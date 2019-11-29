I drove over 50 cars, trucks, and SUVs in 2019. Here are the features I didn’t like.

- source
- Matt DeBord/BI
- I test drive dozens of vehicles every year and review them.
- This means that I see just about everything the market has to offer.
- Most vehicles are quite good. But there are always some features I find annoying.
- Sign up for Business Insider’s transportation newsletter, Shifting Gears, to get more stories like this in your inbox.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Over the course of a year, I test drive a car each week, and usually a few more here and there.
Consequently, I get to see everything the vehicle market has to offer, from mass-market sedans and pickup trucks to electric cars to supercars.
By and large, I’m pleased by the quality and choice that’s on offer.
But I still amass a list of complaints along the way. Here they are:
The supercharger hump on the Chevy Corvette ZR1. The ZR1 is magnificent, but the 755-horsepower motor is so amped up with a hood-busting supercharger that it’s actually hard to see the road. Oh well, what are you gonna do?
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
The ride quality on the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. This is a race-track car. On public roads, it’s very uncomfortable.
- source
- Matt DeBord/BI
The interior of the Chevy Silverado. The new Silverado was redesigned for 2019, but the interior wasn’t significantly upgraded.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/Business Insider
The prop rod on the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. It didn’t work.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Almost everything about the Fiat 500X. It’s the worst vehicle I’ve driven in my career at Business Insider.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/Business Insider
The backup and auto-parking system on the BMX X7. They sort of work, but they’re rather harrowing.
- source
- Matt DeBord/BI
The engine and transmission on the Toyota RAV4. For a crossover as popular as this, the crude throttle response and bumpy shifting was unacceptable.
- source
- Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider
The rear wing on the Honda Civic Type R. I know, I know. It’s THAT kind of car. But I still don’t have to like it.
- source
- Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider
As long as we’re on Civic, I also dislike the tail lamp design. They look like a pair of crab craws!
- source
- otomobil / Shutterstock.com
Navigate on Autopilot in the Tesla Model 3. Rather than enhance the driving experience, I felt that it forced me to pay even more attention to Autopilot than I usually do.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
The front end of the Bentley Bentayga. It’s the front of a Bentley stuck onto the body of an Audi.
- source
- Hollis Johnson
The joystick shifter on the BMW Z4. I hate joystick shifters, and the Bimmer has one of the worst.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
The joystick shifter on the Cadillac XT4. Cadillac’s is also annoying.
- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
The trackpad infotainment interface in the Lexus UX hybrid SUV. Lexus has the least user-friendly system of any major auto brand.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
The interior of the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. It screams practical plastic.
- source
- Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider
The dual infotainment screens of the Acura TLX A-Spex PMC. I used to like this feature, but I now think it’s redundant.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
The infotainment system in the Jaguar XE P300 and …
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
… The climate controls in the Jaguar XE P300. Jaguar Land Rover still haven’t gotten its game together on this front.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
The infotainment system AND climate controls in the Range Rover Sport hybrid. Jaguar’s corporate stablemate has the same problem.
- source
- Matt DeBord/BI
The anima controller in the Lamborghini Urus. Yes, it’s cool, but I’d rather have it on the steering wheel.
- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
The rear end of the Toyota Supra. The rebooted Supra is great, but its, um, boot isn’t.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/Business Insider
The headlights on the Porsche Cayenne. They work on the 911, but they never have here.
- source
- Matt DeBord/BI
The business proposition of the VW Arteon. It’s a nice sedan for a market that doesn’t want sedans.
- source
- VW
The price of the Chevy Blazer. At $48,000, I thought my test vehicle was tad rich.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
The dated vibe of the Nissan GT-R. The 1990s called and they want their instrument cluster back.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI