I put Google’s Pixel 3a and Vivo’s V15 Pro in a camera battle for 2 weeks – and it was a surprisingly tough fight

Google’s Pixel 3a (left) and Vivo’s V15 Pro are strong contenders in the mid-range smartphone camera market. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

Smartphones without outstanding cameras don’t cut it these days in a market saturated with devices packed with all sorts of extravagant photo and video capturing technology.

And more often than not, you’d have to be prepared to fork out a pretty hefty sum to even get your hands on a smartphone with a high-quality camera such as Huawei’s P30 Pro with its monstrous 50x zoom and the ridiculously priced iPhone XS.

If you’re a budget-conscious smartphone photography enthusiast like me, you might want to consider getting yourself a mid-range smartphone that doesn’t compromise camera quality for an affordable price.

Case in point, Google’s Pixel 3a and Vivo’s V15 Pro, priced at S$659 (US$478) with an internal storage space of 64GB and S$699 for 128GB respectively.

Both smartphones boast cameras with quality and features that seem unreal for mid-range devices – but the question remains: which one outshines the other?

I decided to put away my trusty (and outdated) iPhone 6 for two weeks to pit the Pixel 3a against the V15 Pro in a camera battle and find out for myself.

Contender: Google Pixel 3a

The Pixel 3a is a slightly stripped down mid-range version of the Pixel 3, which is often trumpeted as having the best camera in the smartphone market.

Armed with mostly the same camera hardware as its flagship brother, the Pixel 3a shares the same 12 mega-pixel (MP) front camera, missing out only on the 8MP dual front cameras, carrying a single front one instead.

With highly-rated software and hardware and unique features like the virtual reality-friendly Photo Sphere function, the Pixel 3a sets a high standard for mid-range devices to beat.

Decked with largely the same camera hardware as the flagship Pixel 3, the Pixel 3a will be tough competition for mid-range phones. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

Contender: Vivo V15 Pro

The V15 Pro may not stand out as a household name, but don’t let that cause you to overlook its beastly triple camera capable of wide (48MP) and super-wide (8MP) shots.

Sporting features that most mid-range and even high-tier smartphones don’t have – such as an elevating 32MP front camera and intriguing AI Beauty function – the V15 Pro may stand out from the crowd in more ways than one.

Vivo’s V15 Pro’s cameras comes with pretty interesting features that many mid-range devices lack such as its super-wide mode and AI Beauty function. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

For fair competition, I decided to take my photos using the default setting on both smartphones – unless a specific feature was being tested – and do an apples-to-apples comparison on the desktop version of Google Photos.

Camera interface

My first impression of the user-friendliness of any smartphone camera is usually based on how well its user interface was designed.

The Pixel 3a has a noticeably simple interface with few option tabs along the top border and a standard scroll bar along the bottom.

My only gripe is that in order to access more of the camera’s functions such as Photo Booth, night sight and slow-motion, I had to swipe all the way to the right of the scroll bar. Not the best thing to have when you need to take a night photo or slow-motion video in a snap.

The camera interface of the Pixel 3a looks simple but clean. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

The V15 Pro had a lot more options along the top and bottom borders, giving the interface a pretty clustered appearance which confounded me when I first opened up the camera.

Unless I was using two hands to take a photo, I had a hard time stretching my thumb across the screen to select certain functions.

The plethora of option symbols around the borders of the V15 Pro’s interface gave it a clustered look that was slightly off-putting the first few times I used the camera. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

However, the V15 Pro did come with a much-appreciated full-screen feature which allowed the scene to be viewed on the entire display and the photo to include more objects in a single frame.

The full-screen mode was a nice touch. Business Insider / Jonathan

The V15 Pro also came with a Pro mode, which was a definite plus for both photography professionals and amateurs who like to tinker with and learn about the various settings (such as myself).

Surprisingly, the Pixel 3a seemed to lack such a mode.

The Pro mode on V15 Pro is great for those who like to learn the technicalities of smartphone photography. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

Colours and details

If there is one thing that the Pixel 3a achieves with flying colours, it is producing photos that faithfully capture scenes as seen by the human eye.

