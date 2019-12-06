I went on a S$1,000 staycation at Sentosa’s new Barracks Hotel – and it was every bit as glorious as the price tag promised

Barracks Hotel opened on Dec 1. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Sentosa’s newest hotel opened its doors on Sunday (Dec 1).

The heritage-rich Barracks Hotel – operated by developer Far East Organization – is the last of three hotels to be built on the company’s newly-acquired plot of land on Artillery Avenue.

Sister properties Village Sentosa and The Outpost Hotel opened earlier in April.

The land includes six blocks of barracks and a military parade square, all gazetted for conservation, The Straits Times reported.

Business Insider stayed at the Barracks Hotel as part of a media visit from Nov 29 to Dec 1 – and it was utterly, utterly glorious.

Here’s how it went:

This, ladies and gentlemen, is the spanking new Barracks Hotel on Sentosa, which opened on Dec 1, 2019.

The building, which is packed with history, began its life in 1904 as the Blakang Mati Artillery Barracks, back when Sentosa was a British military base.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The super-exclusive hotel costs an eye-watering amount to stay in.

A quick search on the website showed that the cheapest rate was S$490 a night. Plus, these are special opening rates, so the regular price will cost more.

The price of suites (not pictured) start from S$880.

caption source Website screenshot

My 3-day 2-night stay cost around S$1,100 – but you can easily end up paying S$1,500 if you pick dates close to public holidays.

caption source Website screenshot

The hotel is located toward the north of Sentosa, and turns out to be a super central and convenient location, as you’ll see later.

caption source Google Maps

Since the barracks are conserved buildings, their facade is protected under URA regulations. The only addition is a lift lobby in the centre of the small hotel, which boasts just 40 rooms.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Here’s the view from the main entrance in the day…

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

… and at night.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The walkway outside is lined with water features and palm trees.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

If you fancy spending S$110 on airport pickup service, the hotel will also send a Jeep for you, in line with the colonial theme.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Upon arrival in the tiny open-air lobby, guests are first made to wash their hands.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

I found myself blown away by the hotel’s elegant furnishings, which are custom-made.

The hotel will even help you order the exact same piece for your home if you like.

caption Check-in starts at 3pm, and check-out at 12 noon. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

On one of the walls in the rooms is a map showing the building’s blueprints.

Superstitious guests, take note: After WWII hit, the barracks became a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp, and was even abandoned for some time.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

I love the little touches around the hotel, such as gold-coloured quotes lining the walls…

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

… and WWII artefacts displayed on the ground floor, such as this military torchlight.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

I got a room with a king-sized bed on the second storey, which let me experience walking along the spacious verandah.

Rooms on the first floor are large suites.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The preserved timber room door includes a brass knocker.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

I could even see Universal Studios’ Battlestar Galactica roller coaster from the hotel, and hear riders screaming.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Here’s what my 29sqm room looks like, featuring brass, wood and leather furnishings. Gorgeous.

My only complaint: the reception in the room was pretty bad during my stay there.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The ceiling emphasises the barracks’ sloped roof.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Among the amenities are a smart TV (I streamed Netflix and checked my room bill), a writing desk and leather chair…

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

… a Marshall speaker…

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

… and light/aircon controls at both bedsides, plus a power port each for a USB cable and plug.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

I like how the room includes colonial-era photos and maps of Sentosa.

The bedside table has a framed photo of the building back in the day.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The room stay comes with a free refreshments bar offering Nespresso, tea, two glass bottles of sparkling and still mineral water, and 4 cans of coke, ginger ale, tonic water soda water.

Alcohol, however, is chargeable.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

On to the marble toilet, which has a humongous black Apaiser bathtub, Hansgrohe fittings, and a sliding door for privacy.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

On one side is a sink, flanked by two cupboards containing bathrobes, slippers, and an ironing board and iron.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

On either side of the bathtub is a rain shower and a heated Japanese toilet, including automatic bidets.

