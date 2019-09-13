I tried Grab’s S$82 box of weird mooncake flavours – and I’d only ever eat one of them again

Hae bee hiam? Sorry, but this is definitely not the one. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

If you’re the sort who loves to get things delivered instead of going out to buy them, ride-hailing app Grab has a proposition for you this Mid-Autumn Festival.

Instead of plodding to the nearest fair, comparing prices, and getting your ear talked off by salespeople, it’s promising to deliver a nicely-packaged, S$82 box of four handmade mooncakes to your doorstep, without any of the fuss involved in mooncake shopping.

Out of curiosity, I tried it for myself to see if it could be the next trendy way to celebrate.

Here’s how it went:

Grab (yes, the ride-hailing app) is selling mooncakes for the first time this mid-autumn festival.

caption source Grab

The mooncakes, which you can order and have delivered off the app until Sept 13, come in a pretty box with a mid-autumn festival greeting card.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Four uniquely Singaporean flavours are available: salted egg yolk, bubble tea, hae bee hiam (spicy dried shrimp) and ondeh-ondeh.

The flavours were created by home bakers and made with locally-sourced ingredients, Grab said.

caption The palm-sized mooncakes were hefty. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

I started off with a taste test of the bubble tea flavour, which is all the rage this year.

caption It was made by Melissa and Wesley Hoe of award-winning local bakery Cream and Custard. source Grab

The mooncake had a not-too-sweet filling that tasted and smelled just like milk tea, and a strip of brown sugar mochi that replicated bubble tea pearls to a T.

I only wish there was more of the mochi, as the lotus paste filling got cloying after a few slices.

caption My rating for this mooncake? 6.5/10. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Overall, I was deeply impressed. Given that this was the first mooncake I tried, things were off to a promising start.

caption I didn’t expect to like the bubble tea flavour so much. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Next up was a mocha and salted egg m ooncake, which Grab described as the “perfectly balanced blend of sweet and savory”.

caption It was made by Mooncake Mamas, a trio of three home bakers named Sharon, Christina and Jamie. source Grab

The mooncake was filled with tiramisu lotus paste, which tasted chocolatey and bitter (probably due to the addition of mocha).

In the centre was a hard and dry salted egg yolk.

caption It gave me a newfound respect for smooth, moist lotus paste I take for granted in regular mooncakes. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Unfortunately, I didn’t have a refined-enough palette to appreciate this creation.

caption My rating: 3/10 (Sorry!) source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

I’ll be honest – I was full-on scared to try the sambal shrimp mooncake.

caption I prayed hard this wasn’t too spicy. source Grab

The mooncake, which was inspired by nasi lemak, had sambal and chilli flakes incorporated into its skin. Inside was a filling of shrimp sambal and kaffir lime leaves.

caption Also made by Mooncake Mamas. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Again, forgive my unrefined palette, but I couldn’t manage more than one bite of this.

The spice level was manageable, but the sambal shrimp and lotus paste made for a strange combination.

caption My rating: 2/10 (Sorry again!) source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Last was the ondeh-ondeh mooncake, which I was actually excited for.

caption I love ondeh ondeh, and that rainbow aestethic was made for Instagram. source Grab

The Teochew-style mooncake had a flaky crust containing a layer of pandan flavoured mochi, which I (sadly) couldn’t make out at all.

In the centre was gula melaka lotus paste containing bits of toasted desiccated coconut.

caption This mooncake was made by home baker Raymond Tan. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

I ended up being disappointed. This mooncake, like the chocolate one, had a predominantly dry and hard texture – but it could be because I didn’t heat it up in the oven for 12 minutes as recommended.

The filling was so sweet, I had to gulp down water after a tiny bite.

caption My rating: 3/10. (Oh mooncake – I wanted to love you.) source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Overall? I’d still make the trip to that mooncake fair.

caption At least Grab tried. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

While mooncake delivery is genius idea, the flavours on offer were simply too out-there for me to enjoy. Adventurous eaters might have a better shot, but this is coming from a person who likes durian cheese sticks.

To be fair, it’s hard to stand out in a saturated market, which probably explains the unique flavours, but parents and grandparents might find these hard to accept – making it difficult to share them with family.

Nevertheless, I didn’t expect to like the bubble tea flavoured mooncake as much as I did – so if you’re a fan of milk tea and pearls, that’s the one to get.

