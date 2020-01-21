I kept track of how much sugar I ate in a week, and my home-cooked meals were the worst culprits

caption Eating my second bagel of the day. source Caroline Fox/Insider

I tracked my food for a week to see if there were any foods hiding surprising amounts of sugar.

While I expected some snacks like processed protein bars to be high in added sugar, I had no idea just how much was hiding in my home-cooked meals.

I ended the week shocked to find the seasoning I use religiously was full of sugar, and that my beloved honey-roasted carrot recipe had the same amount of sugar as a Hershey’s chocolate bar.

I think I generally eat well. I cook most of my meals and stick to as many simple, affordable, and fresh ingredients as I can find.

But I decided to track my sugar for a couple of reasons. I wanted to understand my total sugar intake and find exactly where sugar was hiding, especially in my home-cooked meals. I also wanted to better understand my sugar cravings to see if there were any bad snacking habits I had to break.

Of course, there are different types of sugar. While natural sugar and added sugar are still both sugar, when you eat natural sugar in fruits and vegetables, you’re also consuming other minerals, vitamins, and nutrients. You’re also consuming fiber, which allows your body to digest sugar slower so you don’t crash. On the other hand, added sugar can lead to crashes in energy, and eating too much of it can lead to negative health effects. I wanted to take a look at all of my sources of sugar to understand where they were coming from.

I used MyFitnessPal to clock the amount of sugar in each ingredient or food religiously, but unfortunately the app did not separate natural from added sugar so I did that manually. In the end, I was shocked to realize that some of my go-to recipes were harboring huge amounts of sugar.

Keep reading to find out the sneaky foods that were loaded with sugar.

Monday: Breakfast was two pieces of avocado toast.

caption Avocado toast. source Caroline Fox/Insider

The Insider kitchens are fully stocked with snacks, including avocados, so I started my week off with some avocado toast. I ate two slices of wheat bread from Trader Joe’s and about three-quarters of an avocado.

Bread: 2g sugar

Avocado: 0.7g sugar

Monday: Lunch was a home-cooked meal covered in my go-to seasoning.

caption A veggie-filled lunch. source Caroline Fox/Insider

I try to pack my lunch most days because I really enjoy cooking, plus, it saves me money. I kept things simple today with a meatless sausage from Trader Joe’s, roasted asparagus, and brown rice.

You’ll soon realize that I coat almost everything I cook in one seasoning: Eat Barbecue Zero to Hero Sweet Rub. It’s a sweet and spicy combination that I swear by, usually mindlessly shaking it on everything. Once I started tracking my sugar, I quickly realized that it is loaded with added sugar. No wonder I am addicted.

Asparagus: 4.8g sugar

Zero to Hero rub (1 teaspoon): 4g sugar

Soy sauce: 1g sugar

Italian sausage-less sausage: 1g sugar

Olive oil and brown rice: 0g sugar

Monday: My first snack of the day was a single clementine.

caption Clementine. source Caroline Fox/Insider

I grabbed a clementine from the office kitchen as a quick pick-me-up. Of course, it was packed with natural sugar.

Clementine: 7g sugar

Monday: When I got home, I had a second snack: homemade olive oil cake.

caption Olive oil cake. source Caroline Fox/Insider

My roommate had made a delicious olive oil cake this past weekend, and I couldn’t resist having a slice while waiting for my dinner to cook.

Olive oil cake: 9g sugar (rough estimate)

Monday: Dinner was more veggies … but with a lot of added sugar.

caption Veggie stir-fry. source Caroline Fox/Insider

For dinner, I sauteed some onions, kale, and then threw in my extra brown rice. This time I stayed away from the barbecue rub, instead opting for a sweet chili sauce and some plain hummus. Once, I clocked the sauce, I realized I had made an even sugary choice.

Sweet chili sauce: 10g sugar

Hummus: 1g sugar

Onions: 1g sugar

Olive oil, brown rice, and kale: 0g sugar

Monday: I had one final sweet treat at the end of the day.

caption Hershey’s chocolate. source Caroline Fox/Insider

I have a huge sweet tooth and usually need to end the night with a little dessert. This time, I opted for a small piece of Hershey’s dark chocolate.

Dark chocolate: 4.2g sugar

Monday summary: I was surprised to see I’d managed to consume more sugar than I expected in what I thought was a relatively healthy day.

caption Total sugar for the day. source MyFitnessPal/Caroline Fox/Insider

Total sugar for Monday: 46g

Added sugar: 31.2g

According to MyFitnessPal, my maximum sugar intake for the day should be around 68 grams, which I did not reach, but it’s important to note that this number is a combination of added and natural sugars.

When it comes to just added sugar, the American Heart Association recommends women should eat no more than an average of 25 grams a day.

Reflecting on my first day of tracking my sugar, I was surprised by just how much sugar I still managed to consume in what I thought to be a relatively healthy day.

By far the most surprising culprit was the sweet chili sauce from Trader Joe’s. I couldn’t believe how much sugar I was drizzling on my food mindlessly, turning a very healthy veggie stir-fry into a sugar-filled dish.

