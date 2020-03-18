I worked out like Jennifer Lopez for a week, and I noticed results right away

caption Jennifer Lopez recently showed off her killer body during her Super Bowl halftime performance. source Lara Walsh for Insider, Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez stays in shape using a mix of strength training, HIIT exercises, kickboxing, and ab-targeted workouts, according to her trainers David Kirsch and Tracy Anderson.

For one week, I tried to replicate her workout by dividing up my days to focus on different muscle groups.

After seven days of working out like the singer, I noticed my butt looked lifted and I was feeling more toned.

That said, my body was extremely sore at the end and I struggled through parts of the week.

Whether Jennifer Lopez is building up her upper body and core for her role in “Hustlers” or is shimmying across a stage, the 50-year-old triple threat seems to be in killer shape.

The singer is known for following a fairly strict diet – she reportedly avoids consuming caffeine, alcohol, and processed foods – but she can also credit her physique to a stringent workout routine from two trainers: David Kirsch and Tracy Anderson.

Working with these two trainers, Lopez has put together a routine that combines high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercises, strength training, kickboxing, and ab workouts.

And for seven grueling days, I tried to replicate her fitness routine. Here’s what it was like working out like Jennifer Lopez for a week.

Also, keep in mind that just because a certain routine works for a celebrity doesn’t mean it will work for you (or me).

Day one: I start the week by focusing on my glutes and thighs

caption The platypus walk was no joke. source Lara Walsh for Insider

One of the things I’m most looking forward to about this week is Kirsch’s focus on “less is more, truncated workouts.”

The trainer usually gives Lopez 30 to 45 minutes of full-body workouts to help her get the most bang for her buck in the shortest amount of time, but I divided up the moves a bit to give my muscles adequate time to rest.

I start with the platypus walk, Kirsch’s signature move for toning and sculpting Lopez’s glutes and inner thighs.

I’m surprised by how quickly my butt starts to burn as I do the platypus walk, which reminds me of a lateral-squat walk except my hands are behind my head and I’m kind of waddling forwards and backward in a plié squat instead of moving side-to-side.

After I’ve done 10 forward and 10 reverse versions, my glutes feel properly warmed up and engaged for my next couple of moves. I think I’ll consider swapping out my lateral-squat walks for this iteration since I already feel like this move is better at engaging all the muscles in my butt and inner thighs.

Next, I grab 10-pound weights in each hand and start some of the actress’s other lower-body workouts.

I do 20 reps each of the wide-stance squat, reverse lunges, lateral lunges, crossover lunges, and single-leg squats. My legs are shaking at this point, but I try to get through a second set with mixed results.

I’m someone who prides myself on usually having pretty decent lower-body strength, but I’m not really used to doing some of the variations that Lopez does with her workouts. Still, I’m all about the booty gains, so I call the day a win and I’m excited to really challenge myself this week.

Day 2: My abs are in pain after trying a bunch of moves that use a stability ball

caption Jennifer Lopez uses a stability ball in some of her workouts. source Lara Walsh for Insider

I start the day pretty excited to try out Lopez’s core workout, which features a lot of moves that I’ve never heard of.

I start with 20 reps each of Russian twists, pike-up planks, overhead slams with a medicine ball, medicine-ball sit-ups, weighted jackknives (which is when you lay flat on your back and lift your legs and arms up toward each other at the same time), and torso rotations with a resistance band.

At this point, I feel like I can barely sit up, but Kirsch told Allure magazine that some of Lopez’s ab-sculpting moves include a stability ball – so I try some of those out, too.

I do a few pikes on the stability ball and attempt stability-ball scissors, which is when you balance with your stomach on the stability ball and scissor your legs back and forth.

To finish off, I do 30-second side planks on each side and attempt a 30-second plank on a medicine ball. I’m exhausted at this point, but I’m excited to see if I see a difference in my abs tomorrow morning.

Day 3: I attempt Spider-Man push-ups and fail

I can’t remember the last time my abs were this sore. Muscles that I didn’t know existed in my lower and side abs are on fire, making sitting up in bed a big struggle.

In an interview with Self magazine, Kirsch said that, when he’s pressed for time, he has Lopez do Spider-Man push-ups on a Bosu ball, which is a sort of half-hemisphere workout tool. The move targets one’s arms, chest, and abs, and basically requires you to bring your knee to your chest while also doing a push-up.

I struggle to do regular push-ups, so I’m apprehensive to try to do these special ones while balancing on a Bosu ball.

