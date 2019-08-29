I tried McDonald’s new White Choc Strawberry Cream Pie – and it tasted just like these beloved childhood snacks

- McDonald’s Singapore, Business Insider/Jessica Lin
Remember the time when all desserts and confectionery came in two – and only two – flavours?
In the early 1990s, kids often had their confectionery choices limited to just chocolate or strawberry. These days, the world of flavours has exploded, and consumers get to choose from all sorts of flavours from sea salt caramel to bubble tea.
Thanks to the insane number of choices we have today, it’s been awhile since I last had anything strawberry-flavoured. But today, I got my whiff of nostalgia when I visited McDonald’s to try its new White Choc Strawberry Cream Pie.
Eating the pie, I realised that I actually do miss that milky, artificial strawberry taste we used to get with the low-cost strawberry biscuits sold at the mamak shop, which are few and far between now.
This is what eating McDonald’s Singapore’s new White Choc Strawberry Cream Pie was like:
The photo on the box that the pie was packed in made my mouth water with its depiction of strawberries and cream.
Its golden crust was just beautiful. How can anyone resist that?
My first bite was all pastry. The crust seems to be different from the usual one used for the chain’s classic Apple Pie, and I was quite surprised by how flaky it was.
It was also quite oily on the surface (probably from the butter), so I needed to wash my hands immediately after taking these photos.
Here’s what the pie looked like in the promotional photo.
In real life, the strawberry white chocolate cream was quite dense and heavy. The strawberry flavour (which is nothing like the sour strawberries you get in supermarkets here) was quite rich too.
But it did not turn out to be too sweet like I was afraid it would. Overall, a good balance of flavours. I found it surprisingly filling too – it left me feeling full for quite some time after.
The best thing about this pie is that it reminded me my childhood, and in particular, these guys here:
