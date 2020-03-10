‘I Am Not Okay With This’ co-creator Jonathan Entwistle reveals the best details and Easter eggs you might have missed

caption Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Jonathan Entwistle, Richard Ellis, and Sofia Bryant at the premiere of Netflix’s “I Am Not Okay With This.” source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

“I Am Not Okay With This” was co-created by director Jonathan Entwistle, who also worked on the Netflix series “The End of the Fxxxing World.”

The shows are linked thanks to two Easter eggs in “I Am Not Okay With This.”

One link is a newspaper story that references characters in “The End of the Fxxxing World.”

There’s also an acronym for “The End of the Fxxxing World” (TEOTFW) doodled in Syd’s notebook.

Entwhistle intentionally paid homage to John Hughes’ “The Breakfast Club” with the costumes for all the main characters in the fifth episode, too.

Netflix’s new sci-fi series “I Am Not Okay With This” follows teenager Sydney “Syd” Novak (played by Sophia Lillis) as she discovers her supernatural abilities while attending high school in a small Pennsylvania town.

The show takes place along the same timeline as another Netflix original, “The End of the Fxxxing World,” which was also co-created by director Jonathan Entwistle.

“It’s not so much a shared universe,” Entwistle told Insider over the phone. “I just like the idea of a timeline where things are potentially happening at the same time.”

There are several fun details and Easter eggs that show the thread between the two series.

The connecting details between ‘The End of the Fxxxing World’ and ‘I Am Not Okay With This’

caption Sophia Lillis as Syd and Jessica Barden as Alyssa on “I Am Not Okay With This” and “The End of the Fxxxing World.” source Netflix

Both series are based on graphic novels written by author Charles Forsman (or “Chuck,” as Entwistle calls him).

“Chuck and I have a long relationship,” Entwistle said. “It was more of a little joke for us and a throwback to the time we spent in England making [‘The End of the Fxxxing World’]. So now in Pittsburgh, which is where Chuck is originally from, we’re making another one of his books.”

As Entwistle confirmed to Insider, there is a small Easter egg that links both show’s storylines: A newspaper with a front-page article about James and Alyssa (the two main characters from “The End of the Fxxxing World”) inside Syd’s house in “I Am Not Okay With This.”

caption There’s a newspaper on the table in episode four, “Stan by Me,” when Syd and her brother Liam are eating dinner together. source Netflix

Fans won’t be able to find a clear angle of the newspaper while watching the episodes, though.

“I think it’s in [the show] multiple times actually,” Entwistle said. “It’s always in the house. I don’t know if you’ll ever get a screenshot; I don’t think it’s clear enough in what actually ended up in the edit.”

One other Easter egg is clearly visible on the third episode of “I Am Not Okay With This” – a small doodle of the acronym for “The End of the Fxxxing World” (TEOTFW) written on Syd’s notepad at home:

caption One of Syd’s notepads on her desk also has the acronym for “The End of the Fxxxing World” written on it. source Netflix

How ‘The Breakfast Club’ was directly referenced for the detention episode of ‘I Am Not Okay With This’

The Easter eggs don’t end with “The End of the Fxxxing World” references. Entwistle was also aware that fans of his shows are on the lookout for other fun details and references to existing pop culture.

“You don’t create ‘The End of the Fxxxing World’ and see the amount of analysis that comes with that show and not be aware that [fandom] exists,” Entwistle said. “Fascinatingly, Wyatt [Oleff], who plays Stan, is really into all of that stuff. He would come up with a bunch of little jokes here and there, and [he] is big into the costume side of things.”

caption “The Breakfast Club” was referenced heavily for episode five of “I Am Not Okay With This,” when the characters find themselves in detention. source Universal Pictures

“We were talking about doing ‘The Breakfast Club’ episode, and how the costumes are the same as the characters in ‘The Breakfast Club,’ color-palette wise,” Entwistle said. “They’re pretty much wearing the same clothes.”

The two shows share Jonathan Entwistle’s distinctive style, which he calls “faux-nostalgia.” The production design, music choices, costumes, and overall aesthetic make the storylines feel pulled right out of the ’80s or early ’90s – but it’s all taking place contemporaneously.

“I weirdly see it as the time I grew up in and a little bit before,” Entwhistle said. “So I feel like [the aesthetic] runs from like 1980 all the way through to 1998. It feels like it sits in the world before I left home.”

caption The four main characters (plus Jenny, who is off-screen) have costumes similar to “The Breakfast Club” teens. source Netflix

“It’s just those little style elements in there that I’m hoping people pick up,” Entwhistle said. “People did it so much with [‘The End of the Fxxxing World’] and the diner scene and ‘Pulp Fiction’ and all of these different things that are definitely all pastiches in there, from ‘Fargo’ to ‘Twin Peaks’ and others.”

“But hopefully, it stands alone as its own world,” he continued. “I feel like [both shows] definitely exist in their own universe, albeit related or not.”

For Entwhistle, it’s important to have control over every aspect of the world’s design for his shows. “We painted the color of the walls in the school a very specific shade of green, and the letterman jackets are handmade in a very specific color of burgundy,” Entwhistle said. “They all match all different elements of the show and the color of the logo. Everything is very, very specifically crafted.”

caption Brad wearing a letterman jacket on “I Am Not Okay With This.” source Netflix

“I’m definitely aware that when you look at it on Instagram, you can see a tone and a style of the show,” Entwhistle said. “That’s important to me because I want the show to stand out, and I want it to feel like it’s part of a world that you could only get by watching ‘I Am Not Okay With This.'”

Both of Entwistle’s shows, “I Am Not Okay With This” and “The End of the Fxxxing World,” are streaming now on Netflix.