At 4.8 grams of sugar, 12 spears of asparagus also added more (albeit natural) sugar to my day than I expected.

Tuesday: I had two types of toast toppings for breakfast.

caption Avocado and peanut butter toast. source Caroline Fox/Insider

I decided to fuel my day with some more toast. This time, I used up the rest of my leftover avocado on one slice and some unsalted peanut butter on the other.

Bread: 2g sugar

Peanut butter: 1g sugar

Avocado: 0.2g sugar

Cinnamon: 0.1g sugar

Tuesday: Lunch was a salmon burger and more home-cooked vegetables.

caption Tuesday’s lunch. source Caroline Fox/Insider

For lunch, I had a very burnt salmon burger and a mixture of roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, and carrots. The carrots were seasoned with honey, maple syrup, and of course, the Zero to Hero seasoning.

Honey (1 tablespoon): 16g sugar

Zero to Hero Rub (2 teaspoons): 8g sugar

Carrots: 5g sugar

Maple agave syrup (1 teaspoon ): 3.5g sugar

Salmon burger: 1g

Mushrooms and Tomatoes: 0g sugar

Tuesday: I had a simple snack of crackers and tea in the afternoon.

caption Ritz Crackers. source Caroline Fox/Insider

I had a very snack-filled afternoon, starting off with some Ritz crackers and an Earl Grey tea with oat milk.

Ritz crackers: 2.1g sugar

Oat milk (just a splash): 2.1g sugar

Tuesday: Then it was time for Girl Scout cookies.

caption Cookie break. source Caroline Fox/Insider

After a salty snack, I went for a sweet fix and had one Samoa cookie.

Cookie: 5g sugar

Tuesday: And finally, I reached for a trusty cheese string.

caption Cheese string. source Caroline Fox/Insider

Cheese strings are one of my guilty pleasures and the office has a fully stocked fridge, so I couldn’t resist.

Cheese string: 0g sugar

Tuesday: After all that snacking, I only wanted roasted vegetable chips and a granola bar that evening.

caption Terra Chips and a Nature Valley bar. source Caroline Fox/Insider

I think my afternoon snacking threw off my meal rhythm – because I returned home only to snack more. I usually eat a substantive dinner, but tonight, all I wanted was a bowl of Terra Chips and a Nature Valley bar I grabbed from the office.

Nature Valley bar: 12g sugar

Terra Chips: 6g sugar

Tuesday summary: This was a very sugary day.

caption Total sugar for the day. source MyFitnessPal/Caroline Fox/Insider

Total sugar for day 2: 64g

Added sugar: 39.2g

The average amount of added sugar I should be eating in a day is 25 grams, and today I came close to almost doubling that. My all-day snacking adventure was definitely not keeping my sugar levels low.

Since I know that Nature Valley bars can be filled with sugar, the sugary snacking didn’t surprise me much. However, I did not expect my carrot recipe to be loaded with sugar, especially the carrots themselves. My carrot recipe alone added up to 24.5 grams of sugar, the same amount as a full Hershey’s chocolate bar.

Wednesday: Breakfast was another round of avocado toast.

caption Avocado toast. source Caroline Fox/Insider

After having avocado toast for the first two days, I decided to keep the streak going. I had learned from the first two mornings that its sugar content was low – yet it gave me enough fuel to get through the morning, so I stuck with this easy breakfast.

Bread: 2g sugar

Avocado: 0.7g sugar

Wednesday: Lunch featured — you guessed it — my favorite seasoning.

caption Veggies and tofu. source Caroline Fox/Insider

For lunch I had prepared a whole mixture of veggies and fried tofu, cooking everything in the Zero to Hero rub. This meal felt really healthy to me, and I was interested to see just how much sugar was hiding beneath the greens.

Zero to Hero Rub (3 teaspoons): 12g sugar

Corn: 7.8g sugar

Asparagus: 7.2g sugar

Tofu, brown rice, mushrooms, and kale: 0g sugar

Wednesday: I grabbed a coffee with a splash of oat milk.

caption Coffee break. source Caroline Fox/Insider

I had a mid-day coffee with oat milk to re energize me after lunch.

Oat milk: 11.3g sugar

Coffee: 0g sugar

Wednesday: Before leaving work, I had another Nature Valley bar.

caption Nature Valley bar. source Caroline Fox/Insider

I knew I was heading to workout after work, so I decided to eat a few snacks to get me through the evening.

Nature Valley bar: 11g sugar

Wednesday: I also grabbed a small lox sandwich before working out.

caption Lox sandwich. source Caroline Fox/Insider

Insider’s Rainbow Group was having a meeting in the work kitchen with tons of food, so I stopped by and picked up a lox sandwich on a sweet Hawaiian bun. This week is also teaching me how random my snack choices can be – and how they all contain sugar.

