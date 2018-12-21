Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit Marks The Hyatt Regeny Brand’s Debut In Bangkok

Located in one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods, Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit connects guests to old and new Thailand

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – DECEMBER 21, 2018 – Hyatt today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, marking the Hyatt Regency brand’s entry into the capital of Thailand. Located on the bustling Sukhumvit Road, the hotel is connected to the Nana station of the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) via a sky bridge and offers guests convenient access to nearby shopping malls, office buildings and tourist attractions.









Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit – King Room





Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit – facade (rendering)

“We are pleased to celebrate the launch of Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, which marks both the brand’s debut in the Thai capital and the successful fruition of Hyatt’s first collaboration with Grand Asset Hotels and Property,” said David Udell, group president, Asia Pacific, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “As the fourth Hyatt hotel along the Sukhumvit BTS train line, our strategic brand expansion in Bangkok caters to the growing number of international visitors to the city who are seeking premium accommodations and memorable travel experiences.”

The hotel is located near the Nana neighborhood — meaning “meeting place” — which has traditionally been a multicultural marketplace where people from around the world connect and exchange ideas. Today it offers travelers an immersive experience of Bangkok’s vibrant street markets. The hotel is also easily accessible, as it is only 15.5 miles (25 kilometers) from Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport and 20.5 miles (33 kilometers) from the Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

“We are excited to bring the Hyatt Regency brand to Bangkok and offer business and leisure guests a refreshing space where they can be energized and connect with the things that matter most to them,” said Sammy Carolus, general manager of Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit. “We feel fortunate to be in an area that is rich in history and cultural diversity, a vibrant hub where people gather to shop, dine and socialize.”

Design and Guestrooms

Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit is part of a 31-story, mixed-use development, which includes a luxurious condominium and upscale retail shop, designed by award-winning Bangkok-based architecture firm, OBA. The hotel is conceived as a modern Thai house by local interior design company, PIA and pays tribute to the golden periods of Thai history through contemporary aesthetics, furniture and rugs. Featuring elegant sculptures by renowned local artist, Ajarn Nontiwat Jantanapalin, and lush landscaped gardens, the hotel offers a refreshing respite from the city’s busy pace.

Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit features 273 guestrooms, including 21 suites, all with floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the city views. Starting from 377 square feet (35 square meters) for a standard room, all guestrooms are equipped with the Hyatt Mobile Entry technology, enabling guests to use their smartphone in lieu of a room key card. Each room also comes with a Handy smartphone for travelers to stay connected and enjoy seamless exploration of the city.

The 2,249-square-foot (209-square-meter ) 28th floor Presidential Suite features a dining room, a private workout room and a spacious outdoor terrace with panoramic views of Bangkok. Guests staying on the 27th floor can access the Regency Club Lounge. Privileges include exclusive check-in and check-out services as well as food and drinks alongside stunning city views with the choice of indoor or outdoor seating.

Drinking and Dining

Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit features three distinct dining outlets including a lobby lounge bar to suit different occasions. Market Café serves authentic Thai cuisine in a casual atmosphere inspired by local markets. The 24-hour eatery offers diners private rooms and outdoor terraces for special celebrations. Spectrum Lounge & Bar, which is the first project in Thailand by the acclaimed Tokyo-based Super Potato, offers grilled seafood and meats, craft cocktails and live music throughout the top three floors of the hotel. The restaurant also extends to the rooftop where guests can enjoy mesmerizing bird’s eye view of Bangkok from the outdoor terrace.

Meetings and Events

Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit offers 14,628 square feet (1,359 square meters) of meeting and event space to host business conferences and social gatherings. The Regency Ballroom can accommodate up to 850 guests, while the four meeting suites provide flexible arrangements — from a boardroom for 24 people to a reception for 140 guests. All venues feature natural sunlight and come with the latest audiovisual facilities such as smart LED televisions, high-definition video conferencing suites and wireless internet.

Wellbeing and Recreation

A wide range of recreational facilities are located on the sixth floor, including an outdoor freeform swimming pool surrounded by lush vegetation, an outdoor whirlpool, a pool bar, lockers and a steam room. The 24-hour gym overlooks the city and is equipped with a cardio zone, strength zone, and free weights.

Special Opening Offer

Guests who book stays from December 21, 2018 to March 31, 2019 may enjoy a 20 percent discount on accommodation and complimentary breakfast when they stay a minimum of two nights by requesting this offer.

Offer valid for reservations made in advance for stays from 12/21/2018 through 03/31/2019 at Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit. Valid only with the use of the promotion code HRBS20 at the time of booking to qualify for the discount. World of Hyatt members must choose points for their stay and pay an Eligible Rate. An “Eligible Rate” and an “Ineligible Rate” shall be that which is defined in the World of Hyatt Terms and Conditions (located at goldpassport.com). Only one bonus may be redeemed per member, per stay. This promotion is subject to the terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program. Please allow 6-8 weeks after travel is completed for World of Hyatt bonus points to be credited to your account. A limited number of rooms are allocated to this offer; reservations subject to availability. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Rate is per room, per night, based on double occupancy and excludes service charges, mandatory resort fees, applicable taxes and other incidental expenses. Additional charges may apply for additional guests or room type upgrades. Blackout dates: 30-31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019.

For additional information or to make a reservation please visit hyattregencybangkoksukhumvit.com or click here for the Special Opening Offer.

