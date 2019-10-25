I pit Samsung’s two newest phones in a 1-day battle – and Galaxy Fold actually lost to Note10 Plus, which is half the price

- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
With the recent launch of the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 series, Samsung fans looking to upgrade their phones now have a slew of new devices to choose from.
At S$3,000 and S$1,600, the two biggest and most expensive Samsung phones launched in recent months are the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Note10 Plus.
I pit the two phones against each other for 24 hours to see which was the better buy – and was surprised when the more expensive Fold lost to the cheaper Note10 Plus.
Here’s how it went:
This is Samsung’s much-awaited Galaxy Fold: a S$3,000 phone with a groundbreaking foldable screen and 6 camera lenses.
- source
- Samsung
Meanwhile, this is the S$1,600 Note10 Plus. It comes with 4 cameras and the largest screen possible on a Samsung phone.
- source
- Samsung
With both phones on loan from Samsung, I used them for 24 hours to see which was the better buy.
I compared two major areas: screen experience and camera.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The Fold easily won the screen experience round, simply because of its luxurious 7.3-inch screen.
At 6.8 inches, the Note10 Plus’ screen was huge, too. Just not as huge.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The Fold was able to open three apps at once, while the Note10 Plus could do two.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Because of the screen size, apps like Google Maps showed more information on the Fold, which could be useful for drivers.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The Fold offered a much bigger calendar space to get organised with.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Surfing the internet was also way easier on the eyes on the Fold…
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
… and the roomy keyboard was a blessing when replying emails.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Since I’m not a hardcore gamer, I stuck to playing childhood favourite Bejeweled – and enjoyed it more on the Fold’s bigger screen.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
However, I had five things I didn’t like about about the Fold’s screen.
First: a subtle but noticeable dip across the centre, which deeply bothered a friend who begged to try out the phone.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The second: how thick and clunky the Fold was when – well – folded. It stuck out of my pocket, and the weight caused my shorts to sag.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Third, although the big screen was easy on the eyes, its square shape meant a lot of space was often wasted.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Fourth, some apps didn’t show up correctly on the cover screen when I folded the phone mid-use. The screen was supposed to seamlessly continue showing whatever was happening previously on the main screen.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
(For comparison, here’s a successful demo of me switching screens for a YouTube video, though I don’t think anyone will want to watch videos on the front screen.)
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Last, despite the amazing screen, most videos were pixelated.
This had more to do with the video quality than the screen, but the bigger screen made the pixels more obvious.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Spoiler: the Note10 Plus won the camera round by a narrow margin. Given it had 2 fewer lenses than the Fold, I was very surprised.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Side note: when it came to photo taking, the Fold had an obvious advantage, as the large screen made it easier to see the subjects, and enjoy the pictures afterwards.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
(However, the same couldn’t be said of its cover screen.)
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Nevertheless, both of its selfie lenses did comparably.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
On to the actual camera battle. For wide angle shots, the Fold produced pictures with better lighting, sharper contrast, and punchier colours than the Note10.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The same thing happened with food shots.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Both phones did similarly for medium shots…
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
…night shots…
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
… and low light shots.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
However, even with the exact same settings, I liked the effect from the Note10 Plus better on Pro mode.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The biggest difference between the phones were the zoom shots. The Fold’s photos were far more blurry.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The Fold did badly with close up shots as well, which also turned out blurry.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
All things considered, the Fold seemed at first like the slightly better phone.
The biggest draw was definitely its huge screen, which made activities like watching videos and typing way more enjoyable. I felt like my eyes would thank me in the long run.
The downsides? A clunky and heavy device (when closed), and sub-par zoom shots.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
But once I factored its eye-watering price tag, the Note10 Plus immediately became the more value-for-money option, especially because the camera was a tad better.
Sure, you won’t get the bragging rights of a foldable screen, but the phone was decently large, came with a stylus, and costs around half of what the Fold does.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
