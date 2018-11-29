Hyundai just introduced an all-new family SUV to do battle with Honda, Toyota, and Ford

caption The 2020 Hyundai Palisade. source Hyundai

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade family SUV made its world debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The new mid-size, three-row SUV is designed to take on the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot, Nissan Pathfinder, Subaru Ascent, and Volkswagen Atlas.

The Palisade will be powered by a 3.8-liter, 291-horsepower V6 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is set to reach showrooms in the summer of 2019 with a starting price estimated to be about $30,000.

Hyundai’s all-out assault on the US market continues with the introduction of its new flagship Palisade SUV on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade, set to reach US showrooms in the summer of 2019, is the latest entrant in the hotly contested midsize, three-row family-SUV segment – an area of the market dominated by industry heavyweights such as the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot, and Nissan Pathfinder. Newcomers like the Volkswagen Atlas and Subaru Ascent have also made a splash.

In October, midsize SUVs accounted for 14.1% of all vehicles sold in the US, making it the third-largest segment in the market, behind only compact SUVs and full-size pickup trucks.

According to Kelley Blue Book, more than 2.1 million midsize SUVs have rolled out of US dealer showrooms in the first 10 months of this year, an increase of 7.1% over the same period last year.

The South Korean auto giant believes its new SUV is more than up to the task.

“This new Hyundai SUV is the ultimate family vehicle for practical, comfortable daily use and memory-making road trips whenever the appeal of the open road should beckon,” Mike O’Brien, Hyundai Motor America’s vice president of product, corporate, and digital planning, said in a statement.

The Palisade comes standard with a 3.8-liter, 291-horsepower naturally aspirated V6 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 16.3-foot SUV will be available in both two-wheel and all-wheel drive.

Its interior is available with Nappa leather, wood-grain trim, a 10.25-inch widescreen center infotainment display, a 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument display in front of the driver, a head-up display, a power-operated third-row seat, ventilated second-row captain’s chairs, and seven USB plugs.

The Palisade also comes standard with a host of safety tech, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and rear cross-traffic avoidance, and forward-collision avoidance with pedestrian detection.

Hyundai has not yet announced official pricing for the Palisade SUV, but expect the base, two-wheel-drive model to start at about $30,000.