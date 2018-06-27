I used the new LG G7+ ThinQ phone for a week – some of its functions were great but it wan’t a game-changer

I tried out the new LG phone for a week, and here’s what you can do on it. Business Insider/Ethan Rakin

With Samsung and Apple cornering the mobile phone market, you would be hard pressed to find many people who are using other brands.

Being one of the aforementioned Samsung user myself, I found myself curious to see what the “non-popular” brands could offer a potential buyer.

There must be something different, right?

Well, I got my hands on the new LG G7+ ThinQ, and after using it for about a week, this is what I thought of it.

At the time of writing, you can buy the new G7+ for about S$1112 (US$818), which is cheaper than the Apple iPhone 8 Plus (S$1,308), the Samsung S9+ (S$1,348) and the 64GB iPhone X (S$1,648). If cost your concern, then the G7+ is a no-brainer.

In Singapore, the phone comes in three colours: blue, grey and black.

This is what the front and back of the phone looks like. The sides have a barely noticeable curve, and you will find the usual power and volume buttons there:

The front of the phone.

The back of the phone.

The camera and the improved Google Assistant are the phone’s biggest drawing points. More on that later.

You also get “two” screens which you can access with different motions:

This is the first screen which gives access to information like activating the Wi-Fi and location services.

The second screen shows more information.

This was a convenient way for me to check something instead of having to go all the way back to the ‘Settings’ function. You can also personalise what you want to see on each screen.

The phone also has a “Super Bright” display, where the screen brightness can be raised to become significantly brighter than the G7+ competitiors:

The boosted function which will prompt the phone display to become “Super Bright”

This function is useful when using the phone outdoors and the sun is so bright it causes a glare on the display. Be careful to switch it off when you go back indoors or risk the chance of blinding your eyes temporarily.

The camera has a “Super Bright” and “Super Wide” feature which I then decided to put to the test.

“Super Bright” can be turned on when lighting is low but I found that in some cases, using it made the photos looked so crisp that it felt slightly fake:

This photo was taken without turning on any of the camera’s functions.

This photo was taken with the “Super Bright” function.

“Super Wide” is used for, you guessed it, wider shots. Unfortunately the quality was a bit of a let down:

The normal camera shot size for the phone.

The “Super Wide” angle.

The AI in the camera can also identify objects in the frame so filters can be suggested but when I tried using it, the objects were wrongly identified. The function also was very slow, and after waiting almost five minutes for the filters to load, I gave up:

The AI didn’t identify the objects in the frame correctly and the feature took a long time to work.

Google Assistant is basically the Android version of Siri on iOS, and can actually be activated by a separate button below the volume adjustment buttons. That caused some accidental confusion when I was trying to change the sound levels:

Google Assistant is Android’s answer to Siri.

You can also use Assistant to activate the phone’s camera so it can identify objects you point it at. The feature was accurate most of the time, thought I found it worked better when you use it on things with brands rather than just random objects:

The assistant prompting me that it has identified a product.

It successfully identified the bottle of water and its brand.

It could also tell me about the brand of my camera.

I found Google Assistant useful initially and could use it even when the phone wasn’t next to me but eventually it stopped working and didn’t respond to my voice, which was a real bummer.

The G7+ had a bunch of interesting customisable options for audio. DTS:X, for instance, delivers surround sound to your earphones:

Customisable audio preferences.

You can alter from which direction you want to hear the sound from.

The speaker is great, it gets very loud if you want it to but blasting your music in public is not the most considerate thing to do though so I didn’t set it to maximum that often.

All in all, I feel that the G7+ ThinQ is safe – the new features are a welcome addition but not game-changing, and there was more than one time that the phone crashed on me during the period I was testing it.

The battery is reliable though, and the phone is fast and responsive in terms of downloads and applications.

So, if you are looking for a phone that is reliable and not too flashy, as well as competitively-priced, you might consider giving the LG G7+ ThinQ a shot.

