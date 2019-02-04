Vegans are furious at Hyundai for its Super Bowl commercial that bashes vegan dinner parties

caption Hyundai’s Super Bowl ad featuring “beetloaf” rubbed some people the wrong way. source Hyundai

Hyundai’s Super Bowl ad is infuriating vegans.

The commercial positioned a vegan dinner party, complete with “beetloaf,” as a horrific experience on par with a root canal.

"We actually love vegan food and are glad it's going more mainstream," Hyundai tweeted on Sunday.

Vegans are beefing with Hyundai over the car company’s Super Bowl ad.

Hyundai’s Super Bowl commercial features a couple riding an elevator that is dropping people off to different unpleasant experiences, such as a root canal or shopping for a car. One undesirable experience is a “vegan dinner party,” complete with “beetloaf.”

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals took issue with the ad when it was released on Twitter prior to the Super Bowl.

“Instead of buying a car from people with outdated ideas, we suggest a vegan Smartcar by Mercedes,” PETA tweeted. “Great mileage & acceleration, turns on a dime.”

ICYMI: The trend of 2019 is taking the elevator UP to vegan dinner parties (and an Earth, heart, & animal-friendly lifestyle). Instead of buying a car from people with outdated ideas, we suggest a vegan Smartcar by Mercedes. Great mileage & acceleration, turns on a dime. — PETA (@peta) January 31, 2019

Vegans expressed similar negative sentiments when the ad aired on Sunday evening.

Hey @Hyundai this is actually what a vegan dinner party looks like… This is our super bowl spread! pic.twitter.com/W8vXcvSG6e — …like the movie (@__likethemovie) February 3, 2019

@Hyundai Nice anti vegan ad Hyundai, I will never buy your cars — Chris (@vegandiscussion) February 4, 2019

@Hyundai I make some really great vegan dinner food. But I’d never invite you anyway. Good job perpetuating the myth vegan food is bad. People could offset your products’ carbon footprint by going vegan. But you got a cheap joke in. #superbowl — Pair (@jeremypair) February 3, 2019

“Hyundai’s Superbowl ad should not have made fun of vegan food – it is the one diet that can help our health, help the planet & help the environment,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“I need a new car. I was considering a Hyundai. I am a vegan,” reads another. “It’s hard enough to live this way with out being denigrated by a car company. Shame on you.”

@Hyundai making fun of vegans is just sad and pathetic #superbowl — Patrick (@canrugger) February 4, 2019

“Oh, Let’s go make fun of the vegans and their crazy lifestyle… we’re not hurting anyone!” #SuperbowlLIII #hyundai — Christian McAlhaney (@Manberlin) February 3, 2019

“We totally respect veganism and are happy that it is mainstream,” a representative for Hyundai said in an email to Business Insider.

On Twitter, the company is attempting to make amends with vegans by sharing an actual recipe for beetloaf.

“We actually love vegan food and are glad it’s going more mainstream,” Hyundai tweeted.

That looks delicious! Please share. We really do like this recipe. pic.twitter.com/o5tKQXNId9 — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) February 4, 2019

“We also hope that vegans have a sense of humor just like dentists, parents, judges and flight attendants, the others stops represented on ‘the elevator,'” the Hyundai representative added.

Watch the full Hyundai ad here: