I tried ‘Impossible’ dumplings made of plant protein – and the mala flavour blew me away

The flavour was so good, I forgot these weren’t made of meat. Business Insider/Rachel Chia

In honour of World Dumpling Day on Sept 26, three Singapore eateries decided to swap out the meat in their dumplings for plant-based protein instead.

The restaurants – Dumpling Darlings, Sum Yi Tai and Chi Kinjo – unveiled their new creations on Thursday, featuring ‘meat’ made with heme (soybean protein) from producer Impossible Foods.

From an initial eight restaurants in March, Impossible Foods now supplies its plant-based meat to over 300 eateries here – and demand continues to increase, according to its global expansion director Jordan Sadowsky.

He added that the company wanted to show that, apart from the more common burger option, the product could also be used in Asian cuisine.

Business Insider tried the new dumplings to see if we could tell the difference – and were blown away instead by how much they tasted like meat.

Here’s how it went:

Three eateries here are now selling dumplings made with Impossible meat, a plant-based protein, one of which is specialty shop Dumpling Darlings on 44 Amoy Street.

caption Their new dumplings cost S$10 for a plate of five. source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

The ‘Curry Momo’ had a strong Middle-Eastern flavour, which might stump people expecting Chinese-style dumplings.

caption It tasted exactly like the Impossible meat option served at kebab chain Stuff’d. source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

Not meat? I absolutely couldn’t tell – and even better, it didn’t have any of the annoying fatty bits or chewy sinew.

caption It was filled with charred cauliflower and onions. source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

The second eatery I visited was Sum Yi Tai, an 80’s, Hong Kong-inspired bar on 25 Boon Tat Street.

caption Their dumplings cost S$14 for six. source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

The Chinese-style mala dumplings here had a double whammy of szechuan spice in the filling, and mala sauce on the side. The burning aftertaste was no joke, but it did whet the appetite.

caption The filling had watercress and onions. source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

The crispy, piping-hot dumplings were easily the best of the three, and made for superb pub food.

I was so focused on the taste, I forgot they weren’t even made of real meat.

caption So juicy. So crispy. So spicy. source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

The last eatery I visited was Japanese bar Chi Kinjo on 29 Stanley Street.

caption Here, it’s $15 for six dumplings. source Facebook/Chi Kinjo

Their “Impossible Encounter” gyoza were the lightest and the juiciest of the three.

Juice from the filling literally spilled out when I took a bite, like a xiao long bao.

caption Inside was tofu and carrots. source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

No matter how I inspected the filling, I just couldn’t believe the gyoza didn’t contain meat.

It didn’t have the floury taste and rubbery texture of mock meat, and could definitely fool most people.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

The best dumpling was still the mala one: it was most flavourful, and a good place to start for those who want to try out plant-based meat without blowing S$30 on a burger off the bat.

caption But at over $2 a pop, these dumplings still aren’t cheap, though Impossible said it’s working to reduce the price of its plant-based meat so even hawkers can use it. source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

Read also: