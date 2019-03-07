Hyundai just gave us a first look at the new Sonata sedan that will take on the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry

caption The 2020 Hyundai Sonata. source Hyundai

Hyundai gave the public a first look at its new 2020 Sonata sedan on Tuesday.

The midsize Sonata will take on rivals such as the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Ford Fusion, and Chevrolet Malibu.

The Sonata is now a four-door coupe with a fastback roofline instead of a traditional sedan.

Hyundai did not provide any technical or pricing information for the 2020 Sonata. Stay tuned. There’s more to come.

However, the shrinking market for midsize cars in the US has hit the Sonata hard with sales falling 20% in 2018 to 105,000 units. It’s now the sixth best selling model in the segment behind the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Ford Fusion, and Chevrolet Malibu.

With the eighth-generation Sonata, Hyundai may be able to give its sedan a jolt in the sales department.

source Hyundai

As first impressions go, the new Sonata is a looker.

“Sonata celebrates innovative coupe-like silhouette,” Sang Yup Lee, senior vice president and head of the Hyundai Design Center said in a statement. “A short overhang, sloping roofline, and low deck lid create a balanced feel, and Hyundai’s signature chrome accent now goes all the way into the hood.”

Hyundai succeeds in making a car that’s sleeker and sportier than its predecessor. It’s 1.2 inches lower, an inch wider and it’s 1.8 inches longer.

The styling for the new Sonata is based on the company’s Le Fil Rouge concept car that debuted at last year’s Geneva Motor Show.

source Hyundai

The Sonata’s interior has also been completely revamped. According to Hyundai, the driver’s instrument panel is designed to look like the wing of a stealth fighter.

“This shape almost levitates or floats when looked at, and this philosophy carries into the long armrests,” the company said in a statement. “Satin chrome accents enhance this effect.”