The richness and depth of the colours, especially very vibrant ones, are preserved with a great fidelity without being overbearing. I was very pleased with the impressive clarity of minute details such as faraway windows, roof tiles and rough textures on objects as well.

The scene captured with the Pixel 3a (left) seemed to be slightly closer to reality as compared to the one taken with the V15 Pro. Business insider / Jonathan Loh

I decided to try out the V15 Pro’s super-wide mode while doing the comparison and was surprised by how phenomenal the photos looked despite a very slight fish-eye lens effect.

Taken using the V15 Pro’s super-wide mode. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

Minute details appear to stand out better with the Pixel 3a (left) than the V15 Pro. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

Taken using the V15 Pro’s super-wide mode. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

Although the V15 Pro also does a great job at capturing brilliant photos that are nearly on par with the Pixel 3a in terms of quality, it does have the tendency to automatically “enhance” scenes with more brightness.

The resulting pictures would thus look a little too glaring for my taste, particularly those that comprise lots of striking colours.

The Pixel 3a (left) handled striking colours a little better than the V15 Pro. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

The rough texture of the stone lion captured by the Pixel 3a (left) is more conspicuous thanks to darker and more refined shadows. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

Food photography

Where Pixel 3a and V15 Pro both excel in their own rights would be food photos.

The automatic increase in brightness works in the V15 Pro’s favour, making my sumptuous meal look visually appealing thanks to the livelier colours.

The Pixel 3a produced more muted colours and is noticeably darker. Nonetheless, I was really satisfied with the level of detail in the textures of the dish that made it seem a lot more mouth-watering.

Which one looks more appetising: Pixel 3a on the left, or V15 Pro on the right? Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

Sunset and skyline

I love a good photo of the city skyline in the evening. There’s just something mesmerising about pristine architecture against the backdrop of an awe-inspiring sunset. If either smartphone can achieve that, it would be a definite plus for me.

The Pixel 3a and V15 Pro gave stunning pictures of the evening sky over the central business district, with details of the faraway buildings displayed with equally good quality. However, the latter was able to contain more of the skyline within a single shot.

The flare from the sun’s rays in the photo taken with the V15 Pro (right) was a little too much for my eyes. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

And while the Pixel 3a captured the water’s waves better than the V15 Pro, that didn’t concern me very much. The biggest difference was in the sunset itself, with the rays of the sun having a milder glare on the Pixel 3a, and a slightly overbearing flare on the V15 Pro.

Night mode

As day turned to evening, it was prime time to test the smartphones’ night modes.

The V15 Pro, as expected, added a tinge of brightness to the scene. On this phone, the vegetation in the foreground and the sunset at the back appeared brighter than on the Pixel 3a.

The Pixel 3a’s photo had an overall “cool” effect to it. The sunset was also more picturesque as the transition of colours from the orange of the sun’s rays to the blue of the sky was more natural.

Another thing that stood out were the building’s lights. Compared to the V15 Pro, the lights in the Pixel 3a’s photo contrasted better with the darker background.

The Pixel 3a’s photo (left) had a “cooling” effect to it. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

Taken using the V15 Pro’s super-wide mode. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

I decided to wait till nightfall for a proper rematch between the two smartphone cameras.

Needless to say, the difference was quite literally night and day.

The photo that I snapped on the V15 Pro was noticeably darker than the one I took using the Pixel 3a, with the latter having a soothing greyish hue to the sky, thanks to the city lights.

There was also a pretty conspicuous graininess to the sky captured on the V15 Pro. Buildings with very bright lighting also looked white hot, causing much of the infrastructure’s detail to be lost in the glare. The water surface and reflections of the skyline were reproduced quite well nonetheless.

The skyline captured using the Pixel 3a camera (left) had a noticeably wider colour palette than the V15 Pro’s. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

The Pixel 3a’s camera dealt with the glares much better as the features of the individual buildings were way clearer. The buildings didn’t look like they were going through a nuclear explosion either.

I could better appreciate the wider palette of the skyline’s colours in the Pixel 3a’s photo as well.

