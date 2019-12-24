I tried to live like it was 2010 for a day and it was impossible

caption I channeled my 2010 energy for the experiment. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

In honor of the end of the decade, I decided to try to live like it was 2010 for a day.

The easiest way to travel back in time was through fashion, which included wearing Uggs, a “Harry Potter” T-shirt, and a headband.

Listening to music from the year, like “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz and “California Gurls” by Katy Perry, also put me in the 2010 spirit, as did rereading a “Twilight” book.

But technology got in my way throughout the experiment, as I didn’t realize how dependent I was on things like my Apple Watch, streaming services, or mobile ordering apps.

caption Samantha Grindell in 2010. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

Although 10 years isn’t that long in the grand scheme of things, a lot has changed since then, especially in terms of technology.

I decided to see if I could recreate my 2010 life now, though I knew it would be pretty difficult.

I was a sophomore in high school in 2010, and my 24-year-old life is very different than my 14-year-old existence.

My attempt to live like it was 2010 failed the moment I woke up because I used my phone as an alarm clock.

caption My phone is my alarm clock. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

Smartphones existed in 2010, but they weren’t nearly as prevalent as they are now.

I didn’t start using my phone as an alarm clock until around 2013, so the experiment was already doomed.

But I decided to press on.

I felt like I was doing a slightly better job of sticking to the time when I put my 2010-inspired outfit on.

caption Uggs were very popular in 2010. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

Much to my embarrassment, I still owned a decent number of clothing items from my high school days.

Uggs were a must in 2010, and most of my friends wore scarves as a fashion statement back then. I also added a “Harry Potter”-inspired T-shirt, as the seventh film in the series came out in 2010. The headband was the cherry on top.

Although these items were in my closet at home, I don’t wear them often, and I definitely don’t combine them like this anymore.

My Vera Bradley bag also took me back to 2010.

caption I used a Vera Bradley bag. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

Vera Bradley bags were seemingly everywhere in 2010. You could even get pencil pouches in the recognizable print.

I used to have a backpack by the brand, but I had to settle for the tote for my experiment.

Next, I headed to Starbucks, a 2010 staple.

caption I ordered a Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

Starbucks was on the up in 2010 after taking a hit during the recession in 2008, according to the Harvard Business Review.

It was rare to go a day without seeing someone holding one of their printed cups.

But I messed up, as I ordered a Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, which wasn’t available in stores until 2017.

I also ordered my drink on my phone, which I realized wasn’t possible 10 years ago.

caption Mobile ordering didn’t exist until 2015. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

A version of Starbucks’ Mobile Order & Pay program was created exclusively for rewards members in 2015, and the coffee chain expanded the service to include all customers in 2018.

I’m a Starbucks Rewards member, so I don’t even think twice about using the app to order today. However, after I clicked “buy” on my drink, I realized I would’ve had to wait in line if I wanted coffee 10 years ago.

After I grabbed my coffee, I decided to listen to some hit songs from 2010.

caption Apple Music has a “Pop Hits: 2010” playlist. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

I found a playlist on Apple Music called “Pop Hits: 2010,” and it contained a multitude of top songs from the year.

I had a blast jamming out to “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz, “California Gurls” by Katy Perry, and “Your Love Is My Drug” by Kesha.

But Apple Music wasn’t a product until 2015, so using the streaming service was an anachronism.

I was really into Taylor Swift in 2010 (and still am), so I was excited that some of her older tunes were on the playlist.

caption Samantha Grindell in 2010, sporting a Taylor Swift T-shirt. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

Swift’s album “Speak Now” came out in October of 2010, and I spent most of the following year belting out songs from it with my friends.

I’m not as fervent in my fandom as an adult, so it was nice to remember what it felt like to be so passionate about an artist.

Revisiting my favorite songs from 2010 was my favorite part of the experiment.

But I listened to the songs with my AirPods, which definitely wasn’t 2010 approved.

caption AirPods weren’t available until 2016. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

Although they’re commonplace today, AirPods weren’t available to the public until 2016.

I didn’t even have a pair until a month ago.

