I tried out two phones by up-and-coming brand realme – and I can see why the S$470 XT can sell out in just 4 mins

With the entrance of realme into the Singapore smartphone market last year, smartphone users on a mid-range budget have two new exciting options to choose from.
After all, one of the Chinese company’s flagship smartphones – realme XT – boasts a 64 megapixel (MP) camera that is reportedly as good as shooting on medium format on a DSLR camera. It costs just S$469.
Out of the two phones launched here, the S$379 realme 5 Pro is the older model, and boasts a 48MP camera. Both phones also have a quad camera setup.
For the unacquainted, the smartphone maker is just 20 months old, but its phones are so popular in other markets such as India that they sell out within minutes. According to reports, the XT was sold out all across India within just 4 minutes of being launched, while the 5 Pro was also sold out in the Philippines just days after first hitting the shelves.
In Q3 of last year alone, the company shipped over 10 million smartphones and registered more than 800 per cent annual growth, becoming the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world.
I used both realme phones for over four weeks, and am now convinced that they both present incredible value for the price points they are being sold at.
Surprisingly, I also found that the realme 5 Pro, while cheaper, was very similar in performance to the XT.
Here’s what it was like using both the realme 5 Pro and realme XT:
Design: Not what I expected
As mentioned before, the first thing I usually notice about a phone is its design.
Since realme’s phones are both mid-range models, I was not expecting anything aesthetically exciting from them.
So I was quite impressed when I unboxed the smartphones and saw they boasted gradient-coloured designs, with the XT featuring curved glass and the 5 Pro featuring what realme calls “crystal design”.
The XT I received was in Pearl Blue, while the 5 Pro was in Sparkling Blue.
Both phones were nicely glossy, and looked like they belonged in the premium range of phones.
In addition, both the XT and 5 Pro fit my hands pretty nicely, standing at 6.4 inches and 6.3 inches tall respectively.
However, the phones cannot lie flat on their backs and wobble a little when placed on a flat surface due to cameras that jut out.
This was also more noticeable in the higher-priced XT than the 5 Pro, as you can see in the photo below.
Both phones are also very thin (8.6mm on the XT and 8.9mm on the 5 Pro), which made holding them horizontally with one hand for a prolonged period difficult. One example of this is when I’m lying down on my bed watching a video.
Display: Crystal-clear
While on the topic of videos, let’s talk about the display.
With a Super-AMOLED display, the realme XT was the clear winner between the two phones. The smartphone’s screen also felt more responsive as compared to the 5 Pro.
Colours on the XT were also more vibrant and brighter than the 5 Pro’s IPS LCD display.
As far as display-to-screen ratio is concerned, both phones ring in pretty close at 91.9 per cent for the XT and 90.6 per cent for the 5 Pro.
Both phones also come with an in-built Dark Mode, if you prefer that.
Performance: Smooth sailing – most of the time
Realme’s two smartphones don’t run on the latest Android 10, but on Android 9 instead.
However, the operating system didn’t hamper my experience, and I had only one app crash throughout my time with the two phones.
Even though it’s almost S$100 cheaper, the 5 Pro held its ground against the XT, and there wasn’t a noticeable difference when it came to responsiveness.
The time it took to unlock both phones was about the same as well, but more on that later.
The two smartphones run on OPPO’s ColourOS 6, meaning that there are features that aren’t available on other Android phones, such as customisable gestures, long screenshot options, and a security centre, among others.
There is also an in-built app called Game Space, which was very useful.
Through Game Space, I was able to have more control over my gaming experience as compared to other mobile phones.
For example, I could manage my notification settings to ignore calls or block notification banners whenever I had a game open.
More importantly, I could switch the phones to “Competitive Mode” while playing a game. This option boosts frame rate and responsiveness, although it does result in higher power consumption.
This gave me a competitive edge over other gamers in online multiplayer titles like Mobile Legends and PUBG Mobile, where every second counts.
The realme XT also features multiple cooling layers and high thermal conductivity aluminum, so it’s supposedly more comfortable to hold over long periods when playing games.
Game Space also displays the estimated battery time you have left, as well as the signal strength of your WiFi connection.
Here’s a video of the features that Game Space has:
Cameras: Great but still lacking
This is the most hyped-up feature on realme phones, and while they were great to use, I did end up with a few issues.
The four-camera systems on the XT and 5 Pro are largely similar, with the main difference being the 64MP and 48MP sensors, which shoot in wide-angle.
Other than that, the two phones can shoot in ultra-wide angle, boast a 10x zoom, and also a Super Nightscape feature that allows for clearer photos in the dark.
The first thing I wanted to do was to see if there was a noticeable difference between the two phones.
What I found was that when shot on the default setting, the XT was able to capture brighter and also warmer images, as opposed to the cooler images in the 5 Pro.
Over here, you can see a noticeable difference in the two photos.
Here is another example, shot in landscape format this time:
However, image quality on the two phones seem to be marred by its software.
