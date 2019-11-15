I ate a super-luxurious, S$400 meal at Raffles Hotel’s Burger & Lobster – and everything but the miso burger was good

Here’s one meal I’ll be drooling over for a long, long time – but there were some hits and misses. Business Insider/Rachel Chia

As someone who doesn’t like lobster (yes, these people exist), please take me seriously when I say that the crustaceans at Burger & Lobster are really good.

Following the insane queues at the chain’s Jewel Changi Airport store earlier this year, the UK chain opened a second flagship store at the newly-renovated Raffles Hotel in September.

Business Insider ate at the new restaurant as part of an invited media tasting on Thursday (Nov 14).

Here’s how the eight-course meal went:

After the success of its Jewel Changi outlet, popular UK chain Burger & Lobster now has a second restaurant in Raffles Hotel.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

The outlet comprises an indoor restaurant and an open-air bar.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

Our table of four was seated in the indoor area.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

It was spacious – and rather empty on a Thursday night.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

On one end of the restaurant was a tank of lobsters, just like in Chinese joints.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

The lobsters were massive, fat specimens. I almost felt bad about their fate.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

Fresh seafood items were display on ice in a corner.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

The display included an octopus larger than my head.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

There were two birthdays the night we visited, and someone commented that the restaurant seems to host at least one birthday meal a day.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

All the dishes we tried that night were only available at Burger & Lobster’s Raffles Place Singapore outlet.

First on the dinner menu was a fresh seafood platter that cost S$120. As someone who dislikes seafood, I was afraid, both of the food and the price tag.

But I ended being blown away by the Alaskan King Crab leg, which contained the best crab meat I had eaten in my life.Upon the first cautious bite into its soft flesh, sweet, delicious meat juices exploded in my mouth.

Unfortunately, the neighbouring oysters were sandy and a bit of a let down.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

Next was fried octopus leg with parsley (S$16). I was happily surprised that the thick meat was not rubbery.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

Next came a kale and quinoa salad with lobster, avocado, and cranberries (S$22).

While some might object to spending money on salad, everyone at the table ended up loving this dish for its good balance of flavours and silky shredded lobster.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

Alongside the salad, we had lobster and guacamole on rosti (S$18). I enjoyed the combination of crispy potato ribbons, sour-spicy guac, and succulent lobster.

However, don’t try to pass off this starter as a main dish – the portion will likely be too small.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

Next came the only major disappointment of the night – the rather forgettable spicy miso burger (S$23).

The bun and patty were dry, and the miso sauce spread thin and sparse.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

Faring slightly better was the beef brisket roll (S$25) made of angus beef and topped with spiced rum.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

Honestly, I couldn’t taste any rum – and while the meat was juicy and generously portioned, I wouldn’t return to Burger & Lobster just to eat beef brisket.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

Following the beef brisket was its far more sophisticated and glamorous cousin, the lobster roll with caviar and sea urchin (S$50).

when this dish came, the everyone’s eyes lit up. (This is definitely the one to get if you’re impressing a date.) I couldn’t help but fawn over how shamelessly luxurious this dish was.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

I much preferred the brioche in this roll to the burger bun. The buttery bread was slightly crisp on the outside and pillowy soft on the inside.

As for the filling, the lobster portion was generous, and the taste and smell of creamy sea urchin (both raw and in the sauce) permeated every bite, peppered by bursts of ocean saltiness from the caviar.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

Last was the pièce de résistance: S$70 lobster laksa, the outlet’s specialty. (Every Burger & Lobster outlet has a specialty dish).

The laksa was rich, heavy on coconut milk and barely spicy.

The noodles were springy and well cooked – the best laksa noodles I’d ever had – and the lobster meat (particularly the claws) was succulent, sweet, and simply heavenly.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

Initially, the price tag on this dish was hard to swallow. But after I realised that a steamed lobster costs S$65 here, adding on S$5 for noodles, beansprouts, and good-quality laksa gravy seemed like a great deal.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

I also tried two mocktails (S$12 each), one with pineapple and ginger beer, and the other with grapefruit and tonic.

If you don’t mind the slight bitterness of grapefruit, the latter was the better complement to the meal, as it cut through the rich dishes.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

The bill for these dishes came to S$416.52 after GST.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

In all, I could see why this chain makes for a great birthday spot: Burger & Lobster honestly shines when it comes to lobster. Because they were fresh and cooked perfectly, their lobsters didn’t have the dry or rubbery texture that put me off lobster dishes in the past. (The Alaskan King crab is also worth a special mention.)

However, while a friend claims the regular burger is a hit, I found the miso burger simply underwhelming, and the beef brisket roll was tasty but too simple to command a S$25 price tag.

Overall, this was a meal I’d never forget. However, S$400 is practically a small fortune, so save this one for very special occasions, and go crazy on the seafood.

