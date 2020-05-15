I tried Emily Blunt’s English roasted potatoes after they crashed Ina Garten’s website, and it’s one of the tastiest dishes I’ve ever made

caption I made Emily Blunt’s English roasted potatoes that crashed Ina Garten’s website, and they definitely lived up to the hype. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Ina Garten shared Emily Blunt’s secret family recipe for English roasted potatoes, and it was so popular that her website crashed.

I was shocked there was so much hype surrounding the potatoes, so I decided to make them for myself.

The recipe was easy – even with Blunt’s additional tricks – and only required a few cheap ingredients.

The potatoes had a gorgeous golden hue with a great crunch, and I was surprised by how soft and creamy they were on the inside.

From morning cosmopolitans to hot dogs wrapped in puff pastry, Ina Garten has been giving us plenty of easy recipes to try while we’re staying home.

But none had Garten’s fans more excited than Emily Blunt’s English roasted potatoes.

Garten’s 2.6 million Instagram followers went wild after she shared Blunt’s secret family recipe on May 6, even crashing the “Barefoot Contessa” website temporarily.

I was definitely intrigued. I’ve seen everything from whipped coffee to cookie cereal become hot food trends during quarantine, but roasted potatoes!? I needed to see what all the fuss was about.

So, earlier this week, when I set out to live like Ina Garten in lockdown for a day, I decided to make the potatoes that broke the internet. And reader, it was one of the tastiest dishes I’ve ever made.

Blunt’s recipe only requires a few simple — and cheap — ingredients.

Blunt's recipe just calls for a few ingredients.

Blunt first taught Garten how to make her family’s roasted potatoes on a 2018 episode of “Barefoot Contessa,” telling her the dish was a “staple in the Blunt household.”

All you really need are Yukon Gold potatoes and some parsley, along with salt and vegetable oil.

The recipe on Garten’s website calls for three pounds of potatoes and serves six to eight people. Since I’m only cooking for myself, I figured two potatoes would do.

I mixed myself a cosmopolitan before I began cooking, trying to channel my own inner “Barefoot Contessa.”

I made Garten's famous cosmo before I started cooking.

I didn’t start quite as early as Garten did when she famously made a massive cosmopolitan at 9:30 a.m. last month, but I was sipping on my cocktail before noon.

Garten’s easy recipe just requires vodka (“good vodka”), Cointreau (any other orange liqueur will also do), lime juice (“freshly squeezed”), and cranberry juice cocktail. And the bright-pink drink is just as delicious as it looks.

The orange flavor from the Cointreau, combined with the lime and cranberry, made for a super refreshing sip. I was worried that the drink would be too sweet, and the vodka would taste too strong, but all the flavors were perfectly balanced together.

Carrie Bradshaw may have had terrible taste in men, but she knew a great drink when she saw one!

But back to the cooking. I peeled the two potatoes and began dicing them, noticing about half-way through that my pieces were looking a little… small.

Some of my potato cubes were definitely on the small slide.

Blunt’s recipe calls for the potatoes to be 1 ½ to 2 inches big, and I suddenly realized that my pieces were significantly smaller than they had appeared in the “Barefoot Contessa” episode (I blame the cosmo).

I was a little worried that the smaller pieces would burn in the oven, but I remained unfazed. As tunes from Garten’s soothing “Trip to Paris” Spotify playlist filled the kitchen, I simply started cutting bigger pieces and continued on with my prep.

I was feeling as calm and serene as the Barefoot Contessa already.

I added the potatoes to a large boiling pot of water, which I had seasoned with two tablespoons of salt.

Then it was time to parboil the potatoes.

As per the recipe, I let the water return to a boil and then lowered the heat so the potatoes could simmer for eight minutes.

After I drained the water, it was time for Blunt’s first tip. I transferred the potatoes back into the pot, put the lid on top, and shook it for five seconds.

One of Blunt's tricks is shaking the potatoes in a pot to roughen up their edges.

Blunt told Garten this was a trick that her mother had taught her to help roughen up the potatoes’ edges.

“This is the workout part,” she said. “If you rough up the edges, once you roast them it just gives a really nice, sort of crispy, crunch.”

Then it was time for Blunt’s second tip: Letting the potatoes dry before popping them into the oven.

She also dries the potatoes out to help create a nice crust on the outside.

Blunt told Garten that she added this extra step to her family’s recipe, transferring the potatoes to a baking rack set over a sheet pan and letting them dry for 15 minutes.

“This is my addition that made my mother a bit concerned at Christmas,” she added. “Cause her whole thing is like, just shake them up and bung them in the oil – don’t overthink it!

“But I said: ‘Mum, this is a really good trick. You put them on the wire rack and you get all the moisture out of them and then it just forms such a fantastic crust on the outside.'”

My tiny Manhattan kitchen isn’t equipped with many things, including a baking rack, so I just placed a paper towel over a baking sheet and spread the potatoes out to help them dry. Thankfully, it seemed to do the trick!

After the 15 minutes were up, it was time for the step I was most nervous about: transferring the potatoes into a pan with smoking hot oil.

Then it was time to put the potatoes into a pan of smoking hot oil.

As the potatoes were parboiling, I preheated the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and poured half a cup of vegetable oil onto a pan.

The recipe calls for the pan to sit in the oven for five to seven minutes “until the oil is smoking hot,” and I could actually hear the oil bubbling in the oven.

“You want it kind of smoking,” Blunt told Garten. “It should hurt your eyes a bit when you bring it out.”

I could feel the heat of the pan through my oven mitts as I placed it onto the stove, but I managed to transfer all of the potatoes into the oil without burning the kitchen down or scalding my skin. Success! I took another sip of my cosmo to congratulate myself.

The recipe calls for the potatoes to be cooked for 45 minutes to an hour, and also says they should be turned occasionally. So I set one timer for 60 minutes and another for 15 minutes, turning them every quarter-hour.

After 45 minutes, it was clear the potatoes were ready. I took them out of the oven and put on the finishing touches.

My potatoes had a beautiful golden hue.

I sprinkled sea salt and fresh parsley over the potatoes, as per the recipe. And to my surprise, they actually looked almost identical to the photo on Garten’s website.

The potatoes had a gorgeous golden hue, along with that nice roasted crust. But how did they taste?

Just as Garten promised, the potatoes were crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.

The potatoes were super creamy on the inside.

I was definitely surprised by how much I loved these potatoes. They had a great crunch from the crust, and I couldn’t believe how soft they were inside. The parsley on top also gave everything a nice kick of freshness. I used my leftover potatoes the next day – pairing them with eggs and veggies for an impromptu hash – and they still tasted just as delicious.

The recipe definitely lived up to the hype, except for one small promise.

“You know what I always say,” Garten told Blunt. “Bake potatoes and a man shows up.”

I’m still waiting, Ina!