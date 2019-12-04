I don’t want to be PM when I’m 100, Mahathir says of proposed two-term limit

A new Constitution Amendment Bill tabled on Tuesday (Dec 3) proposed a cap of 10 years (two five-year terms) on the PM’s tenure. Reuters

Malaysia’s nonagenarian Prime Minister is more than ready for a two-term limit, he told reporters at a doorstop interview outside Malaysia’s Parliament on Tuesday (Dec 4).

“I am 94 years old, you want me to be PM at 100?” Malay Mail quoted Mahathir as saying in jest.

He was commenting on the first reading of a newly-tabled Constitution Amendment Bill, which proposed more criteria for MPs to be appointed as PM, and a cap of 10 years (two five-year terms) on the PM’s tenure, Bernama reported.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Liew Vui Keong said that the Bill would not apply to previous terms served by former or current Prime Ministers, The Star reported.

According to the report, Liew added that under these rules, it was possible for former PM Najib Razak to hold the post for another two terms.

Mahathir said last October that the government was planning to cap the terms of the PM, menteri besar, and chief ministers to two terms as a way to curb excessive power.

Political reforms to reduce kleptocracy were among Pakatan Harapan’s election promises last year.

The second and third readings of the historic Bill are scheduled to take place in March next year, Bernama reported. It requires the support of two-thirds of all MPs to become an Act.

The Bill comes two weeks after Mahathir announced a possible Cabinet reshuffle, with his media and communications advisor Abdul Kadir Jasin subsequently suggesting that PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim be given a new role as a “special functions minister”, The Star said in a separate report.

Responding to queries on the reshuffle, Mahathir said that he was open to suggestions, but would make the final decision, the report added.

Anwar himself said that he would turn down any request to join Mahathir’s Cabinet, Bernama said in a separate report.

