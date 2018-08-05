I flew from the US to London in economy on Europe’s newest budget airline — here’s what it was like

caption Primera Air is a no-frills airline. source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Primera Air is a low-cost Nordic airline that launched transatlantic routes from London Stansted Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to New York, Boston, Toronto and Washington DC in April this year.

Flights start from $99 one-way.

We tested out the airline to find out what it’s like.

It’s not unusual to fork out $1,000 for a flight from New York to London on a summer weekend. So when I heard that a low-cost airline was offering $99 one-way flights, I jumped right on it.

Primera Air is a low-cost Nordic airline that started offering transatlantic flights from Boston, Washington DC, and Toronto to Paris and London in April this year.

It celebrated the launch with a limited selection of $99 one-way fares. While these didn’t last long, the airline promised to offer “prices previously unseen,” which continue to start at $99.

We put the airline to the test, find out what happened below:

From the get-go, the website is easy to use – each option and price is clearly marked out for passengers.

source Primera

The price jumps up considerably when booking a ‘flex’ economy ticket. However, it’s less expensive when opting for ‘comfort.’

The sales process isn’t as aggressive as other low-cost airlines. There’s just one page that pushes the various add-ons.

source Primera

Months passed without thinking about my Primera flight until 24 hours before when I came to check-in online. This is when reality hit that this really is a no-frills airline as there wasn’t an option to check-in online. The only option you have is to pay for a reserved seat.

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Primera advises customers to arrive at the airport three hours before the flight departs. This advice might seem overly cautious, it’s is not. The queue was massive when I arrived at Newark airport.

As time was tight, I was ushered into a separate queue, which moved quickly.

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Primera charges for any checked baggage but allows you to carry 10kg worth of hand luggage spread across one carry-on bag and a smaller bag. Any customers with a bulky looking bag looking to cheat the system are pulled aside at the airport and forced to have these weighed.

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

If you are traveling for longer than a weekend and don’t want to live off one pair of trousers and a T-shirt, it’s definitely worth checking in a bag.

The check-in process was a stressful start to the trip. I dashed to the gate, which was appropriately luxurious.

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

My first impression of the plane was great; things were looking up.

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Primera has two new Airbus A321neo planes which cover the transatlantic route. These single-aisle planes are designed to be more fuel efficient than standard double-aisle planes, which enables the company to offer cheaper seats.

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

The seats were brand new…

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

…and the leg room felt pretty generous.

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

However, there are absolutely no perks on this flight. All you have is a USB plug and a food menu for entertainment.

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

There is a limited selection of food and drink and it’s mostly snack food, so it’s wise to eat before you get on board.

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

While the food wasn’t cheap, it wasn’t extortionate either, despite this being an easy way for the airline to sting its customers once on board.

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

As this was an overnight flight, the comfort of the seats is a big priority.

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

I was so bowled over by how new the plane was that I didn’t notice the minimal amount of padding on the seats…

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

…or the modest recline. These seats were only slightly more luxurious than a deck chair.

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

I arrived at London Stansted a little weary but with no regrets. The return trip home was considerably more comfortable too. While it kicked off with a big check-in queue as it was a day flight, there was no pressure to sleep and the customer service on the flight was great.

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Overall: If you’re looking for an affordable option, Primera is a good choice. It’s definitely worth sacrificing some of the luxuries of other airlines if you can spend 50% less on the fare.