HYDEOUT Unveils Phase 3 Line-up, With Additions of J Balvin, Tinashe, Bea Miller And More, Including Iconic Stage Takeovers By Andrew Rayel – Find Your Harmony, BFAM, Monstercat And Brownies & Lemonade

WEEKEND ONE (10-11 April 2020)

Tastemakers can look forward to a multi-genre wonderland with three more esteemed international artistes joining Hydeout’s already stacked line-up on Weekend One (10-11 April 2020). Among the special guests include French DJ and producer Mercer, bringing his infectious disco-influence remix to the crowd; and Los Angeles singer, songwriter and producer Tinashe who will be performing in Singapore for the first time. The 26-year old recording artiste recently released her third album, Songs For You — following her chart-topping singles of ‘Die A Little Bit’, ‘2 On’ and ‘Faded Love’. Chinese-born U.S.-based rapper Bohan Phoenix will also join the line-up as a supporting guest with his harmonious bilingual rhymes inspired by his salient East-West identities. The rapper has been making waves on the global hip-hop scene with popular releases such as ‘The Prince’, ‘Overseas’ and ‘Angels’.

Also making her Singapore debut alongside headliners A$AP Rocky and Rita Ora on 11 April is Alison Wonderland — who promises to deliver her intensely raw, personal lyrics, blended with her digitally rendered beats in a true wonderland style. With her niche combination of cello, trap, bass and electro elements in her melodious tracks, fans can look forward to grooving to Wonderland’s versatile tunes and greatest hits like ‘I Want U’, ‘Run’ and ‘Church’.

10 April 2020

· Headliners: DJ Snake, Gucci Mane

· Special guests: Mercer, Myrne, San Holo

11 April 2020

· Headliners: A$AP Rocky, Alison Wonderland, Rita Ora

· Special guests: Tinashe

· Support: Bohan Phoenix





WEEKEND TWO (17-18 April 2020)

Joining the list of powerhouse artistes headlining Hydeout’s Weekend Two (17-18 April 2020) is Colombian reggaeton sensation J Balvin. The global superstar needs no introduction with a number of huge tunes to his name on the world stage, including ‘6 AM’, ‘Ay Vamos’ and his global smash hit ‘Mi Gente’ featuring J Willy. As one of the most streamed artistes globally on Spotify, Balvin’s success includes a handful of collaborative singles including ‘Machika’ with Jeon and Anitta; ‘X’ with Nicky Jam; and Cardi B’s ‘I Like It’ with Bad Bunny. Other notable J Balvin collaborations include ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and Selena Gomez; and DJ Khaled’s ‘You Stay’.

He will be joined by an exciting mix of special guests including American acclaimed singer-songwriter Bea Miller and her multi-genre electronic-inflected pop music. The 20-year-old wunderkind has come a long way since her journey through a number of world stages including ‘The X Factor’ and her cover songs on YouTube breaking the 200 million view mark. Creating music that’s truly her own, the personality-driven pop star has achieved significant stardom with a number of chart-topping hits like ‘I Wanna Know’ with NOTD, and ‘Fire n Gold’ from her debut EP in Young Blood which was used in several promos for ABC Family and Netflix shows’ commercials. Other special guests include rising French dance music producer Dombresky with his innovative and experiential style that has lifted new dimensions to the house music scene in his hit tracks ‘Utopia’, ‘Soul Sacrifice’ and ‘Simple Hit’; and the bizarre on-stage antics by Bosnian-born Swedish DJ Salvatore Ganacci with his impeccable musical framework in popular tracks like ‘Dive’, ‘Horse’ and ‘Money In My Mattress’ to match his highly animated set.

Also making his highly anticipated debut in Singapore at Hydeout is American electronic dance music producer and DJ Julian Scanlan, better known by his stage name Slushii. The esteemed 22-year old Los Angeles-based music producer first made waves on the community by remixing songs by Zedd, Alan Walker and The Chainsmokers. Since then, he has taken the hearts of many with his innovative tracks dedicated to his evolving musical influence featuring light-hearted, future bass sound, heavy dubstep and lo-fi tunes, earning the support of some of the biggest players in the scene including Skrillex and Marshmello.

17 April 2020

· Headliners: J Balvin, Yellow Claw

· Special guests: Bea Miller, Sam Feldt Live

18 April 2020

· Headliners: Martin Garrix, Nicky Romero

· Special guests: Dombresky, Salvatore Ganacci, Slushii

SECOND STAGE: PANTHEON STAGE TAKEOVER













With a number of multi-stage showcases set against the backdrop of the lush greenery at Gardens by the Bay, festival-goers can look forward to another highlight at Hydeout’s very own Pantheon Stage — which will host the highly-anticipated stage by stage takeovers by Andrew Rayel – Find Your Harmony, BFAM, Monstercat and Brownies & Lemonade.

Dedicated to the celebration of multi-genres and an intersection of storytellers, musicians and innovative lyricists, the debut edition of Hydeout will carry crowds into a musical bliss with Andrew Rayel – Find Your Harmony’s trance empire on Day 1 (10 April). The first-ever stage takeover will feature trance giants like Andrew Rayel, Blastoyz and David Gravell, with supporting guests Chuckiess & Whackboi and Corti Organ taking the decks on the trance day marathon.

While BFAM will launch Youtopia on Day 2 (11 April) — festival goers can look forward to a stage of unifying cultures featuring an assembly of established artistes like Emma Hewitt, Mark Sixma, Thomas Gold, B.FAM (Global Debut), Gattuso and Trouze (Live); in a truly East-meets-West collaborative performance. Expect to witness artistes wearing unanticipated hats with live collaborative sets, and the debut of a new genre and cross-continent artiste projects seamlessly weaved into one world.

Fans can also look forward to one of the world’s indisputable trap music trailblazers taking over Day 3 (17 April) — Monstercat, which has championed some of the world’s powerhouse music producers like Marshmello and Krewella. Amassing a global fanbase over the last eight years with an evolving electro-gaming tune amidst the rise of e-sports in recent years, Monstercat will be making its official debut in Singapore with uplifting artistes like Eptic, Crankdat, Riot, Tokyo Machine, Shockone and Pixel Terror taking the stage.

With vested interests in hip-hop and electronic dance music since 2012, Brownies & Lemonade (B&L) has innovated curated stages, earning international recognition at world renowned festivals from Coachella to Lollapalooza. Having housed some of the biggest names in history including Skrillex, Diplo and many more, expect a star-studded stage takeover on Day 4 (18 April) with an intimate showcase by Flux Pavilion, What So Not, Yung Bae, Manila Killa, Hex Cougar and B&L Residents.

· 10 April 2020: Andrew Rayel – Find Your Harmony

Andrew Rayel, Blastoyz, David Gravell, Chuckiess & Whackboi, Corti Organ

· 11 April 2020: BFAM – Youtopia

Emma Hewitt, Mark Sixma, Thomas Gold, B.FAM (Global Debut), Gattuso, Trouze (Live)

· 17 April 2020: Monstercat

Eptic, Crankdat, Riot, Tokyo Machine, Shockone, Pixel Terror

· 18 April 2020: Brownies & Lemonade

Flux Pavilion, What So Not, Yung Bae, Manila Killa, Hex Cougar, B&L Residents

