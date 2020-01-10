I tried out two phones by up-and-coming brand realme – and I can see why the S$470 XT can sell out in just 4 mins

Both the realme 5 Pro (left) and realme XT (right) are considered “mid-range”, but their features might surprise you. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

With the entrance of realme into the Singapore smartphone market last year, smartphone users on a mid-range budget have two new exciting options to choose from.

After all, one of the Chinese company’s flagship smartphones – realme XT – boasts a 64 megapixel (MP) camera that is reportedly as good as shooting on medium format on a DSLR camera. It costs just S$469.

Out of the two phones launched here, the S$379 realme 5 Pro is the older model, and boasts a 48MP camera. Both phones also have a quad camera setup.

For the unacquainted, the smartphone maker is just 20 months old, but its phones are so popular in other markets such as India that they sell out within minutes. According to reports, the XT was sold out all across India within just 4 minutes of being launched, while the 5 Pro was also sold out in the Philippines just days after first hitting the shelves.

In Q3 of last year alone, the company shipped over 10 million smartphones and registered more than 800 per cent annual growth, becoming the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world.

I used both realme phones for over four weeks, and am now convinced that they both present incredible value for the price points they are being sold at.

Surprisingly, I also found that the realme 5 Pro, while cheaper, was very similar in performance to the XT.

Here’s what it was like using both the realme 5 Pro and realme XT:

Design: Not what I expected

As mentioned before , the first thing I usually notice about a phone is its design.

Since realme’s phones are both mid-range models, I was not expecting anything aesthetically exciting from them.

So I was quite impressed when I unboxed the smartphones and saw they boasted gradient-coloured designs, with the XT featuring curved glass and the 5 Pro featuring what realme calls “crystal design”.

The XT I received was in Pearl Blue, while the 5 Pro was in Sparkling Blue.

Both phones were nicely glossy, and looked like they belonged in the premium range of phones.

In addition, both the XT and 5 Pro fit my hands pretty nicely, standing at 6.4 inches and 6.3 inches tall respectively.

caption The back of the realme XT (left) with curved glass, and realme 5 Pro (right) with “crystal design”. source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

However, the phones cannot lie flat on their backs and wobble a little when placed on a flat surface due to cameras that jut out.

This was also more noticeable in the higher-priced XT than the 5 Pro, as you can see in the photo below.

Both phones are also very thin (8.6mm on the XT and 8.9mm on the 5 Pro), which made holding them horizontally with one hand for a prolonged period difficult. One example of this is when I’m lying down on my bed watching a video.

caption The realme 5 Pro (right) lays flatter on a surface than the realme XT (left). source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Display: Crystal-clear

While on the topic of videos, let’s talk about the display.

With a Super-AMOLED display, the realme XT was the clear winner between the two phones. The smartphone’s screen also felt more responsive as compared to the 5 Pro.

Colours on the XT were also more vibrant and brighter than the 5 Pro’s IPS LCD display.

As far as display-to-screen ratio is concerned, both phones ring in pretty close at 91.9 per cent for the XT and 90.6 per cent for the 5 Pro.

Both phones also come with an in-built Dark Mode, if you prefer that.

caption The colours on the XT stand out way more. source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Performance: Smooth sailing – most of the time

Realme’s two smartphones don’t run on the latest Android 10, but on Android 9 instead.

However, the operating system didn’t hamper my experience, and I had only one app crash throughout my time with the two phones.

Even though it’s almost S$100 cheaper, the 5 Pro held its ground against the XT, and there wasn’t a noticeable difference when it came to responsiveness.

The time it took to unlock both phones was about the same as well, but more on that later.

caption At first glance, they look almost identical. But the XT is the one on the right, with the Recorder app on the home page. source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

The two smartphones run on OPPO’s ColourOS 6, meaning that there are features that aren’t available on other Android phones, such as customisable gestures, long screenshot options, and a security centre, among others.

caption Some of the features available on ColourOS 6. source Realme

There is also an in-built app called Game Space, which was very useful.

Through Game Space, I was able to have more control over my gaming experience as compared to other mobile phones.

For example, I could manage my notification settings to ignore calls or block notification banners whenever I had a game open.

More importantly, I could switch the phones to “Competitive Mode” while playing a game. This option boosts frame rate and responsiveness, although it does result in higher power consumption.

This gave me a competitive edge over other gamers in online multiplayer titles like Mobile Legends and PUBG Mobile, where every second counts.

The app also changes colours depending on what power mode the phone is on, and is a brighter green when in “Competitive Mode”. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

The realme XT also features multiple cooling layers and high thermal conductivity aluminum, so it’s supposedly more comfortable to hold over long periods when playing games.

Game Space also displays the estimated battery time you have left, as well as the signal strength of your WiFi connection.

Here’s a video of the features that Game Space has:

caption Screen recordings also show when your finger is touching the screen. source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Cameras: Great but still lacking

This is the most hyped-up feature on realme phones, and while they were great to use, I did end up with a few issues.

The four-camera systems on the XT and 5 Pro are largely similar, with the main difference being the 64MP and 48MP sensors, which shoot in wide-angle.

Other than that, the two phones can shoot in ultra-wide angle, boast a 10x zoom, and also a Super Nightscape feature that allows for clearer photos in the dark.

caption source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

The first thing I wanted to do was to see if there was a noticeable difference between the two phones.

What I found was that when shot on the default setting, the XT was able to capture brighter and also warmer images, as opposed to the cooler images in the 5 Pro.

Over here, you can see a noticeable difference in the two photos.

caption Photos taken on the realme XT (left) and realme 5 Pro (right). source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Here is another example, shot in landscape format this time:

Shot on the realme XT. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Shot on the realme 5 Pro. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

However, image quality on the two phones seem to be marred by its software.

Photos end up looking a bit too digitally processed, and the colours can sometimes be oversaturated (more so in the XT).

caption Taken on the realme XT (left) and realme 5 Pro (right). source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Here’s another example of how two similar shots can be different on the two phones.

Shot on the realme XT. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Shot on the realme 5 Pro. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith