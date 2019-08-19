‘I have failed him’: Despite divorce rumours, the Russian wife of Kelantan’s Sultan is still posting about their son on Insta

Are Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V and former beauty queen Rihana Oksana Petra still married?
After a copy of their alleged divorce certificate went viral on social media last month, fans across the world are unsure – but the Russian model herself has claimed media reports are fake, and continued posting regular updates of the couple’s son, Ismail Leon, to legions of Instagram fans.
Local media reported that the Sultan had divorced Rihana in Singapore’s Syariah Court on July 1, following suspicions that the child was not his.
The 50-year-old, who is Malaysia’s former King, previously said in a video posted on Rihana’s Instagram page that his top priority was having children.
In a post on July 27, Rihana said the “dirt” published by “yellow media” was “not legitimate”, and maintained that she had not received any subpoenas, which are documents summoning an individual to court.
The former model said without elaborating that staying silent would mean conceding to “untruths” and “established stereotypes”, adding that she would defend her family’s honour.
Saya tertanya-tanya, apa sebenanya yang sedang berlaku dan 'sampah' apa yang ditulis oleh media bagi mensensasikan berita. Pertamanya ketika mendapat tahu mengenai berita perceraian itu, saya dan Leon berada di rumah kami di Rusia. Saya tak menerima sebarang sepina atau surat mahkamah. Keduanya, suami saya seorang Muslim yang baik, dia tidak akan membuat tindakan sedemikian tanpa pengetahuan saya. Undang-undang Islam menyeru untuk melindungi wanita. Seseorang wanita mempunyai hak, dan seperti manusia biasa, walaupun berada di luar negara, dia perlu mempertahankan kedudukannya agar menjadi contoh kepada wanita lain yang berada dalam keadaan serupa. Artikel-artikel terbaru yang disiarkan oleh media adalah tidak sah. Saya tidak akan tunduk kepada provokasi dan kekal berniat untuk mempertahankan maruah keluarga saya. Berdiam diri membawa maksud saya mengiyakan kebohongan. Anak, keluarga dan seluruh dunia sedang melihat saya, dan saya tak berhak untuk mengalah.
It is the first time she has publicly addressed the divorce rumours. Previously, the former Miss Moscow simply continued posting pictures of herself, the baby, and the sultan.
Notably, none of her photos on social media show the family of three together.
“I wonder what is going on…. Leon and I are at home in Russia,” she said in her July 27 post, which – like many of her recent posts – was geotagged as Kulala Lumpur. “My husband is a decent Muslim and would not allow such lawlessness in my absence”.
It is unclear when and for how long Rihana was in Russia with the child, and why the pair were there.
In her latest post on Aug 11, Rihana resumed posting updates of her son, describing how the baby suffered from an ear infection.
Minggu lalu antara minggu yang sungguh menyedihkan dan memberi tekanan kepada saya. Buat pertama kali, anak saya Leon jatuh sakit. Leon mengalami otitis atau radang dalam telinga kerana saya tidak menyelimutkannya dengan selimut tebal selepas mandi. Cuaca pada waktu itu sungguh sejuk iaitu 6 darjah celcius lebih-lebih lagi kami tinggal diluar bandar Moscow. Walaupun perkara itu sudah berlalu namun saya rasa sangat bersalah terhadap Leon. Saya terpaksa memberikannya antibiotik dengan dos yang kuat walaupun usianya baru sepuluh minggu kerana masalah telinga yang dihadapinya boleh menyebabkannya hilang daya pendengaran. Leon juga mengalami masalah tidur dan hilang selera makan. Bagi setiap ibubapa, perkara paling ngeri yang dihadapi adalah apabila insan tersayang jatuh sakit. Insya Allah, dengan izinnya, kesihatan Leon akan bertambah baik. Terima kasih atas sokongan semua. Allah mendengar setiap doa kamu kepada Leon. Kepada seluruh ibubapa diluar sana, saya harap anak-anak kamu juga sihat, ceria dan baik-baik saja. Keluarga saya merancang untuk pergi bercuti musim panas ke Sepanyol namun doktor tidak membenarkan Leon menaiki pesawat dalam tempoh 3 hingga 4 bulan sehingga dia benar-benar sembuh. Menurut doktor, tekanan dari pesawat boleh menyebabkan komplikasi serius kepada Leon. Buat ibubapa diluar sana, boleh tak kongsikan kepada saya, jika anak-anak kamu pernah mengalami penyakit sama seperti Leon dan berapa lama tempoh mereka tidak dibenarkan menaiki kapal terbang? Selain itu, umur berapakah waktu yang sesuai dan selamat untuk anak kecil menaiki pesawat?
In her post, she revealed they were in Moscow when he fell ill – possibly due to cold weather – but had since recovered.
“Last week brought me a lot of stress and sadness,” she wrote. “As a first-time mother, if anything goes goes with my child, I am starting to feel an immense guilt that I have failed him.”
Rihana also revealed that she was advised against flying with the baby for the next three to four months – meaning if the pair are still in Russia,the child will have to remain there.
Last month, Rihana shared that the baby suffered from jaundice when he was born, but she mistook his yellowed skin – a classic sign of the condition – for his natural skin colour.
