I drove over 50 cars, trucks, and SUVs in 2019. Here are the features I didn’t like.

caption Even Lambos have issues. source Matt DeBord/BI

I test drive dozens of vehicles every year and review them.

This means that I see just about everything the market has to offer.

Most vehicles are quite good. But there are always some features I find annoying.

Sign up for Business Insider’s transportation newsletter, Shifting Gears, to get more stories like this in your inbox.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Over the course of a year, I test drive a car each week, and usually a few more here and there.

Consequently, I get to see everything the vehicle market has to offer, from mass-market sedans and pickup trucks to electric cars to supercars.

By and large, I’m pleased by the quality and choice that’s on offer.

But I still amass a list of complaints along the way. Here they are:

The supercharger hump on the Chevy Corvette ZR1. The ZR1 is magnificent, but the 755-horsepower motor is so amped up with a hood-busting supercharger that it’s actually hard to see the road. Oh well, what are you gonna do?

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The ride quality on the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. This is a race-track car. On public roads, it’s very uncomfortable.

source Matt DeBord/BI

The interior of the Chevy Silverado. The new Silverado was redesigned for 2019, but the interior wasn’t significantly upgraded.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The prop rod on the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. It didn’t work.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Almost everything about the Fiat 500X. It’s the worst vehicle I’ve driven in my career at Business Insider.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The backup and auto-parking system on the BMX X7. They sort of work, but they’re rather harrowing.

source Matt DeBord/BI

The engine and transmission on the Toyota RAV4. For a crossover as popular as this, the crude throttle response and bumpy shifting was unacceptable.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The rear wing on the Honda Civic Type R. I know, I know. It’s THAT kind of car. But I still don’t have to like it.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

As long as we’re on Civic, I also dislike the tail lamp design. They look like a pair of crab craws!

source otomobil / Shutterstock.com

Navigate on Autopilot in the Tesla Model 3. Rather than enhance the driving experience, I felt that it forced me to pay even more attention to Autopilot than I usually do.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The front end of the Bentley Bentayga. It’s the front of a Bentley stuck onto the body of an Audi.

source Hollis Johnson

The joystick shifter on the BMW Z4. I hate joystick shifters, and the Bimmer has one of the worst.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The joystick shifter on the Cadillac XT4. Cadillac’s is also annoying.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The trackpad infotainment interface in the Lexus UX hybrid SUV. Lexus has the least user-friendly system of any major auto brand.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The interior of the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. It screams practical plastic.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The dual infotainment screens of the Acura TLX A-Spex PMC. I used to like this feature, but I now think it’s redundant.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The infotainment system in the Jaguar XE P300 and …

source Matthew DeBord/BI

… The climate controls in the Jaguar XE P300. Jaguar Land Rover still haven’t gotten its game together on this front.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The infotainment system AND climate controls in the Range Rover Sport hybrid. Jaguar’s corporate stablemate has the same problem.

source Matt DeBord/BI

The anima controller in the Lamborghini Urus. Yes, it’s cool, but I’d rather have it on the steering wheel.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The rear end of the Toyota Supra. The rebooted Supra is great, but its, um, boot isn’t.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

The headlights on the Porsche Cayenne. They work on the 911, but they never have here.

source Matt DeBord/BI

The business proposition of the VW Arteon. It’s a nice sedan for a market that doesn’t want sedans.

source VW

The price of the Chevy Blazer. At $48,000, I thought my test vehicle was tad rich.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The dated vibe of the Nissan GT-R. The 1990s called and they want their instrument cluster back.