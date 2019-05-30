I tried McDonald’s new French onion shaker fries, sweet potato soft serve, and Kit Kat McFlurry – but not everything was worth my time

The new menu was launched on Thursday (May 30). Business Insider / Rachel Tay

McDonald’s has had its share of hits and misses when it comes to new additions to their menu.

So when they announced the three new items that would come to stores on Thursday (May 30) – the French Onion Shaker Fries, Purple Sweet Potato Waffle Cone and Kit Kat McFlurry – I was curious to see if any of these would leave me wanting more.

The Toa Payoh Hub outlet was pretty quiet even 20 minutes after the lunch items were put up for sale. I breezed through the ordering process and got my food in less than five minutes.

Here’s how the taste test went:

French Onion Shaker Fries – 2/5

Business Insider / Rachel Tay

I was really excited to try out the new onion shaker fries flavour, but ended up quite disappointed with how it tasted.

Though it looked promising, the fries smelled like a packet of monosodium glutamate (MSG) seasoning after I gave them a good shake.

Deciding to keep an open mind, I prayed that it tasted better than it smelled but was let down yet again. The fries were saltier than usual, and only once did I catch a fleeting hint of onion. Other than that, there was nothing really special about it.

Sadly, I found this wasn’t worth my time, and it still can’t beat the iconic Seaweed Shaker Fries.

These large fries would cost S$3.70 (US$2.70) as an a la carte item, or $0.70 with a meal upsize.

Kit Kat McFlurry – 4.5/5

Business Insider / Rachel Tay

The Kit Kat McFlurry came in a cute Kit Kat cup and from first glance, I could tell I’d been given a generous serving for just S$3.10.

I was able to scoop up at least two to three Kit Kat bites on my spoon. At first, I thought it was too good to be true, but was proven wrong when I saw that there were still many Kit Kat bites left even when I was almost done with my ice cream.

That said, it can get quite hard to finish towards the end – although this will probably not be a problem for chocolate lovers who don’t mind the rich combination of chocolate biscuits and warm fudge.

Business Insider / Rachel Tay

Purple Sweet Potato Waffle Cone – 3/5

Business Insider / Rachel Tay

I’m not going to lie, I was immediately taken in by the gorgeous pastel purple colour of this sweet potato soft serve, which was previously only available in Hong Kong.

While the sweet potato soft serve was not overly sweet, I could not really taste any sweet potato in it. The chocolate cone was flavourful, but it only added to the loss of the ice cream’s sweet potato flavour.

At S$2 a cone, it’s priced reasonably, thanks to the decent serving size.

Final thoughts

Personally, I thought the Kit Kat McFlurry was the star of the show, while the french onion shaker fries was a definite miss.

The sweet potato cone is worth a try, but I don’t see myself going back for another try. It’ll look great on my Instagram feed, though.

