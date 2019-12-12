I tried every burrito from Taco Bell and most of them disappointed and shocked me

caption I compared every burrito from Taco Bell to determine which one reigns supreme. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

If there’s one thing Taco Bell is arguably known for, it is its lineup of warm, tortilla-wrapped burritos.

However, depending on whether you choose bean, beef, or chicken, your burrito-eating experience can vary greatly.

We put every burrito on Taco Bell’s menu to the test in order to discover which burrito reigns supreme and which ones simply flopped.

In the end, the Shredded Chicken Burrito came out on top with its creamy flavor profile reminiscent of buffalo chicken dip straight out of the oven, while the Cheesy Bean And Rice Burrito could only be described as unappetizing mush wrapped in a limp tortilla.

If a Tex-Mex fast-food chain like Taco Bell can’t nail a burrito, then what is the point of eating there?

Taco Bell has sold burritos in its locations since its early beginnings in the 1960s.

The menu has certainly grown and evolved since then, with even more additions slated to arrive in the next year. When it comes to Taco Bell’s current burrito menu, there certainly doesn’t appear to be a shortage of variety.

Vegetarian options abound, and with 11 different burritos to choose from (not including substitutions) one would assume that there’s a burrito out there to satisfy any craving.

Since Taco Bell’s lineup of breakfast burritos thoroughly impressed in the past, I was anxious to see how its regular burritos would compare to one another.

What I found disappointed and shocked me.

Practically every burrito that included beans in its tortilla folds was overpowered by the distinct yet bland flavor. While whole beans can certainly make a great addition to a burrito, the bean paste used by the chain ended up turning every bean burrito filling into a mushy, gummy consistency.

On the other hand, the shredded chicken burrito was surprisingly light, creamy, and tasted like homemade buffalo chicken dip straight from the oven. The addition of avocado ranch sauce, which no other burrito included, provided a nice change and nuanced flavor that couldn’t be matched.

Here’s a breakdown of every burrito that I tried, and how they ranked from worst to best.

11. CHEESY BEAN AND RICE BURRITO: By far, the worst offender of the Taco Bell burrito menu was the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I paid $1.29 for the bean-filled burrito, making it among the cheapest burritos that I tried.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

From first impressions alone, it looked soggy and was coated in an unidentified sauce.

It could only be described as bean-flavored baby food stuffed into a limp tortilla.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

It was dripping brown liquid, which was odd considering the only sauce meant to be included was nacho cheese sauce. I could only manage one bite of this burrito.

10. BEEFY 5-LAYER BURRITO: Another disappointing burrito I tried was the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, which cost $3.99 at the Taco Bell location I went to.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The tortilla was flimsy and basically ungrilled, and the inside was even more unappetizing.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Biting in, it just tasted like mush.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

It also tasted exactly like the Burrito Supreme, which we’ll discuss in a moment, except that it lacked any lettuce or tomato to cut through the dense bean flavor.

Any beef that was in the burrito was overpowered by the taste and chunky texture of mashed bean paste.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

9. BURRITO SUPREME: The Burrito Supreme, also $3.99, was equally disappointing.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Not even a layer of cheese could save this mushy burrito from tasting exactly like the one before it.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Though the sour cream added a tang of freshness, in the end, the lettuce, beef, and tomatoes all faded into the background under the layer of beans.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

By this point, I was beginning to realize that most of the burritos at Taco Bell that include beans overwhelmingly taste of the ingredient.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

8. 7-LAYER BURRITO: The 7-layer Burrito tasted practically full of flavor after the disaster that was the previous two burritos. For $4.49, I had high hopes.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

It was a good size and felt heavy when I held it in my hand.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

With the promise of seven layers of Mexican food just a bite away, I was excited to dive in.

Inside I found a lot of my favorite ingredients — guacamole, lettuce, rice, and sour cream to name a few.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The burrito did contain beans, but the other ingredients were enough to overpower their strange, artificial flavor.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

7. BEAN BURRITO: By this point, I didn’t have high hopes for the bean burrito. It was $1.99 and smaller than the other burritos at first glance.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

However, I was admittedly pleasantly surprised when I bit into the small tortilla-wrapped combination of beans, sauce, onions, and cheese.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The onions were flavorful and cut through the dense beans. The red sauce also added some much-needed flavor to the burrito.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Overall, if you’re going to order a bean burrito from Taco Bell, it should be this one.

