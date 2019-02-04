Vegans are furious at Hyundai for its Super Bowl commercial that bashes vegan dinner parties

Kate Taylor, Business Insider US
Hyundai's Super Bowl ad featuring

Hyundai’s Super Bowl ad featuring “beetloaf” rubbed some people the wrong way.
Hyundai

  • Hyundai’s Super Bowl ad is infuriating vegans.
  • The commercial positioned a vegan dinner party, complete with “beetloaf,” as a horrific experience on par with a root canal.
  • “We actually love vegan food and are glad it’s going more mainstream,” Hyundai tweeted on Sunday.

Vegans are beefing with Hyundai over the car company’s Super Bowl ad.

Hyundai’s Super Bowl commercial features a couple riding an elevator that is dropping people off to different unpleasant experiences, such as a root canal or shopping for a car. One undesirable experience is a “vegan dinner party,” complete with “beetloaf.”

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals took issue with the ad when it was released on Twitter prior to the Super Bowl.

“Instead of buying a car from people with outdated ideas, we suggest a vegan Smartcar by Mercedes,” PETA tweeted. “Great mileage & acceleration, turns on a dime.”

Vegans expressed similar negative sentiments when the ad aired on Sunday evening.

“Hyundai’s Superbowl ad should not have made fun of vegan food – it is the one diet that can help our health, help the planet & help the environment,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“I need a new car. I was considering a Hyundai. I am a vegan,” reads another. “It’s hard enough to live this way with out being denigrated by a car company. Shame on you.”

“We totally respect veganism and are happy that it is mainstream,” a representative for Hyundai said in an email to Business Insider.

On Twitter, the company is attempting to make amends with vegans by sharing an actual recipe for beetloaf.

“We actually love vegan food and are glad it’s going more mainstream,” Hyundai tweeted.

“We also hope that vegans have a sense of humor just like dentists, parents, judges and flight attendants, the others stops represented on ‘the elevator,'” the Hyundai representative added.

Watch the full Hyundai ad here: