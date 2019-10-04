I played at the world’s first Nerf Action Xperience Arena before its grand opening in Singapore – and it was epic

Nerf Action Xperience Arena is located at 6 Raffles Boulevard, on the first floor of Marina Square shopping mall. Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Hasbro’s foam-based weaponry toy brand Nerf launched the world’s first Nerf Action Xperience Arena on Children’s Day morning (Oct 4). The 18,000 square feet compound features four unique play zones that are beyond exhilarating to any Nerf fan – even adults.

According to Nerf, the four zones, “Compete”, “Conquer”, “Challenge” and “Create” are designed to enhance skill sets, identify personal strengths, and build individual confidence.

Nerf added that all play zones have been jointly developed with international sports psychologists from the USA’s Mental Toughness Research Institute (MTRI) to hone and support the development of confidence, resilience and problem-solving strategies.

“In today’s highly stressful and disruptive society, mental toughness is going to be an important psychological coping resource,” said Edgar K. Tham, a sport and performance psychologist at the Mental Toughness Research Institute (MTRI).

A two-hour adult ticket starts at S$26, and SS19 for children.

Corporate passes are also available.

The sock labels signify that they are shoe-free zones and require you to wear Nerf’s special grip socks. Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

The place is surprisingly large, and there are lockers and rest areas situated along the hallway. There are also three “party rooms” that you can book for up to 150 guests.

The compound has a daily capacity of over 1,000 visitors Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Here’s what it was like inside the arena:

As there were already other customers in the arena, I had to wait for my turn in the “Compete” zone. I decided to pay a visit to “Create” first, where you get to create your own custom souvenir shirts and tote bags.

caption Pick up your choice of a plain white tee shirt or a tote bag here, as well as the stencils you want to use. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Then, you can pick up one of the Nerf “Super Soakers”, which are loaded with red or blue fabric dye, and start creating!

One thing to note is that the T-shirt sizes only come in small, medium or large. There’s also no limitation to how much you want to paint your fabric, so go crazy!

caption A pair of children being taught by a NAX PRO, a staff member at the arena. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

The aesthetic of the room is artsy, with colours of the rainbow strewn everywhere, like on these bins and barrels.

caption Everything was colourful and vibrant. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Even the wash-basins are rainbow coloured, and are installed on top of barrels, which I found cute.

caption Wash your hands! source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Sadly, I did not get to try painting my own souvenir as my turn in the “Compete” zone was finally here.

The “Compete” zone featured two activities – “Capture the Flag” and “Zombie City”. Both are team-based games that pit two teams against each other in a race for points.

According to Nerf, these team-based battlegrounds are dedicated to strengthening strategic thinking, teamwork and communication skills by working towards common goals. The teams are separated into the “Blue Nation” and “Orange Nation”.

caption Both activities have separate play areas. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

I checked out capture the flag first, and had a showdown with some of the Nerf Action Xperience (NAX) PROs. But first, I had to suit up with gear and listen to the safety briefing.

caption There were two types of guns to choose from, the smaller and easier-to-handle “Elite”, and the intimidating two-handed “Surgefire”. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

“Capture the flag” had a whole war zone-esque theme complete with makeshift barriers and bullets strewn across the floor. There was even a 10-second respawn system.

caption I used the “Elite” gun in this match. Unfortunately, I was narrowly defeated. Two times. I blame the gun. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

After the game, there is an area to return your equipment. Business Insider understands that the equipment is wiped down every evening to keep it clean – or immediately if you have sweaty palms like me.

caption Looks pretty organised. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Even though it was a 2v2, the game was still action-packed throughout and kept me on my toes. The makeshift barriers were sturdy and I was most impressed with the respawn system.

