The makers of this $30 insulated mug don’t want you to choke down a lukewarm cup of coffee ever again

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Insulated water bottle startup Hydro Flask took the proprietary TempShield insulation it developed to create containers that keep beverages hot or cold for hours on end and designed a 12-ounce coffee mug.

We were impressed with how long the mug kept our drinks warm. We also appreciated its press-in lid cover and spout, which saved us from several accidental spills when we were on the move between meetings.

At $30, Hydro Flask’s Coffee Mug is more expensive than a normal mug, but it makes sipping on coffee and tea much more enjoyable because the mug keeps them at a consistent, hot temperature.

Three reporters on the Insider Picks team, myself included, recently tested out a coffee mug that claims to retain your drink’s temperature – be it piping hot or ice cold – for hours on end.

Hydro Flask, the startup behind the mug, has an entire line of insulated bottles it makes with a proprietary double-wall, vacuum-insulated technology called “TempShield” that guards the temperature of your drink. We’ve reviewed its bottles before, naming them the best water bottles you can buy in our buying guide, so expectations for the new coffee mug were high.

After using the mug for a few weeks, we noticed a few things: First, the mug’s TempShield insulation not only keeps what’s inside it nice and hot, but it keeps the exterior from getting too hot to handle with your bare hands. We also liked that the mug comes with a press-in lid since it helps with temperature control and prevents splashes and spills when we’re on the move in between meetings.

The Hydro Flask 12 oz Coffee Mug, despite its rugged good looks (it comes in four colors), is also very durable since it’s made of stainless steel. It’s BPA- and phthalate-free, too, so you don’t have to worry about potentially hazardous chemicals seeping into your drinks after exposing it to boiling hot water several times a week.

At $30, it costs a lot more than a regular mug, but it also looks, feels, and performs a lot better.

Shop all the 12 oz Coffee Mug at Hydro Flask here, or continue on to read what we thought about it:

Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter:

I’ve been drinking a lot more coffee and tea recently. No, not because I’m lacking sleep and I need the extra caffeine boost, but simply thanks to the introduction of this coffee mug into my life. I enjoy sipping on these beverages much more because the mug keeps them at a consistent, hot temperature, plus it feels comfortable in my hand. Meanwhile, the exterior of the mug stays cool and unfazed. As a certified Clumsy Person, I also appreciated the lid cover and spout that reduce the chance of accidental spills.

Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor:

I take a really long time to drink pretty much anything – be it coffee, cocktails, or a glass of water – which is why I’ve loved having this insulated mug at my desk to keep my coffee hot. I don’t have to worry about choking down a lukewarm cup throughout the morning anymore. I’m also very into the color – I have the olive green one and it’s just very pleasing. Little things, you know?

Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor:

I’ve been happily using a Hydro Flask container for over a year now, but its shape and size always kept me from making it my go-to mug at home. It was just a little too big, and felt more utilitarian to hold rather than cozy. This 12 oz Coffee Mug solves that problem entirely. I’ve happily sipped tea from it over the course of four hours without it getting cold. It did cool down, but it was still perfectly drinkable.