspired upscale rooms, both one and two bedroom suites and studio king guestrooms, that feature fully-equipped kitchens, comfortable living rooms and spacious bedrooms, as well as 43 upscale Den guestrooms that feature a seating area with a couch and a king size bed

, including 255-residentially inspired upscale rooms, both one and two bedroom suites and studio king guestrooms, that feature fully-equipped kitchens, comfortable living rooms and spacious bedrooms, as well as 43 upscale Den guestrooms that feature a seating area with a couch and a king size bed Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and guestrooms

throughout the hotel and guestrooms The Commons , a comfy lounge with an open and welcoming space for guests to relax, gather and socialize, and the Outdoor Commons, which includes a BBQ pit, the perfect place to sip cocktails and enjoy savory bites

, a comfy lounge with an open and welcoming space for guests to relax, gather and socialize, and the Outdoor Commons, which includes a BBQ pit, the perfect place to sip cocktails and enjoy savory bites Complimentary Morning Spread , a full hot breakfast served daily for guests, featuring a build-your-own Omelet Bar and assorted Breakfast Breads + Bowls Bar with steel-cut oatmeal, fresh fruit and more, along with vegetarian and gluten free options

, a full hot breakfast served daily for guests, featuring a build-your-own Omelet Bar and assorted Breakfast Breads + Bowls Bar with steel-cut oatmeal, fresh fruit and more, along with vegetarian and gluten free options The H BAR , which features the Sip + Snack Menu, a delicious menu with items including soups and sandwiches, plus premium beers and wines, offered seven days a week

, which features the Sip + Snack Menu, a delicious menu with items including soups and sandwiches, plus premium beers and wines, offered seven days a week H Market to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches

to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches 24-hour Workout Room to keep fitness routines going

to keep fitness routines going Gathering Rooms with more than 3,200 square feet (300 square meters) of flexible meeting spaces, a tasty food and beverage menu, audiovisual equipment and a House Host to make sure events are a real crowd pleaser

with more than 3,200 square feet (300 square meters) of flexible meeting spaces, a tasty food and beverage menu, audiovisual equipment and a House Host to make sure events are a real crowd pleaser Borrows Menu with often-forgotten items from phone charges to razors

with often-forgotten items from phone charges to razors A Very Important Resident (VIR) program , including complimentary grocery shopping, and other personalized perks, for guests with 30 plus consecutive nights

, including complimentary grocery shopping, and other personalized perks, for guests with 30 plus consecutive nights Additional services include Guest Laundry and complimentary grocery shopping available to extended-stay guests

include Guest Laundry and complimentary grocery shopping available to extended-stay guests Complimentary scheduled hotel shuttle to around Mont Kiara, Shopping Malls, Convention Center (MITEC & Matrade) and nearest MRT Station

“We are proud to work with Hyatt and to bring the Hyatt House extended stay experience to Malaysia,” said Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib of UEM Sunrise. “Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur, Mont’Kiara completes the overall implementation plan of our award-winning Arcoris Mont’Kiara development, which is designed by the London-based architectural firm, Foster + Partners. It is a significant milestone that marks UEM Sunrise’s inaugural venture into the hospitality industry as we expand our business portfolio. Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur, Mont’Kiara addresses the needs of businesses and leisure travelers in the affluent Mont’Kiara enclave and its wider surroundings.”

HYATT HOUSE KUALA LUMPUR, MONT’KIARA LEADERSHIP

Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur, Mont’Kiara is under the leadership of General Manager Mr. Bennett Peter and Director of Sales Mr. Daniel Mahathir. In his role, Mr. Peter is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s 90 plus associates and ensuring guests encounter the purposeful service for which Hyatt House brand is known. Mr. Peter is joined by Mr. Mahathir, who is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Mont’Kiara area.

To book and explore the services Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur, Mont’Kiara, please visit the hotel’s website.

