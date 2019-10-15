‘I am satisfied’: Mahathir defends arrest of 12 suspected terrorists under a ‘repressive’ law PH promised to abolish

“I was briefed by the police, and they gave me the reasons behind their action, and I am satisfied with them,” Bernama quoted him as saying. Reuters

Malaysian police have detained 12 people without trial, including two DAP politicians, using a law the PH government promised to abolish.

The 12 are suspected of promoting, raising money, recruiting people and planning attacks for terrorist group Tamil Tigers.

Some PH leaders, including PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim, criticised the law, calling it “harsh” and “draconian”.

PM Mahathir defended police actions on Monday (Oct 14), saying he was “satisfied” with their explanation for the tactic.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has spoken out in defence of police actions amid a hotly-debated arrest of 12 people allegedly linked to terrorist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

Police arrested seven suspects on Thursday (Oct 10), including two Democratic Action Party (DAP) politicians from Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, and five more on Monday (Oct 14), under a controversial law that the Pakatan Harapan government previously pledged to abolish.

The Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA), which police used, allowed them to detain arrested suspects for 28 days without trial to conduct investigations.

Various PH leaders, including People’s Justice Party head Anwar Ibrahim, have criticised police use of the SOSMA Act, with the prime minister-in-waiting describing the move as “harsh”.

Other notable personalities who spoke out against the use of SOSMA include DAP member Lim Lip Eng, Klang MP Charles Santiago, Syahredzan Johan (political secretary to DAP leader Lim Kit Siang) and political cartoonist Zunar.

“The police will have to answer to the select committee the need to use Sosma, a repressive and draconian law which the Pakatan Harapan government has pledged to repeal, on the seven who can be detained without trial for up to 28 days,” https://t.co/J512uT8Iym — LIM LIP ENG (@limlipeng) October 11, 2019

3. SOSMA must go. Pakatan Harapan must keep it’s election promise. Police action against 12 for alleged LTTE links shows SOSMA can be abused. 4. If police have concrete evidence why not charge the 12 in an open court? Why detain them without trial? — Charles Santiago (@mpklang) October 13, 2019

I have conducted a number of SOSMA trials (available on Google if you're curious). SOSMA skews criminal trials in favour of the prosecution. So much so that I would say, SOSMA does not give the accused a fair trial. — Syahredzan Johan (@syahredzan) October 14, 2019

Say no to Sosma. Say no to detention without trial. If the person accused of committing any crime, charge him to the court, so he can defend himself.

More Cartoons buy books @ https://t.co/Ne3fBnioRF pic.twitter.com/egYBazcfrz — Zunar Cartoonist (@zunarkartunis) October 14, 2019

But Bernama quoted PM Mahathir as saying on Oct 14 that he found police actions had been reasonable.

“I was briefed by the police, and they gave me the reasons behind their action, and I am satisfied with them,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

“The SOSMA Act is still there, so in the absence of other laws that can be applied, they used the SOSMA Act,” he added.

Police added that terrorism was “a security matter“, and taking suspects’ statements would deny officers the right to search them.

Police Inspector-General Abdul Hamid Bador added that the arrests were standard operating procedure, and urged political leaders to “calm down“.

Politicians gave speeches, raised funds and handed out brochures for terrorist group: Police

Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Saturday (Oct 12) that the police had strong evidence against the 12 suspects thanks to a long-running intelligence operation.

Among the 12 are an insurance agent from Kuala Lumpur, a security supervisor from Penang, a municipal council member from Melaka, a technician from Kedah, a taxi driver from Perak, and a teacher from Selangor, Bernama said in a separate report.

The suspects carried out financial transactions involving huge sums, believed to be for promoting and recruiting people to the Tamil Tigers, Bernama quoted the police as saying on Sunday (Oct 13).

They also had flags, posters, and pictures of Tamil Tiger leaders on their mobile phones or at home, and promoted the terrorist group on social media, the report added.

Police added that they detected Tamil Tiger branches in every Malaysian state, with two of the 12 suspects planning to launch “lone wolf” attacks.

The two DAP members gave speeches at a Tamil Tiger event last November, and raised funds and distributed brochures for the terrorist group, Bernama quoted police as saying.

But Finance Minister and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said on Oct 10 that the party believed the members innocent, Bernama said in a separate report.

“Their involvement in the DAP so far has shown no indication that the two were involved in any (terrorist) activities,” Bernama quoted Lim as saying.

He added: “DAP hopes that (the) truth shall not only be made known and prevail, but also set them free.”

PM Mahathir on Oct 13 rejected claims that the arrests had been orchestrated ahead of the upcoming General Election, Bernama said in a separate report.

“We don’t like to use power to weaken any quarter,” Bernama quoted Mahathir as saying. “‘It is not me who nabbed these people… it is the police who did so, and the arrests by their officers were following the law.”

He added that the PH administration would have to conduct background checks on those detained to identify possible political implications.

