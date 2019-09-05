I’m extremely introverted, but I challenged myself to be more outgoing for a week, and it made me feel more confident

caption I spend a lot of my time alone and can easily go all day without talking to anyone. source Shutterstock

I’m almost 30 years old and I have always had a lot of social anxiety, which has made me a pretty shy and introverted person.

And, as someone who works from home, I can easily go an entire day without talking to anyone. So, I tried to be more outgoing for an entire week.

I went to a movie by myself, complimented strangers, conversed with people I’d never met, and made a point to reach out to individuals in my life who I normally wouldn’t talk to.

By the end of the week, I felt a bit silly for all of the times I chose not to speak up about little things and connect with people I admire. I also felt more confident in myself.

I’m about to turn 30, and I always thought by the time I entered my 30s that I would be a cool, confident adult, able to hold my own in social situations and glide through life with ease.

Of course, the reality couldn’t be further from the truth.

I’ve had social anxiety for as long as I can remember, and I’ve been plagued with shyness and anxiousness in all sorts of everyday situations ever since I was a kid.

And since I’ve worked from home as a freelance writer for the past four years, I spend much of my time alone. For an introvert, not having to deal with the awkwardness of commuting on public transit to an office job filled with coworkers every day has been incredibly freeing.

But it also means that I can easily go all day without talking to anyone, which isn’t particularly healthy.

After all, even the most introverted among us still need social interaction, and my work schedule means I need to try that much harder to maintain normal social relationships with others … something I’m admittedly not good at.

To help combat this, I attend group workout classes as often as I can and frequently take my puppy on walks around my neighborhood. Still, I get anxious at the thought of talking to someone I don’t know and even texting a friend out of the blue just to catch up, so I challenged myself to step outside my comfort zone for a week.

Here’s what it was like pushing myself to be more extroverted and outgoing for seven days.

Day one: I struck up conversations with 5 strangers

Admittedly, I chose to start this challenge on a day when I had several opportunities to chat with strangers.

I had a visit with a doctor I hadn’t met before, a hair appointment at a new salon, and a routine dental check-up, which gave me tons of chances to test my social skills.

First, I sustained conversation with my new doctor throughout our entire 15-minute appointment, which was easier than I thought. Then, I chatted with the receptionist, who I’d also never met before, for a few minutes on the way out.

My hair appointment was at a salon I’d never been to before, and even though I have become quite friendly with my regular stylist over the past six years, I typically feel very anxious about making small talk in salons.

I never know what the expectations are – are you supposed to chat the entire time, or is it okay to relax in silence?

I always feel uncomfortable and stressed worrying about how much I “should” be talking, which is the exact opposite of what I should be thinking about at a salon.

But, today, I made small talk with the receptionist, who also shampooed my hair, and my stylist. Even in moments of silence, I didn’t stress about making conversation during entire appointment. It was much more pleasant than I expected.

Lastly, I made a point to make small talk with my dental hygienist, although it’s no easy feat for even the most outgoing folks. After all, someone’s hands are in your mouth for most of the appointment.

This was also easier than I thought it would be and by the end of the day, I remembered how enjoyable it is to chat with people I don’t know.

Day 2: I made a point to directly reach out to a loved one instead of just reacting to their posts on social media

I saw on social media that my cousin welcomed a new puppy, and as someone in the throes of puppyhood myself, I decided to do more than just “like” the photo – I reached out to her directly via text, and even planned to set up a puppy play date.

For most people, texting friends and family is the most normal, natural thing in the world. But I always feel awkward, like the person doesn’t want to hear from me or will think I’m being weird.

So that’s why I knew I had to reach out, offering up congratulations, sharing advice about dog-food choices, and expressing a desire to meet her adorable new pup.

It reminded me why putting myself out there – especially with loved ones – feels so great. Even though face-to-face interaction is important, texting loved ones is actually said to be a mood-booster, too.

And I certainly felt better after texting my cousin, even though it was such a simple exchange.

Day 3: I finally introduced myself to a fitness instructor whose class I’ve taken about a dozen times

caption I felt a bit silly waiting so long to talk to my instructor. source Shutterstock

I’ve been a cycling devotee for nearly three years, and one of the reasons the fitness phenomenon appealed to me at first was because the classes I go to are held in near darkness since they are lit mostly by candlelight.

This meant fellow attendees would never really see me if I struggled to keep up and I wouldn’t really have to chat with strangers on the bikes near me.

I’ve found anxiety relief on those bikes that go nowhere, largely inspired by the motivational instructors that encourage me to keep going, even when I’m sweaty, out of breath, and feel like I can’t pedal for one more minute.