Photos end up looking a bit too digitally processed, and the colours can sometimes be oversaturated (more so in the XT).
Here’s another example of how two similar shots can be different on the two phones.
This problem can also be seen when shooting with the macro lens, which has a range of 4cm.
The 5 Pro shot darker pictures in macro, while the XT’s were more brightly lit.
The 10x zoom feature on the two phones was also rather disappointing, as the 64MP and 48MP sensors don’t support zooming.
Resulting photos were extremely blotchy and blurry.
Now, as we all know, taking photos at night remains a huge challenge on most non-premium smartphones.
But realme’s Super Nightscape worked quite well in this regard.
I took photos of my Stormtrooper plushie with and without the Super Nightscape feature on the realme XT to show a comparison.
Here’s how the XT and 5 Pro compare:
As for front cameras of the two smartphones, there were plenty of built-in filters to choose from.
With the camera software, you can alter different parts of your face, including having a thinner face or bigger eyes.
The eight options are: smoothen; thinner face; smaller face; chin size adjustment; bigger eyes; smaller nose; touch up; and 3D.
I decided to try making my face smaller.
It went surprisingly well, and the filters removed all the pimples plaguing my face – but I ended up looking like I was 15 years old again.
Here is an unfiltered photo and a “smaller face” photo, both taken on the realme XT, for comparison:
Results were also pretty similar on the realme 5 Pro, but with more obvious differences in the before-and-after.
The artificial intelligence (AI) filter can be adjusted, and the user can choose how strong the filter should be.
All images I took were on maximum strength.
Having a built-in feature like this can be extremely useful, since users need not download or learn how to use a third-party app to edit their selfies.
Battery: The best thing about both phones
The batteries on both smartphones are at a staggering 4,000 mAH (XT) and 4,035 mAH (5 Pro).
In comparison, Apple’s iPhone 11 and the Samsung Galaxy S10 have 3,110 mAH and 3,400 mAH batteries respectively.
The massive battery size of the smartphones, coupled with Game Space, made an avid gamer like me extremely happy.
I even found myself playing more mobile games because I wasn’t as hampered by battery issues compared to my normal phone (a four-year-old iPhone 7).
Despite frequent usage, the batteries on both phones would last me more than a day. I typically end up with around 40 per cent in the evening, if I don’t turn on Game Space’s “Competitive Mode”.
On “Competitive Mode”, this drops to around 15 to 30 per cent.
The charging experience was also top-notch, and just an hour of charge was enough to get the battery life up by 94 per cent.
Powered by VOOC 3.0 flash charging technology, realme says only 80 minutes is needed for a full charge on its phones.
Additionally, simultaneously charging and playing a performance-heavy game will result in a restoration of 51 per cent, which realme says is five times faster than normal charging.
Unlock system: Swift, but face unlock can get a little annoying
As mentioned earlier, realme’s fingerprint unlock system works quite quickly.
The realme XT uses an in-display fingerprint scanner and unlocks the phone in approximately 0.34 seconds, realme said previously.
In my experience however, it feels a bit longer than that and the time taken also depends on where you place your finger.
The slightly cheaper realme 5 Pro’s fingerprint scanner is at the back of the phone, but it was just as quick as the XT’s scanner.
The XT also comes with a cool customisable animation that shows when a user uses fingerprint unlock.
This one, called “Moon Light”, was my favourite out of the five available options.
The other four are “The Ray”; “The Gravity”; “The Flash”; and “Colourful Cloud”.
Among the two, only the XT features facial recognition technology, which I found to be very secure.
There is an option to disable facial recognition if your eyes are closed – something Google’s premium range Pixel 4 doesn’t have. This means that the phone can’t be unlocked even if someone held it up to your face while you are asleep.
The phone also displays a disclaimer that says that the facial recognition technology can be fooled by a lookalike.
Still, I do not recommend using face recognition because accidental unlocks happened one too many times – when all I wanted to do was check the time. It started to get annoying after awhile.
Headphone jack: Hooray! A phone that still has it!
Something I was extremely happy to find was that the two smartphones came with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which makes things very convenient for a traditional earpiece user like me.
I didn’t need an extra connector, much less worry about losing it.
Overall, the realme XT and 5 Pro proved to be great value-for-money phones.
The high-tech features of the phone are not what I initially expected on mid-range smartphones, which made me all the more pleased.
The wide array of features available also more than make up for the inconsistencies on its camera system.
And besides, who can complain about having a 64MP or 48MP camera? Or eight built-in selfie filters?
What I found most impressive was the phones’ high performance, as well as Game Space.
If you are looking for a replacement for your smartphone but don’t want to break the bank on the latest flagship models, the S$379 realme 5 Pro might prove to be a more worthy buy, especially considering the similarities it shares with the XT.
Personally, I wouldn’t mind forking out the extra S$90 for a 12 megapixel upgrade, as well as access to a super AMOLED display, more features, and a slicker phone design.
