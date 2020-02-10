Hydro Flask continues to expand beyond its popular water bottle line, with new hydration packs and lunch boxes planned for 2020

source Kraig Becker/Business Insider

Hydro Flask helped popularize the reusable, portable water bottle, but has since expanded its lineup to include hydration packs, soft coolers, and tumblers

We caught up with the Oregon-based brand at the 2020 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show to take a look at its upcoming releases for 2020 and beyond

In addition to new colorways for its water bottle lineup – including new National Parks – Hydro Flask also plans on releasing new sizes of its hydration backpacks and a lineup of insulated lunch boxes

For more 2020 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show coverage, take a look at our picks for best in show, as well as a roundup of the most sustainable brands in attendance and our favorite ski and snowboard gear.

Hydro Flask debuted in 2009 with the expressed goal of keeping people hydrated no matter where they go. To do this, the company created an iconic lineup of colorful water bottles catered toward hikers, travelers, and daily commuters alike. Seemingly overnight, Hydro Flask’s stainless-steel water bottle became the go-to for portable hydration.

Despite its immense popularity, the brand didn’t rest solely on offering a water bottle. Today, Hydro Flask’s catalog includes a variety of products with everything from soft coolers to hydration packs – and that’s just the start.

While attending the 2020 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show, the brand gave us an inside look at its ambitious plans for 2020. As you can imagine, there are plenty of new products in the pipeline, including updates to Hydro Flask staples we already know and love.

Down Shift 14L Hydration Pack ($145)

source Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask introduced a pair of innovative hydration packs at last year’s Outdoor Retailer show designed specifically with mountain bikers in mind. Available in 10- and 20-liter versions, what sets these packs apart from the competition is their ability to keep water cold for 4-plus hours.

For 2020, the company introduced a 14-liter version dubbed the Down Shift, which comes with a more streamlined design. The pack offers a host of features, including a fleece-lined sunglasses pocket, an integrated suspension system, and ample carrying capacity for a long day on the trail. Unlike the previous generation, the Down Shift feels more well-suited for hiking, bringing an increased level of versatility to the line-up.

Lunch Boxes (Small: $45/Large: $55)

source Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask debuted a line of insulated lunch boxes designed to keep food fresh for hours at a time. Available in four distinct colors and two different sizes, they feature a double layer of insulation and Hydro Flask’s trademark durable build quality. This makes them a great choice for hiking excursions in the backcountry or for carrying your mid-day meal to the office.

The adult version of these packs is available now, while a kid’s version ships in July – just in time for going back to school.

Trail Series Water Bottles (Lightweight: 24 oz. $45/32 oz. $50; Ultralight: $100)

source Hydro Flask

If there’s one complaint about the traditional Hydro Flask bottle, it’s that they’re heavy to carry while traveling or backpacking. To address this concern, the company introduced the new Trail Series which dramatically cuts weight without compromising performance or durability.

The new Lightweight Trail model weighs 25% less than a standard bottle and comes in both a 24- and 32-ounce version. Meanwhile, the svelte Ultralight Trail model is made from titanium, which allows it to be even lighter. The Trail Series comes in a variety of metallic colorways, too, that let them stand out at the campsite, office, or around the house.

Redesigned Food Jars (Small: $35, Medium: $40, Large: $45)

source Hydro Flask

Food containers have been in the Hydro Flask line-up for some time but later this year, they’ll get a redesign that includes a refreshed look and new colors. The new models come in three different sizes – 12, 20 and 28 ounces – and offer a newly engineered lid that maintains a tight seal while remaining easy to open.

Made from professional grade stainless-steel, the jars are highly durable and maintain freshness without interfering with the taste of the stored food. They can even keep cold items cold and hot items hot for hours, ensuring your lunch is always at the optimal temperature. When they begin shipping next Fall, they’ll be available in four colors: Stone, White, Sunflower, and Olive.

Classic Bottles Get New Colors and Designs (Price Varies)

source Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask isn’t letting 2020 pass by without updating its classic water bottle, too. This year, the company’s most famous product will be available in four new colors, including Fog, Hibiscus, Spearmint, and Sunflower.

The brand’s also adding new landmarks to its National Park line to celebrate some of the most popular parks across the country – including Yosemite and Volcanoes. The bottles also received a new cap designed to make it easier to drink coffee called the Sip Lid ($12.50).