Lastly, there is also a referee on hand to make sure that the game remains fair. And if someone tries to respawn earlier, an alarm from the system will go off.

caption The six green lights at the back of each team is the respawn system, it turns red if someone is in the process of respawning. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Next up was “Zombie City”, which has interactive features throughout and an attached story-line and goal. Even the briefing segment was interactive.

caption By the way, the floor shakes violently when the plane “crashes”. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

“Zombie City” has a much larger play area, and requires teams to shoot zombies to collect points, and find hidden missleheads in order to obtain “vaccines” for their nation.

caption I tried the “Surgefire” gun this time, which failed to shoot on multiple occasions. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

I let the reliable NAX PRO take a shot with the misslehead for a chance at a vaccine, since he was the one who found it anyway.

caption Well, what can I say. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

At the end of it all, there is a scoreboard which displays a point recap for each nation.

Nerf explained that “Zombie City” is a game designed with a duration of 5 minutes, for high-octane and action-packed intensity.

However, what piqued my interest was the overall immersion of the play zone. The combination of the interactivity through motion sensors, and sounds of the game made it much more entertaining. Definitely something you would not want to miss when you are here.

caption Hey my points only look low because I was on a team of two. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

At long last, I have arrived.

This zone is open for any participant aged above seven, and features the largest play area which boasted a time trial, two rock walls, a two-layer obstacle course, and a 4-metre slide. However, the slide was not ready for operation yet when I visited.

As the time trial was the closest one to me, I decided to try that one out first. It had a volcano theme and a camera that took a flash photo once I was near the end.

caption Make sure to remember to press the red button at the end! source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

After I blazed through the volcano, I climbed up a few stairs to the main play area of “Conquer”.

There were multiple NAX PRO staff stationed here to ensure safety, and an ample amount of harnesses and helmets available.

caption This photo was taken outside the outlet. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Being a thrill seeker myself, I decided that I wanted to take on the rope course, which is called “The Summit”, right away. I got excited when I saw that it was not going to be a short obstacle course, and looked challenging enough.

This is me clearing the course smoothly (well, sort of), attracting much attention from the diners at the Putien restaurant that was located beside the course.

You have to keep the harness in front of you at all times, which proved to be quite tedious after awhile.

A staff member told Business Insider that the most challenging part some children may face on the course is the fact that the harnesses are a little high.

caption One of the NAX PRO staff said I was fearless. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

I also gave the rock wall a shot. It had a auto-belay system that allowed me to descend the wall with ease.

Named “The Ice Cliff”, the rocks on the wall were not very rough compared to other rock walls like the one in Kallang Wave Mall. However, they still have more than enough grip, and chalk is far from needed. There are also many rocks, making it suitable for kids as well.

caption I do have rock-climbing experience. Please be careful while on the wall! source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Lastly, I checked out zone C, “Challenge”.

This exclusively-kids zone was designed with vibrant colours that is not too hard on the eyes.

The zone features a ball pit playground, a small race slope, a mini obstacle course and a mini rope course. It had a race-like theme, with finish lines at the end and small race cars for kids to sit on.

caption Fun fun fun. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

I managed to catch one of the children trying out the rope course, and it was adorable.

caption Look at that little champ’ go! source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

I was allowed to try out the kiddie obstacle course, which proved to be quite difficult, but it’s probably because I was way too big for it.

The entire “Challenge” zone is a shoe-free zone, and had soft, padded flooring, so you do not have to worry if your child falls down. The toilet is also located right beside the zone and there are vending machines in the parents’ lounge if you need refreshments.

caption Tires are officially my nemesis. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

There’s also a parents area for you to keep watch over your child as they play.

caption If you need refreshments, there’s a snack vending machine as well, the closest drink machine is located near the entrance of “Volcano”. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

There’s a large variety of snacks to choose from too, starting from S$0.90.

caption Prices are pretty reasonable. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Prices of drinks range from S$1.20 for a packet of orange juice to S$2.90 for a bottle of Cocomax.

caption The machine also displays the stock available for each drink. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

All in all, the new Nerf Action Xperience Arena was a boat load of fun, and I would definitely recommend going there if you are a thrill seeker or you just want to have some fun. It’s also the perfect place to bring your kids to, as it builds a myriad of different skills.

Here’s a picture of me posing with the “Surgefire”. I had a blast, pun intended.

caption Definitely bringing some of my friends back here. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

