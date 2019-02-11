I wore a fake engagement ring for a week and realized I’m not ready to get married

caption I learned more than I thought I would after wearing an engagement ring for a week. source Nasha Smith

I wore a fake engagement ring for a week while on a trip to Ireland.

I was surprised by how often I looked down at my finger and had the urge to show off my ring.

The whole experience made me think about the person I want to marry and whether or not I was emotionally ready to get married.

I love weddings. In fact, I already have mine planned – actually two. And though I’m not getting married anytime soon and there is no ring on the horizon, I was excited for the opportunity to get a sneak peek at what wearing an engagement ring might be like.

I wore a fake engagement ring for a week and the results were somewhat unexpected.

Selecting the ring was easy

caption Who knew owning an engagement ring came with so much responsibility? source Nasha Smith

I randomly owned a faux engagement ring which I received as a party favor: a round solitaire which looked realistic enough so I figured it would be the perfect prop for my assignment.

Read more: 4 types of engagement rings that will be in fashion for 2019

I was able to keep my “engagement” a secret because I was headed on a trip

As luck would have it, I happened to be on a trip to Ireland when I carried out my little experiment. That avoided my single self from having to awkwardly explain to friends and colleagues how I managed to get engaged overnight or worse yet having to create an elaborate backstory. I was even more grateful that I had been spared the pitiful looks when it became apparent a week later that I had invented a fake fiancé. I did, however, have to come clean to my travel buddy who was both amused and overly excited.

I could not stop staring at my ring

caption I took especially good care of my ring. source Nasha Smith

From the minute I put the ring on before heading out for some sightseeing on that first day, I could not stop glancing at my left hand. I kept checking to see that it was properly positioned. I made sure to take it off when I washed my hands in the restroom. And I was very careful not to get it caught on anything which might damage it.

I tried to follow the proper ring-showing protocol

Believe it or not, there are guidelines to properly display your ring in public. It is impolite to simply thrust it in someone’s face. Instead, your hand should be held with your palm facing your chest so that the person can get a good view or reach for your hand if they wish. And if you want to subtly draw attention to the ring, your hand needs to be more active than normal. I must be a natural because I found myself using my left hand excessively throughout the week and making exaggerated motions.

I was absolutely obsessed with my nails

caption I opted for a glossy earth-toned brown for my nail color. source Nasha Smith

To be fair, I am generally always like this. Ever since a doctor made me get a manicure years ago to cure me of my nail biting habits, I have been pretty fastidious about keeping them in pristine condition. But I was doing the absolute most because of this ring. I selected a glossy earthy tone as an ode to Ireland and kept cuticle oil at hand for maximum shine.

I struggled to come up with an idea of the person I want to marry

The moment of truth finally came when a waitress commented on how gorgeous my ring was and asked about the lucky guy. Blushing furiously I opened my mouth to say … nothing. I had avoided thinking too deeply about it, deciding to just go with whatever description came to me. It dawned on me that I had no clue what type of man I even want to marry.

Sure he should be kind, loyal, trustworthy, and attractive but these were pretty generic traits. I needed to find out the kind of person who spoke to my soul and at that moment my mind drew a blank.

At one point, I totally forgot I was “engaged”

As the week wore on I finally got over the novelty and the ring slipped out of my mind. At first, I took it off for photos to avoid having to explain to family and friends why I was wearing an engagement ring. But I was well into yet another photo session at a tourist attraction before I remembered the bling on my finger. I guess the excitement of wearing an engagement ring does wear off after a while. I just didn’t expect it to happen so soon.

I learned more than I expected

caption I now understand why people want to show off their rings so often. source Nasha Smith

When I took on this assignment, I thought it would be a fun change of pace or even a good story to tell. But I got more than I bargained for.

For one, I will certainly think twice before joking about newly engaged people who seem to go out of their way to make their ring more conspicuous. I am by no means flashy but even I couldn’t help but keep my ring on display. And it was fake.

Also, I probably need to put myself out there a bit more. It’s OK to not know what you like but I will never find out if I don’t try a few options. And as much as I have plans for an amazing wedding, I know I am not emotionally ready for this step. But I do know a round solitaire looks brilliant on my finger.