Hawaiian mini bun: 3.5g sugar

Lox: 0g sugar

Wednesday: For a quick and easy dinner, I cooked a can of vegan chili.

caption Canned chili and hummus. source Caroline Fox/Insider

After my workout, I set out for the laundromat, which sucked the last bit of energy out of me. I stopped at a bodega and picked up this can of vegan chili, which made for a very sad dinner.

Canned chili: 4.2g sugar

Hummus: 1g sugar

Wednesday summary: Surprisingly, my only completely home-cooked meal of the day was hiding the most sugar.

caption Total sugar for the day. source MyFitnessPal/Caroline Fox/Insider

Total sugar for the day: 60g

Added sugar: 43g

I was surprised to see that I managed to go even higher with my added sugars than the day before. Plus, my veggie-filled lunch was the biggest hidden sugar culprit. As well as the seasoning, the corn and asparagus alone totaled 15 grams. I had no idea just how much sugar was hiding in my bowl of vegetables.

Thursday: I enjoyed some fruit and a bagel for breakfast.

caption Bagel and slices of mango. source Caroline Fox/Insider

Let me preface this day by saying the office had a seemingly endless supply of free bagels. I started my day with a plain bagel, chive cream cheese, and a few slices of mangoes, which were packed with natural sugar.

Mangoes: 21g sugar

Bagel: 4g sugar

Cream cheese: 0g sugar

Thursday: Lunch was … another bagel.

caption Eating my second bagel of the day. source Caroline Fox/Insider

For lunch, I abandoned what I brought and decided to take full advantage of the bagels. This time, I went for the cinnamon raisin bagel with some peanut butter.

Cinnamon raisin bagel: 12g sugar

Peanut butter: 1g sugar

Thursday: I continued my carb streak with pizza and beer for dinner.

caption My friend, Vanessa, enjoying mini pizza and beer. source Caroline Fox/Insider

After work, I met up with some friends to play bingo at a local bar where you can get a free small cheese pizza with a beer. Since I already had two bagels today, I figured why not just let my whole day consist of bread.

Oh, and I won at bingo.

Lagunitas IPA: 2g sugar

Pizza: 1.5g sugar

Thursday summary: I was surprised to see there was a huge difference in the amount of sugar between the two different types of bagels.

caption Total sugar for the day. source MyFitnessPal/Caroline Fox/Insider

Total sugar for the day: 40g

Added sugar: 20.5g

Considering my diet consisted of mostly carbs for the entire day, I was surprised to see my sugar intake was the lowest it has been all week. I already knew fruit was loaded with sugar, so I was not taken aback to see mango as my biggest culprit. However, the difference in sugar between a plain bagel and a cinnamon raisin – a difference of 8 grams – was something I will definitely keep in mind for the future.

Friday: I skipped the bread this morning and opted for a berry and banana smoothie instead.

caption Smoothie. source Caroline Fox/Insider

This unattractive smoothie was an effort to try to give myself a little break from all the bread. I simply blended mixed berries, banana, and some almond milk to start my day.

Banana: 14.4g sugar

Mixed berries: 11g sugar

Unsweetened vanilla almond milk: 0g sugar

Friday: Lunch was a tuna and mayo sandwich.

caption Tuna sandwich. source Caroline Fox/Insider

By Friday I was running low on fresh groceries, so I put together a simple canned tuna and mayonnaise sandwich on two slices of wheat bread.

Bread: 2g sugar

Canned tuna and 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise: 0g sugar

Friday: I snacked on an Oreo cookie for some sugar.

caption A vanilla cookie. source Caroline Fox/Insider

By midday my body was feeling some sugar withdrawal, so I gave in and had a vanilla Oreo cookie.

Vanilla cookie: 2g sugar

Friday: For dinner, I enjoyed some vegetable dumplings followed by cake.

caption Vegetable dumplings. source Caroline Fox/Insider

My roommate and I finished off our week with some frozen Trader Joe’s vegetable dumplings and the rest of the olive oil cake, which I ate too quickly to photograph.

Olive oil cake: 9g sugar

Vegetable dumplings (5): 4g sugar

Friday summary: Once again, I stayed below the maximum recommended sugar intake — but I’d learned some valuable lessons about where the added sugar was coming from.

caption Total sugar for the day. source MyFitnessPal/Caroline Fox/Insider

Total sugar for the day: 42g sugar

Added sugar: 17g sugar

Reflecting on my entire week, there were three foods that were unexpectedly sugary: the Zero to Hero Rub, the sweet chili sauce, and my beloved carrot recipe.

Before tracking my sugar intake, I had assumed that foods without an expiration date (i.e. frozen and canned foods) would have the most hidden added sugar.

Yet it was the condiments and seasonings I used to flavor my fresh, home-cooked meals that were the most surprising culprits. I always thought that cooking my own food would be the best way to know and control exactly what was going in my body. I never thought to question how I flavored them, and was blown away by just how much sugar I was mindlessly dumping on everything.

My biggest takeaway is to be cautionary with condiments and seasonings, knowing that a little bit can go a long way. I learned that I feel my best when I am choosing foods loaded with natural sugars over added sugars, and that processed sugar only leads me down a deep, dark snacking hole.