I tried 5 free home workout livestreams on Instagram and was amazed by how tough they were

caption I’m seeing out the coronavirus lockdown at my parents’ house, which means my childhood bedroom is now my workout studio. source Rachel Hosie/Insider

Fitness instructors and gyms around the world are posting free workouts on Instagram since the majority of workout studios have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether it’s Instagram Live or IGTV, we’re now spoilt for choice when it comes to home workouts.

For the past three weeks, I’ve been trying free Instagram fitness sessions from around the world, led by some of my favorite trainers and studios.

I’ve learned dance routines, burned my abs, arms, and glutes, and finally learned how to put my TRX to good use.

You can definitely get a really tough workout in from your bedroom.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to change our routines, and a prime example of this is fitness.

The closure of gyms and fitness studios has resulted in the industry responding in a big way, and now people self-isolating and social distancing around the world are spoilt for choice when it comes to ways to keep fit at home.

Many existing workout plans like Kayla Itsines’ BBG have been made free for a brief period, group training is carrying on with small classes taking place over Zoom, and pretty much every gym and personal trainer is posting live workouts on Instagram.

It can be hard to stay motivated to train at home (especially if going to classes is your usual favorite way to work out), but as someone who follows lots of fitness influencers, trainers, and studios on Instagram, I’ve taken to simply opening the app when I’m ready to work out, seeing who’s live and giving something a try.

If you have a favorite trainer or class usually, just find the instructor or studio online and they’re bound to have posted a timetable for their live workouts. Don’t worry if you can’t catch them either – Instagram Lives stay up for 24 hours.

Even better, however, is when trainers post their workouts on Instagram TV (IGTV), as they don’t disappear at all, are easier to see, and are less likely to face technical difficulties like freezing.

Being able to try all sorts of different workouts is a great way to ensure you don’t get bored while working out at home, and it also means you’re continually challenging your body in different ways.

I also think it’s really cool that we can essentially try workouts, albeit modified versions, from all over the world that we wouldn’t normally be able to go to.

Here are five of the best free Instagram workouts I’ve tried while self-isolating at home.

Barry’s: Abs and glutes

caption By the end of this workout I was just lying on the floor. source Rachel Hosie/Insider

This half-hour workout was led by Barry’s instructor Taryn Brooks from LA and required a short-loop resistance band, which is something I have (Barry’s is also doing no equipment Instagram Lives though).

I have to say, it felt pretty cool to be streaming a workout from the other side of the world and doing it in my bedroom in the middle of the British countryside.

It was a tough workout and we moved through the exercises quickly, and I found that I had to take my phone with me as we changed positions, moving from floor to standing.

There were some points where the comments (many of which were on Brooks’ hair or just emojis) got in the way and I couldn’t see the moves that clearly, but she was full of energy and very encouraging, which I liked.

By the end of the workout, however, I gave up and just lay on the floor, grateful that neither Brooks nor the other class participants could see me. Whether this lack of accountability is a good or bad thing may be up for debate.

Equilibrium: Upper body TRX

caption TRX is a great way to resistance train without weights. source Rachel Hosie/Insider

Equilibrium is a London gym that specializes in TRX training.

I’ve actually had a TRX kit for some time but had barely used it as I felt like I didn’t really know what to do besides the classic rows.

Enter Equilibrium‘s Niko Algieri, assisted by his brother and co-owner Jay Brockway, plus trainer Georgia Leggy.

The trio have been sharing TRX workouts both as Instagram Lives and also on IGTV (which I prefer as it means no buffering, plus it can usually be made wide-screen on a laptop).

I’ve done upper body, lower body, and full body workouts led by Algieri, and they’ve all been brilliant.

TRX is a great way to get a really good resistance training session in without any weights, and I’ve certainly been feeling the DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness) after each workout.

Seen on Screen: “Buttons” dance routine

caption Even when I can’t get the moves, dance classes make me feel great. source Rachel Hosie/Insider

Seen on Screen is a UK company that runs dance classes focusing on empowerment as much as working out, teaching routines to songs by the likes of Beyoncé, the Pussycat Dolls, and Britney.

I’m a huge fan of its dance classes in real life so I was excited to try an Instagram Live version.

The lives are being held on the company’s School of SOS account, and I chose to try a class held by teacher Ruth Phillips.

We were learning a routine to “Buttons” by the Pussycat Dolls, which you can see Phillips nailing in a clip from the live here:

It’s safe to say that my attempt at this looked nothing like Phillips nor Nicole Scherzinger herself, but it was definitely fun.

The routine was perfect for people at home as it didn’t require much space, but I did find that I needed more time to get the moves into my head so I could properly go for it and make it a good workout as a result.

Still, one of the best things about trying to learn a dance routine is it’s as much a workout for the brain as the body, and always leaves me feeling great.

Psycle: Abs and arms

caption This is how I felt when instructor Rod suggested people stay for another 45-minute workout straight after the class I’d just done. source Rachel Hosie/Insider

London fitness studio Psycle offers various different workouts, and the same can be said for its Instagram Lives.

I jumped into a 45-minute arms and abs session by trainer Rob Buchanan, whose barre class has annihilated me in real life previously.

Equipment-wise, all it called for was small weights, and fortunately, I have my mom’s 1kg and 2kg dumbbells to work with, which were perfect and meant I could tailor each move to my strength, going from 4kg (both 2kg dumbbells in one hand) down to no weights.

Weights aside, Buchanan offered modifications to accommodate different abilities, and he led the class with gusto.

It was hard work! And definitely a great workout.

Mark James: Beginners street jazz

caption Marky J’s workouts include a fitness portion, and if you’re lucky his dog might make an appearance. source Rachel Argo/Rachel Hosie/Insider

Mark James – or Marky J as he is known – is a jazz instructor at Pineapple Dance Studios in London whose class I somehow only do sporadically, but love every time.

His energy is infectious, his choreography is on point, and he breaks down the steps properly to ensure everyone has the right technique.

I’ve done two of his Instagram Live classes, my favorite of which was to Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” (which features the apt lyric “I should’ve stayed at home.”)

Both were great, and I particularly enjoy that Marky J leads a really good fitness and stretch session first, while still leaving enough time not only to learn the routine but to get it into your head and then dance it out a few times.

That’s the best bit of the class: when you know the moves and can fully bust them out over and over again. It’s particularly mood-boosting when no one else can see you, too.

Marky J also gives people options to make it easier if needs be, whether that’s because you don’t have the mobility or simply aren’t coordinated enough.

Instagram Live workouts may not provide the same benefits as the real thing, but they’re pretty damn great as a stay-at-home alternative.

caption I had high hopes for this 1Rebel workout but sadly the connection was too poor. source Rachel Hosie/Insider

As great as these classes have been, Instagram Live workouts do have their pitfalls.

For one thing, they really rely on both you and the instructor having a good internet connection – when I tried one workout session by one of my favorite London fitness studios 1Rebel, it kept pausing.

I initially thought the problem was my questionable wifi, but the comments suggested the connection kept breaking for everyone, and ultimately I had to give up as it was just impossible.

I also think it’s worth pointing out that the proliferation of Instagram Lives could lead some people to feel like they should be working out morning, noon, and night, simply because we’re being bombarded with workout options. But that really isn’t the case.

Resting is just as important when your workouts are from your bedroom rather than the gym.

But when you do want to move, it’s amazing that there’s so much out there to try, and I for one am going to carry on branching out and sampling different workouts. It’s amazing how tough and good they are!