Instead, I settle on doing a modified version where I have one of my knees on the ground while I try to lift the other up. I am able to do half-hearted versions on each side before I collapse.

Next, I do some shoulder taps, squats with a row machine, bicep curls with 5-pound weights, and tricep extensions with a 10-pound weight. I do two sets of 10 reps each and finish off my workout feeling sore and tired but determined.

If this is what it takes to get the super-toned arms that Lopez was sporting during the Super Bowl halftime show, I’m ready to keep this up.

Day 4: I take my first kickboxing class

caption I still prefer boxing over kickboxing. source Lara Walsh for Insider

I wake up, and my arms and shoulders feel like they’re on fire.

Even so, today I’ve decided to try kickboxing, which is one of the many things Lopez does to stay in shape. Since this is my very first kickboxing class, I try and stretch out with some yoga moves before diving in.

Immediately, I feel out of my element. Although I love standard boxing classes, kickboxing seems to take a whole other level of focus and balance to nail working my legs and hands in tandem.

I find myself struggling and feeling pretty lost the entire class – which also includes HIIT workouts, like burpees and jump squats, that are meant to help keep my heart rate up.

Despite the fact that I’m a total kickboxing beginner, I’m completely drenched in sweat by the time that I’m done with this class. I still prefer regular boxing classes, but I bet I’d have a better experience if I was more accustomed to kickboxing.

Day 5: My friends and I think my butt is starting to look much more lifted

This morning, while at brunch, I received some compliments from my friends about how great my butt was looking in jeans. I’m not sure if it’s the workout from yesterday or the intense lower-body routine from a few days prior, but this definitely makes me feel more motivated to get some more leg- and glute-targeting moves in today.

This time, I amp things up by doing two sets of 10 platypus walks, and my butt is really feeling the burn as I grab my 10-pound weights.

This time, I also do 10 reps each of the wide-stance squat, reverse lunges, single-leg squats, lateral lunges, and crossover lunges before doing a second set of the same rotation.

By the end of my reps, my legs are shaking and I have to sit down, but the routine feels much easier this time around.

Day 6: I decide to really target my abs

caption The entire day was exhausting. source Lara Walsh for Insider

I never thought I’d say this, but I’m pretty excited by how sore my legs are in the morning – especially since I think it means some of these lower-body workouts are working.

Today, I start with 20 reps each of the pike-up planks, Russian twists, medicine-ball overheard slams, medicine-ball sit-ups, and torso rotations.

These moves are a lot harder to do now than they were before because my abs are still sore from a few days ago.

I’m kind of dreading the stability-ball exercises, so I start with a 30-second plank, then 30-second side planks on each side. I finish off with the pikes and scissors, which are again a lot harder today because of how sore my arms, shoulders, and legs are.

After, I have to lay on the mat for a full minute because I’m so exhausted.

Day 7: By the end of my workout, my arms are hurting in a good way

caption I ended my week still feeling sore. source Lara Walsh for Insider

As gratifying as it’s been to see some immediate results, my whole body is in pain at this point and it’s basically begging me to end this week-long challenge.

I’m exhausted but I’m trying to finish this routine with a bang, so I try to adopt a positive attitude towards these Spider-Man push-ups. Instead of lifting my legs to the side in the Spider-Man manner, I decide to just attempt a few regular push-ups while balancing on the Bosu ball.

This move is still really difficult, but I’m able to do two push-ups while on the Bosu ball.

To finish up, I do two sets of tens reps of bicep curls with 5-pound weights, tricep extensions with a 10-pound weight, shoulder taps, squats with the rowing machine, and the dumbbell-row to tricep-extension circuit.

After completing the moves, I collapse on the mat and call it a day.

Although there are some moves I’ll be stealing from Lopez, I don’t think this routine would be doable for the average person

caption I don’t know how Jennifer Lopez works out like this. source Frazier Harrison/Getty Images

Overall, I feel like I quickly saw some pretty great results in how my body looked and felt, and I liked that these moves trained some muscles that my normal exercises don’t cover.

I’m already planning to incorporate the platypus walk, some of the lunge variations, and a few of the ab moves (including the ones that use a stability ball) into my future workouts.

However, I don’t know if the average person would be able to keep up this workout, which Lopez told Us Weekly that she does “three or four times a week,” as reported by Hollywood Life. My whole body was completely exhausted and sore after just one week of trying out this routine.

It’s clear Jenny from the Block doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to sculpting her body, and I respect her for it even though I won’t be following her full routine again anytime soon.