After jamming out, I decided to post a classic Facebook status.

caption I posted an old-fashioned Facebook status. source Samantha Grindell/Facebook

Posting a Facebook status at all is somewhat retro at this point, as people tend to use Twitter for the kind of casual updates that were once popular on Zuckerberg’s platform.

In 2010, Facebook statuses were still set up to read as “X is doing Y,” and I decided to bring back the old format in my post.

I was surprised by how much engagement I got on the post.

For lunch, I headed to one of the most popular restaurants of 2010: Chick-fil-A.

caption I went to Chick-fil-A for lunch. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

Chick-fil-A is still popular today, but it started to branch out from just being a regional chain in 2010.

However, I wouldn’t have been able to go to the chain in 2010, as New York City didn’t have a Chick-fil-A until 2015.

I couldn’t resist using the mobile app to avoid standing in line.

caption I used mobile ordering at Chick-fil-A. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

The chain’s app, Chick-fil-A One, didn’t exist until 2016.

I was starting to realize how much technology I think of as commonplace wasn’t available to me at the beginning of the decade.

I was reliving my 14-year-old glory as I ate my lunch.

caption I ate Chick-fil-A. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

I’m from Atlanta, Georgia, where Chick-fil-A was founded, so I really felt like I was revisiting my teen years as I ate.

I decided to read a work by one of my favorite authors from 2010 during lunch: Stephanie Meyer.

caption I read Stephanie Meyer’s work while I ate. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

I loved the “Twilight” series by Stephanie Meyer as a teen, though I realize her work is problematic now.

To make it feel like 2010, I found the PDF of “Midnight Sun,” an unfinished work by Meyer that tells the story of “Twilight” from Edward Cullen’s perspective.

Meyer posted a partial draft of the work to her website, making it easy for fans to read.

“Midnight Sun” was stranger than I remembered.

caption I didn’t like the toxic relationship on which the story focused. source Stephanie Meyer/Samantha Grindell/Insider

Since the story is told from the vampire’s perspective, it focuses a lot on Edward Cullen’s desire to kill Bella Swan.

I loved the drama of the relationship when I was younger, but as I looked at the text from an adult perspective, the dynamic between Edward and Bella just seemed toxic.

The reading inspired me to head to Tumblr, which was my favorite website in 2010.

caption I logged into Tumblr. source Tumblr

Tumblr was my favorite online platform in the early part of the decade, and though I still visit it from time to time, it’s become less popular over the last few years.

The site’s “porn ban” in 2018 contributed to its decrease in users.

The site was a major flashback.

caption Tumblr reminded me of high school. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

I had a lot of fun logging back into my account, and I remembered the niche humor that made the site so appealing back in 2010.

I even used the Tumblr app on my phone in the days following my experiment, because I had so much fun using the site.

Using older internet platforms inspired me to send a chain email.

caption Chain emails aren’t popular anymore. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

Chain emails were all the rage in the early part of the decade. I don’t think I went a day without forwarding one when I first got an email address.

I created a silly, holiday-themed chain email for my experiment, and I sent it to my sister and a few cousins.

No one responded, highlighting how out-of-date they are.

I also decided to doodle on my hand as I did in high school, which reminded me that I had been wearing my Apple Watch all day.

caption I forgot I shouldn’t be wearing my Apple Watch. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

My friends and I used to write on each other’s hands in class, which inspired me to draw on myself.

But then I saw my Apple Watch on my wrist. The product wasn’t available until 2014, so there’s no way I could’ve worn it in 2010. I didn’t even own mine until the summer of 2019.

I finished out the day by watching the 2007 film “Knocked Up” on cable.

caption “Knocked Up” was released in 2007. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

“Knocked Up,” starring Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen, was one of my favorite movies to watch at the beginning of the decade.

Watching it on cable also felt retro considering more people pay for streaming services today than cable, according to Apple Insider.

Overall, living like it was 2010 turned out to be pretty difficult because of technology.

caption I had fun with the experiment. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

It wasn’t hard for me to revisit the music, books, and movies that I liked at the beginning of the decade, but the way I used them was so different.

Technological developments like Apple Music, smartwatches, and mobile ordering apps transformed my day-to-day over the decade, and I didn’t even realize it.

All in all, the trip down memory lane made me happy, regardless of how effective it was.