I tried KitKat’s 3 new Singapore flavours – and ‘prata with fish curry’ was the unexpected winner

These limited-edition flavours definitely make for a fun gift or souvenir. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Eight months after drawing frenzied crowds in Vivocity, Singapore’s limited edition KitKat flavours are back – this time with three new additions to the lineup.

The laksa, bubur cha cha and prata with fish curry flavours will be available for S$7.50 each at pop-up stores in VivoCity’s North Atrium from December 9 to 22, and Jewel Changi Airport’s Cloud9 Piazza from November 21 to Jan 5.

They’re also on sale at FairPrice supermarket from Dec 13, while those who prefer the items delivered can get them off RedMart.

Business Insider tried the three new Singapore-inspired flavours – and surprisingly, the unexpected combo of chocolate and fish curry was a big hit.

Here’s how it went:

Singaporeans were shook in April when KitKat started selling chocolate wafers flavoured with chilli crab, kaya toast and salted egg yolk.

The brand sold 20,000 packs of these limited edition local flavours within a week at its pop-up Chocolatory store.

This Christmas, they’re back with 3 new local flavours: laksa, roti prata and bubur cha cha (a coconut milk dessert).

The laksa KitKat- inspired by the famous 328 Katong laksa – was decorated with fried beancurd bits and orange-hued chocolate prawns.

It was only slightly spicy, with hints of coconut milk. The laska gravy flavour came through only in the aftertaste.

Next was the surprise hit: roti prata with fish curry, which featured candied chilli slices and smelled and tasted strongly of curry. (Sorry, but none of the prata came through – they should just have named this ‘Fish Curry’.)

Despite the scary-looking pieces of candied chilli – complete with seeds – the spice level turned out manageable, and complemented the sweet chocolate unexpectedly well.

Some recipes do add chocolate to Japanese curry, so it's a tried and tested (albeit unusual) combination.

Last was bubur cha cha flavour, which was decorated with green and pink chocolate, purple and orange cookies, and bits of shredded coconut.

Unfortunately, most people who tried this said it was cloyingly sweet.

As a bonus, we also tried the gingerbread flavour. It’s part of KitKat’s limited edition Christmas lineup, which also includes tiramisu and fruit cake.

This snack had a strong gingerbread aftertaste – lovers of the Christmas cookie will likely enjoy it.

Overall, the fish curry flavour clearly stood out as the tastiest and most unusual pairing.

The rest of the flavours might not be worth paying S$7.50 for – although they’d definitely make for a fun gift or souvenir.

Want more options? Other flavours on sale at the brand’s festive pop-up stores include rose bandung, cendol durian, chilli crab, and Kopitiam Breakfast.