It sounds odd, but going to the toilet is really luxurious.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The toiletries are from Australian brand A pelles Apothecary.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

A door from the back of the toilet leads out to a balcony next to the pool.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Here’s the view from the balcony:

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

I was one of the lucky guests staying on the second floor who got a room with a unique feature: a staircase leading to the pool.

Only four out of the 24 rooms have this staircase, preserved as part of the barracks’ architecture.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

But having this staircase (which you can request for during booking) means no privacy for your poor neighbours.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Also, the staircase leads to the patio of a first-floor room, so you might bump into whoever is staying there.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Here’s what the staircase looks like from the outside.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

This is the view of the pool from the first floor.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The pool includes mini-jaccuzi areas every few metres.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Guests staying in the corner room also get a private pool area to themselves.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

There are plenty of seats around the poolside…

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

… and even a couple of cabanas.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The glass-walled central dining area, while small, is elegant and has amazing views of the pool on both sides.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

I quickly came to realise that the freebies and services thrown into the stay made up quite a bit for the pricey rates.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Free drinks and refreshments are available in the dining area from 7am to 10.30pm daily. This includes free-flow cocktails from 6pm to 8pm.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Breakfast (7am-10.30am) boasts the biggest spread, including pastries, cereal, hashbrowns, sausages, bacon, bee hoon, nasi lemak, porridge, smoked salmon, ham and eggs (any style).

I liked that there was always salad, fruit-infused water, and a large bowl of fresh fruit available.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

There is also a fridge that guests can freely take soda, juice and yoghurt all day long.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

If I had to pick one thing I didn’t like about my stay, it would be the food, which looked amazing but tasted underwhelming.

I also ordered a burger from room service one night, which took 45 minutes and arrived cold.

The hotel’s food was delivered over from a central kitchen, which served the nearby Village Sentosa and Outpost Hotel as well.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

I’d also give the champagne high tea (S$108 for 2) a miss – the food was forgettable.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Barracks Hotel also offers free 45-minute heritage tours daily.

We toured the restored colonial buildings on the property, and learned more about their architecture and the history of Sentosa.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Two WWII veterans who used to work in the barracks were also staying at the hotel with their families.

One of them, 72-year-old Wong Kum Kay, brought pictures of the barracks from his time as a combat engineer living on Sentosa.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Here’s one of his photos showing the old parade square…

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

… which is now an astroturf lawn in front of the hotel.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Guests of Barracks Hotel – which sits next to Village Sentosa – can also use the facilities there.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

This includes the gym…

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

… and the hotel’s four pools.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

One great thing about Barracks Hotel is its very central location – right next to the Merlion.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Read also: Say bye to Singapore’s tallest Merlion – the Sentosa icon will open for the last time on Oct 20

It is also a 15-minute stroll to Universal Studios, Adventure Cove and the SEA Aquarium …

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

… and a five-minute walk to Imbiah station – or a 10 minute walk to Beach Station, where most of the attractions are. This makes going to lots of places really easy, even Fort Siloso.

Bonus: After a sweaty day out, there is also a pool to jump right into.

caption The view from Siloso Skywalk. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Guests are also given a S$4 pass each for the monorail for every day of their stay, to get around Sentosa and over to Vivocity.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Overall, the hotel is pretty good value for money, given the privacy, great service, luxurious amenities, free food, and proximity to many popular Sentosa attractions.

It also reminds me a lot of Raffles Hotel, as both are cosy, exclusive and emphasise their colonial heritage.

Unlike the Village Sentosa next door, which is a lot noisier and seems more mass-market, this hotel felt almost like a cosy, quiet, and luxurious villa.

The service level was high: staff were extremely attentive (as attentive as in Hai Di Lao) and called guests by name. One concierge even ran up to wheel a cleaning cart away when a visitor took photos of the hotel.

I also appreciated how the hotel focused on the building’s colonial heritage, which combined with the service standards, reminded me a lot of Raffles Hotel in City Hall.

While it’s not a 70th story penthouse, this still qualified as the stay of a lifetime as I could truly relax – for the first time – in an oasis of calm. Just don’t expect too much from the food and room service, and you’ll probably walk away satisfied.

Read also: