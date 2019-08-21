‘I owe an apology to everyone who feels hurt’: After police ban, Zakir Naik says racist remarks were misunderstood

“Racism is evil and I am staunchly against it,” the preacher said. Facebook/Dr Zakir Naik

A week after the public filed 115 police reports over his allegedly racist comments, controversial Muslim preacher Zakir Naik has been temporarily banned from speaking in Malaysia.

Police issued the blanket ban on Aug 15, stopping all programmes and activities – including talks on social media – involving the preacher, Bernama reported on Tuesday (Aug 20).

The ban will be lifted after investigations are complete, Bernama reported Police Inspector-General Abdul Hamid Bador as saying on Tuesday.

Police are currently in the midst of questioning Zakir over the contents of his speech on August 8, where he claimed Malaysian Hindus were more loyal to Indian PM Narendra Modi than Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamed.

In the same speech, he also described Malaysian Chinese as the country’s “new guests”.

Inspector-General Abdul Hamid said the temporary ban would help to calm the situation until police could “get the facts on what actually transpired”, Bernama reported.

He also warned that in the future, police would arrest and investigate anyone – including political leaders – involved in inciting racial and religious issues, Bernama said.

Zakir’s controversial comments have resulted in impassioned calls – including from several MPs – for him to be deported back to India, where he is wanted by police for inciting extremism through hate speech.

Bernama quoted PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as saying that the preacher should “be thankful” Malaysia had given him protection and permanent resident status.

On the same day the ban was reported, Zakir apologised for his comments in a four-minute Facebook video, saying it saddened him that many non-Muslims believed he was racist.

In a translation by Bernama, the preacher added that his quotes had been taken out of context, and he was worried that this would result in “harm to the image of Islam”.

“I feel I owe an apology to everyone who feels hurt because of this misunderstanding,” he said. “Racism is evil and I am staunchly against it – as is the Quran – and it is the exact opposite of everything I stand for as an Islamic preacher.”

According to Bernama, Zakir also called for the public to listen to his speeches in full to avoid future misunderstandings.