V15 Pro’s elevating selfie camera

While the Pixel 3a sacrifices some front screen space to accommodate its 8MP front-facing selfie camera, the V15 Pro has a trick up its sleeve to preserve its nearly bezel-less display.

The V15 Pro boasts an elevating selfie camera that pops up from the top of the smartphone in a “peek-a-boo” manner when the selfie function is selected. I was quite amused while playing around with this feature as it would give off a robotic jingle each time the camera was activated or deactivated.

The V15 Pro’s elevating selfie camera as seen from the front. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

Rear view of the elevating camera. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

Selfies and portrait photos

An elevating camera is undoubtedly a fancy feature – and can become gimmicky after a while – but how does it perform? Well, it depends on what you are looking out for in a selfie.

Not a fan of taking selfies myself, I asked my friend to have a go at taking one on each device.

For the Pixel 3a selfie, her skin tone was more natural and the overall look was closer to reality. Whereas for the V15 Pro, her skin was made whiter and most facial imperfections were “smoothed out”, giving a more beautified (but somewhat artificial) appearance.

While I preferred the more realistic Pixel 3a selfie, my friend was immensely pleased with the result of the V15 Pro’s selfie, saying she liked that her face looked “flawless”.

My friend preferred the more “beautified” version of herself in the V15 Pro selfie. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

There was a stark difference as well when using the portrait mode on each smartphone camera.

The lens blur effect on the V15 Pro was less conspicuous and my friend’s face and outfit had a shinier glow. The Pixel 3a had a much better portrait effect with a stronger lens blur showing a better contrast. Her face was also photographed with a more natural shade of colour and clearer details.

The Pixel 3a (left) did a better job creating the portrait photo. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

V15 Pro’s AI Beauty mode

A standout feature of the V15 Pro would undoubtedly be its AI Beauty and Body Shaping function. As peculiar as it may sound, this mode allows users to “adjust” the various aspects of a person’s body such as the shoulders, waist and legs while the camera is trained on him or her.

My beauty-conscious friend agreed to be my model again and we decided to test the legs-slimming option at the lowest and highest settings.

Compared with the original photo, the legs-slimming option at the highest (least slim) setting did not seem to show much difference. At the “slimmest” setting however, her legs were thinner, albeit by a little. The effect might be more obvious when modifying other parts like the waist.

Photos of my friend taken using the “slimmest” (left), the default (centre), and the “least slim” (right) settings. Can you tell the difference? Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

One thing that impressed me about the feature is that as I played around with the slimming settings, the background showed obvious distortions but the final pictures produced did not show any signs of that, so no one would be able to tell that the photo had been worked on.

Note: You should probably ask the person you are taking a photo of for permission to “beautify” him or her using AI Beauty before actually doing it, otherwise it would just be plain creepy.

Pixel 3a’s Photo Sphere mode

A feature that the Pixel 3a has which the V15 Pro misses out on would be the ability to take virtual reality (VR) photos using its Photo Sphere mode.

VR photos are created on Photo Sphere in a somewhat similar fashion to how panoramic photos are taken. The difference is that instead of taking an entire photo in one slow panning movement, VR photos comprise several photos that are “stitched” together using a gyroscopic function.

The Pixel 3a’s VR photos are best viewed using Google Cardboard. Business Insider / Jonathan Loh

However, unless you have a Google Cardboard peripheral on hand or a compatible VR device, you might want to stick to taking regular panoramic photos which look almost no different from VR photos.

The verdict

Google’s Pixel 3a undoubtedly has the better camera for taking photos with rich details, deeper colours and a more natural feel. It may not have as many functions as Vivo’s V15 Pro but it sure does it’s basic job well.

However, if you are the kind of smartphone camera user who loves to tinker with all sorts of photography settings, have a penchant for experimentation or just enjoy taking photos without having to go through the hassle of beautifying them afterwards, then the V15 Pro may be the device for you.

Both have their fair share of gimmicks that can get old pretty quickly. But for wallet-friendly mid-range smartphones with great cameras, that shouldn’t matter too much.

