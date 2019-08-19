‘I have failed him’: Despite divorce rumours, the Russian wife of Kelantan’s Sultan is still posting about their son on Insta

In her latest post on Aug 11, Rihana resumed posting updates of her son, describing how the baby suffered from an ear infection. Instagram/Rihana Petra

Are Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V and former beauty queen Rihana Oksana Petra still married?

After a copy of their alleged divorce certificate went viral on social media last month, fans across the world are unsure – but the Russian model herself has claimed media reports are fake, and continued posting regular updates of the couple’s son, Ismail Leon, to legions of Instagram fans.

Local media reported that the Sultan had divorced Rihana in Singapore’s Syariah Court on July 1, following suspicions that the child was not his.

The 50-year-old, who is Malaysia’s former King, previously said in a video posted on Rihana’s Instagram page that his top priority was having children.

Read also: The lawyer of Kelantan’s Sultan just confirmed his divorce, says ‘no evidence’ that baby is his son

In a post on July 27, Rihana said the “dirt” published by “yellow media” was “not legitimate”, and maintained that she had not received any subpoenas, which are documents summoning an individual to court.

The former model said without elaborating that staying silent would mean conceding to “untruths” and “established stereotypes”, adding that she would defend her family’s honour.

It is the first time she has publicly addressed the divorce rumours. Previously, the former Miss Moscow simply continued posting pictures of herself, the baby, and the sultan.

Notably, none of her photos on social media show the family of three together.

“I wonder what is going on…. Leon and I are at home in Russia,” she said in her July 27 post, which – like many of her recent posts – was geotagged as Kulala Lumpur. “My husband is a decent Muslim and would not allow such lawlessness in my absence”.

It is unclear when and for how long Rihana was in Russia with the child, and why the pair were there.

In her latest post on Aug 11, Rihana resumed posting updates of her son, describing how the baby suffered from an ear infection.

In her post, she revealed they were in Moscow when he fell ill – possibly due to cold weather – but had since recovered.

“Last week brought me a lot of stress and sadness,” she wrote. “As a first-time mother, if anything goes goes with my child, I am starting to feel an immense guilt that I have failed him.”

Rihana also revealed that she was advised against flying with the baby for the next three to four months – meaning if the pair are still in Russia,the child will have to remain there.

Last month, Rihana shared that the baby suffered from jaundice when he was born, but she mistook his yellowed skin – a classic sign of the condition – for his natural skin colour.

Read also: