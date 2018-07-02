I went on a Border Patrol ride-along in one of the most heavily crossed areas on the US-Mexico border — here’s what happened

caption The Border Patrol agents George Syer and Rene Quintanilla. source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

MCALLEN, Texas – I was in Southern Texas covering the immigration crisis and separation of families for nearly a day when I got word that I had secured a Border Patrol ride-along.

“The Rio Grande sector accounts for about 40% of the apprehensions in the United States,” a Border Patrol agent named Chris Seiler told me as we drove away from the station a few days later. “The McAllen station specifically is about 20% of the entire nation, and we catch about 300 individuals a day just in this 50-mile span of border.”

For nearly five hours last Monday morning, I followed Seiler and another agent, Rene Quintanilla, around as they patroled on and around the Rio Grande, which separates the US and Mexico.

Here’s what happened:

Seiler and Quintanilla first took me on a boat where I met a few more agents.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

For a couple of hours, we drove up and down the Rio Grande, periodically getting off to walk along the trails. The agents said that the boats, which are loud and fast, act as a deterrent against illegal crossings.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Cartels and smuggling organizations often have spotters posted along the river to make sure the coast is clear before they send people across.

Sometimes the spotters even post up in abandoned houses or other structures like the one seen below.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

While some people try to walk or swim across, most people take boats or rafts across — and we saw multiple deflated rafts on the US shore from previous crossings.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

I asked Quintanilla why some asylum seekers cross illegally, and he said that while every case varies, some are forced to cross illegally by smugglers and cartels.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

You can read more about that here.

The agents would often look for tracks on the trail to decipher if and when people had crossed over:

We next got off at a trail along a large field of sugar cane.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

And we found more deflated rafts at the trailhead.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Agent George Syer told me about the difficulties the sugar cane poses in the short video below:

The agents said that one difficulty of their job is switching back and forth between a humanitarian mission and self-defense.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Some Border Patrol agents have been accused of using mistreating migrants and using excessive force. Agents who follow the rules still encounter dangers and difficulties on the job, which takes a toll on them.

Agents are killed, shot at, regularly find dead bodies, and experience a lot of trauma.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Syer even said when they spot a boat trying to cross, that it’s not uncommon for the crossers to throw a child off because they know the agents will go for the child first.

Quintanilla also said he (and other agents) do a lot of outreach work with local schools and the low-income housing areas known as colonias, and that several students he’s spoken with later credited him with turning their lives around.

The agents later drove me to a run-down town called Los Ebanos, where many undocumented immigrants hide out in abandoned houses. There were also many stray dogs walking around that Quintanilla said they use sometimes to tell if someone is in the area.

We last drove around under the bridges at the main port of entry in McAllen. Despite their sector being one of the most heavily crossed in the US, they didn’t apprehend anyone, admitting that it was a slow morning.