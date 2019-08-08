I was afraid the Aladdin musical would be just another Disney remake – but it was a magical whole new world indeed

The Aladdin musical showing at Marina Bay Sands right now is a whole new world indeed. Handout

In recent years, we’ve been treated to a number of Disney “revivals” made for a different medium or generation of viewers. Some have triumphed, but many others seem headed for the depths of the uncanny valley – I’m looking at you, The Lion King movie.

So, if like me, you grew up on the music of the Disney Renaissance – partied under the sea with Sebastien, waltzed through provincial towns with Belle, and went on magic carpet rides with Aladdin and Jasmine, you might be a little hesitant about going to see another “reworked” Disney classic.

Disney fans: breathe easy…and then get really excited.

In the case of Aladdin, the “hit Broadway musical”, playing now at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, no hesitation is needed. Accented by smoothly transforming set pieces and dazzling stage effects, Aladdin made for Broadway is a musical cave of wonders filled with colour and spectacle. Rest assured, this bold and brassy musical will delight Disney fans both new and old, and get the whole family dancing in their seats.

I had the opportunity to catch the musical when it premiered in Singapore on July 25. Here’s what I think every member of the audience can look forward to:

Classic characters come to life – in a big way

caption Songs and characters like the Genie are larger-than-life. source Handout

Rousing performances of much-loved characters and classics, in particular, a fourth-wall-breaking genie played here by the exceedingly funny Gareth Jacobs, whose introduction to Aladdin’s “Friend like me” has been elaborated into a glitzy, meta-joke-filled big production number complete with Chorus Line-worthy high kicks and the jazziest of jazz hands.

Original songs the Disney cartoon left out

caption Listen out for the seven new songs that were not in the 1992 cartoon film. source Handout

Not one, not two, but seven new musical numbers, including “Proud of your boy” a poignant insight into Aladdin’s backstory which is sung beautifully here by Graeme Isaako. Written by composer Alan Menken and the OG Aladdin lyricist, the late Howard Ashman, this song and others were left out of the 1992 animated film and then restored for the Broadway adaption.

These join brand new numbers from Tony Award Winning lyricist Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer and The Prom) to bring the worlds of the Agrabah marketplace and Jasmine’s gilded cage to life and make Aladdin and Jasmine’s love at first sight both plausible and swoon-worthy.

It’s not just song and dance

caption The show is funny, as much as it is moving. source Handout

Aladdin is also not just a love story. Watch out for the comedic antics of Babkak, Omar, and Kassim. Remember these names. You’re going to be hearing them a lot in the show. Another restoration from the cutting-room floor, these boyhood friends of Aladdin’s are a delight to watch and get to know.

Aladdin is currently playing at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands until September 1.

