I had dinner in the S$5,000 Qatar Airways business class seat that looks like a luxury suite – here’s what it was like

Here’s Qatar’s proposition: pay the price of a business class ticket, but enjoy all the luxury of a first class suite.
In a bid to woo higher-paying customers, the airline upgraded its business class service in June last year to give flyers a suite-like experience. Named Qsuite, it promises services previously unavailable to business class travellers, such as doors for the seat, flexible mealtimes, and a double bed.
Qsuite was unveiled on two of the airline’s three daily flights between Singapore and Doha on the Airbus 350-1000. The remaining flight will be upgraded to Qsuite before April next year, Qatar said.
A quick check of flight prices showed that one-way business class tickets on these flights start at around S$4,700, and can go up to S$5,600.
Qatar did not say when Qsuite would be available on Malaysian routes.
The airline offered Business Insider the chance to have dinner in the aircraft and experience the difference between regular business class and Qsuite.
Here’s what it was like:
On entering the plane, the seat configuration looked visibly different from a regular business class setup. Some seats faced the cockpit, while others faced backwards.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
Instead of open seats, each Qsuite seat was enclosed in its own little cubicle.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
There was the usual choice between a window seat or a middle seat. Window seats had more privacy – and of course, great views.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
People in the middle seats, on the other hand, got to have the quad configuration experience. I was assigned a middle, backward-facing seat. Here’s what it looked like.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
There was a side table and an additional chair, which opened up to reveal extra storage space.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
Leg space was hidden under the table.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
The seat was quite low, so the walls felt very high when I sat down.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
Most of the seat was upholstered in leather, and there was a small reading light.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
I tried out the much-anticipated doors. They slid shut easily, effectively turning the seat into a small room.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
Next, the fight attendant handed me a menu. Passengers in Qsuite are able to dictate mealtimes, meaning you can choose when you want to eat your meal.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
Sitting in the quad configuration means the partitions between seats can be removed, turning pairs of seats or even groups of four seats into a communal area.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
There’s a sharing platter on the menu, so you don’t have to eat every meal by yourself.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
Or, if you’re a workaholic, you can turn sets of two or four seats into meeting rooms in the sky.
On to the actual dinner. The first course was bread with butter, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
While the walls added privacy, it did make it a tiny bit cramped (for business class, anyway).
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
The amuse-bouche was foie gras with kumquat chutney.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
The appetiser was a single chicken dumpling in chicken consomme, with two large shavings of black truffle.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
The main course was lobster with Chinese noodles in Singapore-style curry sauce.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
Dessert was baked coconut pudding with chilli chocolate.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
We didn’t get to sleep on the plane, but at bedtime, Qsuite window seats are converted into single beds.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
Meanwhile, pairs of middle seats can be made into a double bed.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
An amentity kit and a set of PJs round off your snooze in the air.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
All in all: does the Qsuite feel like a real suite? I’ve never been in a suite, but I have been on business class. Compared to the latter, the Qsuite’s doors do increase the privacy by a lot, particularly on night flights, but not everyone will be a fan of the cubicle-like sensation, which feels claustrophobic at times.
Wealthier travelers who like to travel in groups or with family may find the quad configuration useful, as will busy business execs who need to make their time in the air more productive.
