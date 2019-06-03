‘I would still buy the phone in a heartbeat’: Huawei continues to attract customers in Singapore against the odds

From a telecommunications network company to a global consumer electronics brand, Huawei has grown tremendously to become the tech juggernaut that it is today – mostly with the unwavering support from its customers









SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 June 2019 – Last weekend, tech enthusiasts and shoppers gathered at The PC Show to experience the latest HUAWEI P30 Pro featuring a ground breaking Leica quad camera system, better known for its zoom and low-light capabilities. In the same weekend, Huawei smartphone users were also given a complimentary phone care service on its monthly Service Day at its customer service centres located at 313@Somerset and Westgate.





Keen supporters and long-time users of Huawei were unfazed by recent events and instead expressed a resounding vote of confidence for the brand.









Ms. Wei Ling (right), who holds a Huawei Mate 10, has been encouraging her friends including Ms. Miao Hui (left) to purchase a Huawei smartphone for its quality.

Ms. Wei Ling, age 31, commented that, “I am not too concerned about the current situation and i believe Huawei will be able to come up with a solution given their strong roots in the technology sector. I will still recommend a Huawei phone to my friends because of its quality especially when it comes to the camera and battery performance.”









Mr. Joe Lum holding his latest Huawei P30 Pro and is his go-to gadget for photo taking.





Echoing this, Mr. Joe Lum, age 46, said, “I’ve been using many other phones before but nothing quite captures the great photo quality like the Huawei phone does. I would still buy the phone in a heartbeat because its cameras are amazing for a photography enthusiast like myself.”









Ms. Wen Qi was drawn to the Huawei P20 Pro because of its overall design and user-friendly interface.

“Photography is one thing, but for me I have always wanted a phone for usability and the Huawei P20 Pro has the best of everything,” commented Ms. Wen Qi. “My friends and I have the same phone and we plan on keeping our phones because it still works great. Huawei is such a big company and I am sure they will be able to overcome any challenges they face.”

The company is dedicated to create meaningful products and technologies whilst putting customers at the centre of its business. In 2018, Huawei invested 14.1% of its sales revenue (CNY101.5 billion) in R&D, ranking fifth globally in the EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard.





More than just a brand name; values of resilience and tenacity displayed by Huawei gain respect among customers





Starting out with humble beginnings as a producer of phone switches since 1987, to building telecommunication networks and consumer electronics, Huawei has made big strides over the years in growing its customer base with over 55 million smartphones sold globally in the first quarter, cementing its position as the second largest smartphone vendor in the world.





Whilst many gravitate towards the brand for its outstanding offerings, some had more to say about the brand that go beyond functionalities and product.









Mr. Wilson Ng, is a fervent supporter of Huawei and is motivated to further his passion of photography thanks to the convenience and reliable camera system on his Huawei P20 Pro.





“I trust Huawei and their products. As an international company, they will do what’s best for a consumer. For a brand that has grown so fast, it is a force to be reckoned with,” said Mr. Wilson Ng. “Personally, I respect the brand being able to withstand the challenges and hardships that they’ve been put through with such humility and grace.”









Mr. James Lee (left) and his girlfriend, Ms. See Ying (right), have both recently made the switch to Huawei and are confident that the brand will continue to provide innovative technologies.





Ms. See Ying, age 23, who is a first-time user of Huawei with the P30 Pro, feels that there are plenty of opportunities ahead for the brand. “There is a famous quote that goes ‘in the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity’. I have faith that Huawei will always be able to continue making innovative products in any circumstances as it is such a resilient and strong company.”









Mr Daniel Lim has been holding on to his Huawei P10 for the past two years.





A long-time supporter, Mr. Daniel Lim, age 31, said, “There are no other phones that are in the same league as Huawei given its solid hardware. Its innovations are driven by the company’s relentless attitude and I believe that it’s a brand that is here to stay no matter the ongoing challenges.”





In Singapore, Huawei has doubled its growth year-on-year and is expanding its services including Service Day that is held on the first weekend of every month to provide after-sales care for a growing customer base.





“The backbone of our success over the years has always been our customers who support the brand and believe in the innovations we offer,” a spokesperson from Huawei Consumer Business Group Singapore said. “We’ll like to thank all our supporters for believing in us. We would have never been able to come this far without the support of our customers.”





For more information, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/sg/ and https://www.huawei.com/en/facts.

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world’s population. Sixteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/sg/ or find us @huaweimobilesg on social media.