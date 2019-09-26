I visited a Sesame Street cafe with Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Elmo-themed meals – here’s how they tasted

- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Love Sesame Street?
Now you don’t have to go all the way to Universal Studios just to get your (or your kids’) fix of Elmo, Big Bird, and Oscar the Grouch.
A Sesame Street-themed pop-up cafe is opening in Singapore on Thursday (Sept 26) featuring characters from the beloved children’s show.
After looking at promotional photos of the adorable food, Business Insider visited the cafe on Tuesday (Sept 24) to see if their meals could satisfy adults as well as kids.
Here’s how it went:
Sesame Street lovers, listen up: in celebration of its 50th anniversary, a pop-up cafe on the beloved TV series is opening in Singapore from Sep 26 to Dec 29.
The cafe’s colourful interior is bedecked in custom decor, and features baby versions of popular Sesame Street characters.
The cafe focuses on Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, and Abby Cadabby, a newer character introduced in 2006.
There was a wall featuring the 50-year anniversary logo.
Most of the decor is evidently for kids, but the kitchen cabinets had unexpectedly sophisticated motifs of burgers, cookies, and trash cans.
You can buy soft toys, notebooks and pencil cases beside the cashier.
Also available are half-skeleton figurines created by Singapore brand MightyJaxx, which a rep said are extremely popular in the US.
Each table features a different character. Mine had Elmo and Cookie Monster.
After going through the menu, I realised enterprising fans can order entire meals featuring just one character.
For example, here’s a possible Big Bird-themed menu:
Here’s one for Cookie Monster…
One for Oscar the Grouch…
… and one for Elmo.
Fans of Abby Cadabby can get a main and dessert, but no drink.
Among the three drinks I order, the standout is the Oscar the Grouch matcha caramel frappe (S$13.90).
Apart from a thick layer of matcha mousse on top, the drink below tastes just like cold, refreshing matcha milk.
Those looking for a good deal can get the cookie shot with matcha milk (S$14.90) – it comes with a free soft toy.
Designed by Instagram-famous food stylist Shirley Wong, the mains are undeniably photogenic.
But the heavier options – curry rice (S$26.90) and cream-sauce rice (S$22.90) – come in enormous portions, accompanied with mostly deep-fried items, making them hard to finish.
My favourite main is the teriyaki chicken burger with curly fries (S$24.90). It comes with matcha buns and a sour sauce that cuts through the crispy chicken katsu.
Those who want a healthier main can pick the udon.
The noodles come in a light, salty broth topped with seaweed, fishcakes, corn, broccoli, and a perfectly cooked ramen egg.
The desserts are equally photogenic, and extremely sweet. Kid diners will be in heaven.
The Cookie Monster chocolate cake (S$18.90) comes with cookies, cotton candy, and heaps of cream.
The rainbow-themed Shibuya toast (S$27.90) has ice cream, cookies, fruit salad, and a lollipop on the side.
The kooky-looking Elmo and Cookie Monster macarons make me laugh.
Inside the toast square is more toast, rainbow marshmallows, and Froot Loops.
I also try the mini buttermilk pancakes (S$20.90) with syrup, ice cream, meringue, and cotton candy.
The dish comes with a sparkler that a server will light up at the table.
I enjoyed the pancakes the best of all, as the portion was manageable and not too rich.
Don’t want to pay full price for a soft toy? Before leaving, try to catch one for S$2 at a claw machine outside the door.
