I had lunch at Singapore’s first soufflé restaurant – and left feeling weirdly full

I don’t know about you, but I seldom see soufflés being sold in Singapore.
The light-as-air, 18th-century French dish is made by baking egg yolks combined with beaten egg whites.
So when I heard there was a restaurant here dedicated to the dish – aptly named Soufflé – I was curious to see if it would make for a filling lunch.
Business Insider visited Soufflé in July for a media tasting. Here’s how it went:
Located on Duxton Hill, Soufflé has a charming blue exterior modeled after a French bistro.
The interior, painted in white, is light and airy, with copper and turquoise accents.
We started the meal with laksa soufflé (S$23) and lobster soufflé (S$28).
According to a spokesman, the laksa souffle was the most popular. I could see why.
The restaurant also sells main dishes (S$32), each with a mini-soufflé on the side. My absolute favourite was the beef bourguignon.
I thought the cheese soufflé that came with it was the best soufflé in terms of flavour.
Coming in a close second was the duck confit with mashed potato, which came with a truffle mushroom soufflé.
We also tried a veal stew…
…and bouillabaisse, a French fish stew.
In contrast to its airy cousins, the lime iced soufflé (S$18) we had for dessert was so dense, it felt like eating cold cream.
Booze lovers will enjoy the Grand Marnier soufflé topped with candied oranges.
Overall, the meal left me feeling full, although strangely so.
As someone who likes her dishes to feel solid, I quickly realised that eating soufflé left me with a weird sensation: My stomach told me it was full, but because of the super-light texture, I felt like I hadn’t eaten much.
I highly recommend ordering mains here, as you get the best of both worlds – a satisfying portion of meat and vegetables, and the chance to enjoy the soufflé’s airy texture, which is notoriously hard to achieve.
One key thing to remember is this is not a restaurant you can pop in for a quick meal – if you’re having three courses, like I did, you should budget about two hours of time. Because the dish collapses minutes after leaving the oven, each soufflé is made to order, so be prepared to wait at least 20 minutes for one.
