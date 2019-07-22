I tried to stick to suggested serving sizes for a week and I wouldn’t do it again

caption Using my fist for reference, here’s how much bagel I was supposed to be eating. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

caption Using my fist for reference, here’s how much bagel I was supposed to be eating. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

I tried eating according to the suggested serving sizes for a week based on information from the US Department of Health, Nutrition Facts labels, and USDA food pyramid guidelines.

It was especially difficult to follow suggested serving sizes while ordering out from restaurants and I found myself feeling hungry fairly often.

Overall, trying this for a week helped me to be more present during meals but in the future, I’m going to listen more to my body and how hungry I feel instead of strictly adhering to suggested serving sizes.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Throughout my life, I’ve never put too much thought into portion sizes. Generally, I just eat when I’m hungry and until I feel full.

Out of curiosity, I decided to try spending one week following the recommended serving sizes of my go-to foods. To do this, I consulted USDA food-pyramid guidelines, Nutrition Facts labels, and FDA-recommended serving-size guidelines to get an idea of how much of a particular food I should eat at every meal.

Notably, the serving sizes on food labels are primarily based on data about how much food people typically eat, not necessarily the quantity of food the National Institute of Health suggests the average person should eat each day. Plus, how much food someone should be eating each day depends on a lot of factors, such as age and weight.

Here’s how my week of following suggested serving sizes went.

It’s important to remember that I am not a dietitian or doctor and the following account is a record of my personal experience with eating this way – before you make any major changes in your diet you’ll want to consult your doctor.

Day 1: I ate half of a bagel, some fruit, and two small tacos

A common breakfast staple for me has always been an entire bagel slathered with cream cheese. But it turns out the style of bakery bagel I like to eat is actually two recommended servings, not one.

More than likely, about 20 years ago, one bagel used to be within the limits of a single serving of grains because it had a 3-inch diameter … but today’s version typically has a 6-inch diameter.

After learning this, I cut my bagel in half to make it comply with the recommended portion size for grains. I also checked my cream cheese’s container and measured out the listed 2-tablespoon serving size of the spread. I ended up using less than the recommended amount because I now had less bagel surface area to work with.

caption I wish I had more bagel. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

This bagel was not as enjoyable as it normally is when it’s served in a bigger portion and covered in tons of cream cheese. I wasn’t used to only eating half and I was hungry a few hours after eating this. I munched on a single banana to try to hold me over and then I ate the other half of my bagel for lunch.

For my next meal, I made vegetable tacos by sautéing a 1/2 cup of mushrooms in 1 tablespoon of olive oil. I topped the mixture with a ¼ cup of feta cheese, which was one serving according to my package of it.

caption For me, two tacos felt like a fine serving for a meal. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Following the serving size on my package of white corn tortillas, I was able to use two shells to make tacos. Overall, I felt pretty comfortable eating this amount of food for dinner.

Day 2: I ate yogurt for breakfast and a ½ cup of pasta each for lunch and dinner

For breakfast, I decided to skip the bagel half and try 6 ounces of yogurt instead. To make it more filling, I topped it with recommended servings of granola and some fruit. Even though I missed my morning bagel, I felt a little better starting my day off like this.

For lunch and dinner prep, I made half of a box of pasta and tossed it in a light Pecorino-Romano and butter sauce. Then, I began to divide my portions into containers. To my surprise, the USDA’s recommendation of a 1/2 cup as a single serving of pasta is a lot smaller than I thought.

caption I was pretty off. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

What I guessed to be 1/2 cup of pasta in my head turned out to be closer to an actual full cup when I measured it. Normally, I’d fill my entire plate with pasta … not just a small piece of it.

Had I not measured my portions with a measuring scoop, I probably would have eaten much more than the recommended serving size – but maybe that wouldn’t have been such a bad thing. I felt pretty hungry a couple of hours after eating my lunch portion of the pasta.

Day 3: I decided to try eating slower to see if it might help me be more satisfied with my meals

By food-pyramid standards, a single egg is considered to be 1 ounce of lean protein. According to the USDA, one serving of lean protein is 2 to 3 ounces, which means two eggs is well within the recommended serving size.

A single serving of potatoes is half of a medium-sized potato. To my surprise, I learned one this actually counts as 1 cup of starchy vegetables, according to the USDA guidelines. And so, I cut up a russet potato that I estimated to be medium-sized and cooked it with two eggs and some pre-measured greens.

caption My plate didn’t feel too empty. source Savanna Swain Wilson

On this day, I decided to try a new strategy that might help me better gauge how full I’m feeling. Per The National Institute of Health, eating slowly can help to prevent overeating because it allows your stomach to have enough time to tell your brain it’s full.

To some extent, eating slower seemed to make me feel more satisfied with my breakfast. By the time lunch rolled around, I was ready to eat again, but was not ravenously hungry.

I ordered a grilled-chicken sandwich with no sauce from a restaurant near my house and cut it in half to roughly meet the suggested serving size requirement for bread- about the size of a cell phone – and the recommended serving size for meat – about the size of a deck of cards.

caption The correct portion was about the size of a deck of cards. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

I dipped my sandwich half in one pre-measured packet of barbecue sauce. And today, like on most days, I munched on the suggested serving of sweet-potato chips between meals to try to stay satiated.