But I also find that it’s easy to disappear into that room as soon as I clip into the bike, watching those around me chat easily with fellow riders and staff.

Today, things would be different. I decided to finally introduce myself to the instructor before class instead of trying to hide on my bike.

I’ve taken her class 12 times over the past several months, but always felt too shy to approach her, so I made a point to arrive a few minutes early, introduce myself, and tell her how much I enjoy her class.

As expected, she was lovely and appreciative, and I felt seriously silly for waiting this long to talk to her.

I now know that I can avoid feeling awkward when I take her class again and feel more inclined to simply strike up a conversation – something that comes naturally to so many people, but causes great anxiety for me.

Day 4: I decided that today I would compliment 5 strangers

Admittedly, this challenge was also much easier because my husband and I were going to a wedding, so there would be plenty of people around to strike up a conversation with.

That said, I knew I wouldn’t know most people at this wedding because the groom was my husband’s former boss.

So, I kept things simple. I made a point to compliment as many people as I could – if I liked their dress, shoes, purse, or anything else, I just walked up to them and said so.

And it turns out that people’s outfits make great conversation starters.

Plenty of women were thrilled to tell me all about where they got their dress or how uncomfortable their heels were, and it became easier as the night went on to walk up to a total stranger and compliment them.

The compliments were surprisingly easy to dole out and I feel like doing this paved way for me to strike up more conversations with strangers in the future.

Day 5: I sent back my incorrect coffee order instead of just paying for something I didn’t want

caption I normally would never send back an incorrect order. source grandriver / Getty Images

One of the situations that gives me great anxiety is having to assert myself, like when a server gets my order wrong or I feel I might need to inconvenience someone in any way.

I will do almost anything to avoid seeming “difficult” in any situation, so I felt pangs of anxiety when I picked up my coffee and realized the barista got my order slightly wrong, which would have made my drink much sweeter than I prefer.

Instead of just grabbing the drink and letting it go, I decided to politely tell the barista, who was apologetic and made me a new coffee.

I felt guilty wasting a perfectly good drink just because it wasn’t to my liking, but I also did not want to pay for something I really didn’t want. Speaking up felt empowering.

Yes, I ended up leaving double the tip I’d normally leave, but I was proud of myself as I went on my way with my correct order.

Day 6: I reached out to someone I don’t know very well, even though I normally wouldn’t have

I had seen on social media that a friend I’m not yet super close with – but think very highly of – was going through a breakup, so I decided to reach out and check in on him, even though I felt anxious about it.

I realized that if I were in the same situation, I’d be so appreciative and touched if he did the same for me, so I put myself out there and just went for it.

I realize that a lot of my anxiety stems from worrying that someone will think I’m “too much” if I put my heart out there – too sensitive, too weird, too annoying, even – but it also feels really nice to let people know you’re thinking about them.

I hope he felt comforted even just a little bit by my messages because I know it made me smile to be there for him in even the smallest way.

Day 7: For the final day, I went to the movies by myself, something I used to be embarrassed to do

caption I (not pictured) wasn’t the only person at the theater who was flying solo. source Shutterstock

Back when I was in college, I had a hard time making friends (largely due to my social anxiety), so I spent a lot of time alone, and truthfully, quite depressed.

One of the things I used to do was go to the movies by myself on a Friday or Saturday night so that my roommates would think I was going out to a party with friends.

I would sneak back in when they’d already left for the night, even pretending to be drunk if I returned and someone was already home, just so they wouldn’t know I’d spent yet another weekend night alone.

When I got to the theater, I would pretend as if I was waiting for someone, putting my bag on the seat next to me as a “placeholder,” and then I’d quietly slink down in my seat as the lights dimmed, hoping that no one noticed the college student alone in a crowded theater.

I felt embarrassed and had so much guilt about being such a “loner,” even though I genuinely enjoyed seeing any movie I was interested in on my own time.

I still have a lot of sad memories from those days and going to the movies alone brings some of them back – but I decided today I would face my anxieties and see a movie alone.

This time, I didn’t pretend I was waiting for anyone nor did I sink down in my seat … and it was lovely.

I saw a mid-afternoon showing all by myself and I remembered something that my college-age self didn’t know back then: Being alone and being lonely are two different things, and it can be empowering to step outside your comfort zone, even in super small ways.

After a week of speaking up and reaching out, I feel more confident and empowered.

Truthfully, going to the movies alone helped me realize that I’d come a long way from when I was younger. Perhaps I was closer than I thought to becoming the cool and collected, social-savvy adult I always hoped I’d be.

And, yes, after this week I plan to continue putting myself out there when I get the opportunity to, even if it feels scary.