6. BEEFY NACHO GRILLER: The worst non-bean burrito is awarded to the Beefy Nacho Griller. At the location I went to, it cost $2.99.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Its tortilla comes filled with beef, nacho cheese sauce, and the chain’s “red strips.”

The tortilla was grilled, which added a nice firmness to each bite. However, what was inside was nothing more than lackluster.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I had to look up exactly what a “red strip” is. Similar to Fritos, they’re red-colored tortilla strips that add a crunchy texture to Taco Bell’s burritos.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I did enjoy the warm melted cheese oozing out of the tortilla, but found the beef to be relatively unremarkable.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

While the more seasoned taste of the ground beef definitely outshone the bean burritos, it was nevertheless a bland eating experience.

5. CHEESY POTATO GRILLER: Landing in the middle of the pack was the Cheesy Potato Griller, which cost $2.19.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

There were things to love and things to hate about this vegetarian burrito. One high point was the perfectly grilled tortilla.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Don’t get me wrong — I love sour cream and cheese as much as the next person. However, when I first bit into the burrito, all I tasted was a mouthful of thick, gooey liquid cheese and sour cream.

source Erin McDowell/BusinessInsider

The potatoes were crispy, and I didn’t mind the overall taste of the potato-filled burrito once I got past the first bite.

source Erin McDowell/BusinessInsider

However, I couldn’t ignore the fact that the proportion of sour cream and cheese to potato hash browns in the first bite was definitely off.

4. CRUNCHWRAP SUPREME: A favorite among Taco Bell fanatics is the Crunchwrap Supreme.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I found this Taco Bell take on a burrito to be refreshing and different compared to the others. It was also the most expensive at $4.99.

When I first opened up the Crunchwrap, I was disappointed to see that the tortilla was poorly constructed, with lettuce and tomatoes spilling from its grilled folds.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Despite its contents tumbling out of it, I found the Crunchwrap to be a little stingy on the fillings. It could’ve used a little more beef.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

However, the lettuce and tomatoes tasted very fresh, and I enjoyed the texture of the crunchy hard shell of the inner taco shell layer.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

3. FRITOS BURRITO: As the cheapest burrito at only $1.29, the Fritos Burrito was admittedly unassuming.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Its tortilla was a little too firm – as if it hadn’t been warmed enough.

Rather than enveloping its contents perfectly in a perfectly browned tortilla, this burrito looked underdone on the outside.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

However, I was pleasantly surprised when I bit into its casing.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The Fritos gave the burrito a delightful crunchy texture, which was balanced out by the creaminess of nacho cheese sauce.

Though each bite was perfectly cheesy, it wasn’t too gooey, and the beef flavor definitely came through.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

This was one of the few burritos from the menu that had its own distinct flavor.

2. QUESARITO: The second-best Taco Bell burrito was undoubtedly the Quesarito, which cost $4.29.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Immediately, I was intrigued by its foil wrapper, which kept the burrito-quesadilla hybrid toasty warm.

The burrito immediately looked promising, its perfectly grilled tortilla beckoning me to take a bite.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Taco Bell’s Quesarito is described as a quesadilla wrapped into a burrito, and that’s exactly what I discovered inside.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

For just $2.99, it was very filling. The rice was fluffy and plentiful, and there was an adequate amount of beef as well. A triple threat of nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, and chipotle sauce added a creaminess to the burrito, making for a balanced bite.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

1. SHREDDED CHICKEN BURRITO: I was most impressed by the Shredded Chicken Burrito, which cost a modest $2.99.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

As the only chicken burrito in the lineup, it impressed me with its slightly spicy flavor and creamy texture. Biting in, it tasted like warm buffalo chicken dip wrapped in a warm tortilla.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The shredded chicken was moist, the rice was soft and pillowy, and the avocado ranch dressing added a tangy flavor that differentiated the chicken burrito from the others.

source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Overall, the shredded chicken burrito came out on top with its nuanced flavor and creamy texture that wasn’t mushy, gooey, or soggy.