Day 4: I swapped my egg breakfast for cereal, enjoyed a farro salad for lunch and dinner, and had a small amount of ice cream for dessert

As it turns out, 1 cup of cereal and 1 cup of almond milk is not as much food as I thought it’d be. To my surprise, even though it didn’t seem like much it was actually really satisfying. I felt pretty full from this serving even though I normally would’ve filled up my entire bowl.

caption I normally would fill this bowl to the top. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

For my two other meals, I purchased a farro pasta salad from my local deli to be split into two 1/2-cup servings – one for lunch and one for dinner. The salad contained a mix of farro grains, tomatoes, cucumber, herbs, Italian dressing, and large chunks of feta cheese.

caption My medium-sized plate looked fairly empty. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Many studies have suggested that plate size can influence how much we eat and I found this to be true so far. Serving my food on medium-size plates (above), seemed to make my portions appear even smaller than they were versus when I used smaller dishes. I decided I should try using smaller dishes moving forward but I sadly didn’t have the chance to purchase new plates.

After dinner, I bought my favorite chocolate brownie ice cream and I wanted to devour the entire carton. Instead, I adhered to the ½ cup serving size. As is the trend with this week, I was surprised by how little ice cream this seemed to be compared to what I usually would eat in one sitting.

caption I think I could’ve eaten more. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

This is a ½ cup, a single serving, of my chocolate ice cream. It didn’t feel like much but I really savored every single tiny bite.

Day 5: I ate cereal, a huge salad, and a homemade single-serve pizza

In the morning, I had cereal for breakfast once again because I was pleased with how full it helped me feel. Later in the day, I ended up meeting a friend for lunch who suggested eating at a restaurant that offered build-your-own salads.

Fortunately, I was able to make a pretty large salad based on suggested serving sizes. My suggested serving of 2 cups of mixed greens were a lot more impressive than my suggested serving of 1/2 cup of pasta.

Since I was following serving sizes, I knew I wouldn’t be able to use as much dressing as I’d normally like so I got creative. I added a ton of plant-based toppings to my salad including the recommended 1-cup serving of beets, one of my favorite fiber-packed veggies, and a small serving, about ⅓ cup, of garbanzo beans for added protein.

I then used the restaurant’s serving spoon to drizzle two tiny spoonfuls of the balsamic dressing over the top of my salad, which seemed close enough to the suggested amount to me.

caption The plate was filled to the max. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Later that evening I had a craving for pizza that I couldn’t seem to shake. I knew ordering an entire pie would end up being a huge waste and tempting me to eat way more than the recommended serving size so I opted to make my own personal pizza by covering a single piece of frozen naan bread with tomato sauce, 1.5 ounces of mozzarella cheese, and a few small tomatoes.

caption It was pretty tasty. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Day 6: I had a simple egg breakfast at home and later realized just how hard it was to calculate portion sizes when dining out

Once again, I opted to incorporate eggs into my meal because they are easy to portion and are quite filling. I measured 1 tablespoon of olive oil to fry the egg. Then, I drizzled 1 teaspoon of olive oil and 2 teaspoons of balsamic vinegar on top of the egg, a bed of basil, and some small tomatoes. It was sort of like a carefully measured breakfast salad.

caption This dish was pretty tasty. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Day six was by far my worst day for lunch and dinner because I made plans to visit Disneyland with my sister, who happens to live near the park. I was bummed because I wouldn’t be able to indulge in my park favorite snack – a jumbo churro – because I had no idea how to properly figure out the suggested portion size of it. I kept myself distracted by attempting to get on as many rides as possible.

I didn’t want to do any guesswork when it came to what I was eating so I ended up ordering a side salad from a random restaurant in the park because it seemed like a fairly decent serving. I paired it with a single-serving packet of ranch dressing. It definitely wasn’t the same magical experience as munching on fried desserts, but at least I wasn’t too hungry after eating it. I did the same thing for dinner.

caption It was satisfying enough. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

Day 7: By the end of the challenge, I grew tired of reading labels and wanted to eat what I felt was best based on what my body was telling me

On the last day of the challenge, I gave into my cravings and bought a 6-inch vegetarian sandwich from my favorite deli. I cut it into two 3-inch halves, which made each half still double the estimated 1 and 3/4-inch-width serving-size recommendations for French bread.

I then removed the extra cheese from my sandwich until it met the 1-ounce (basically a single slice) serving size for each half. I was pleasantly surprised that, when eating my sandwich, I hardly noticed that any of the cheese was missing.

caption I had to take my sandwich apart to see what was in it. source Savanna Swain-Wilson

But since I didn’t make the sandwich myself, I had to sort of guess the correct serving sizes for everything as I picked through it. Roughly, it seemed like the inside of my sandwich contained a ¼ cup of avocado and small portions of tomato, lettuce, and cucumber.

Even though it technically exceeded the recommended serving size for bread, I ate half of the sandwich in one sitting. But what can I say? I’m only human and I was listening to my body telling me it was hungry. I was also sick of listening to serving sizes so closely. I also ate the other 3-inch half a few hours later and didn’t regret a thing.

Read More: What 12 numbers on nutrition labels mean and why you may want to pay attention to them

Overall, I realized suggested servings are smaller than I thought … but I’m going to go back to listening to my body instead of strictly following them

I wouldn’t call this week a total success for me. I didn’t use a food scale to measure ambiguous portions like bread and I’m positive my tablespoons of dressing were overly generous. But even with my not-super-accurate measurements, I was left feeling hungry more often than I’d like.

I also realized it can be really tricky to figure out what recommended servings actually are, especially since many foods, like bagels and some sandwiches, are oftentimes served in large portions that aren’t always meant to be entirely eaten in one sitting. That said, everyone needs varying amounts of food and nutrients and it changes based on lifestyle, weight, age, and other factors.

This challenge definitely helped me to be more present during meals and slow down when I eat so my body has the chance to tell me whether it’s full or not. But overall, I think I’d rather listen to my body than strictly adhere to serving sizes that aren’t exactly meant to be personalized nutritional advice.

Serving sizes definitely be handy to reference, but everyone’s body is different and following these suggestions to a “T” just didn’t work for me. What makes one person feel full might not be enough to make me feel satisfied and vice-versa.