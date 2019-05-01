Emilia Clarke told her ‘Game of Thrones’ costar Iain Glen to get on a flight when his wife had a brain hemorrhage while they were shooting the Battle for Winterfell

caption Iain Glen (R) and wife Charlotte Emmerson. source Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight.

Iain Glen’s wife suffered a brain hemorrhage while he was filming his last ever scene in “Game of Thrones.”

In an interview for “Making Game of Thrones,” Glen – who plays Ser Jorah Mormont – said he’d finished rehearsing the scene when he received a text from his wife saying she was in the hospital.

Emilia Clarke – who famously suffered two brain aneurysms while filming “Thrones” – was among the cast who told Glen to fly home to see her.

Thankfully, Glen’s wife made a full recovery and he said it’s not a recurring condition.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.



Iain Glen’s nearest and dearest have been very lucky indeed.

In an interview for “Making Game of Thrones,” Glen – who plays Ser Jorah Mormont – revealed that his wife Charlotte Emmerson suffered a brain hemorrhage while he was shooting his last ever scene, the Battle of Winterfell, which occurs in episode three of season eight.

Read more: ‘Game of Thrones’ star Iain Glen says he’s scared to watch Jorah fight in the Battle for Winterfell, and hasn’t seen the episode yet

“My wife was in dress rehearsal for a play that night,” Glen recalled, “and I rang her to say, ‘break a leg’ and there was no reply so I left a message.

“And then I was called to set to rehearse the scene, and when I went back, I got a message from her saying she was in the hospital – she had suffered a brain hemorrhage.”

Glen knows better than most the horrifying nature of brain injuries – his costar Emilia Clarke (whose character Glen’s is also in love with) recently told the public that she suffered two brain aneurysms while shooting “Thrones” in 2011 and 2013.

Read more: Emilia Clarke tried to remember her Dothraki lines from ‘Game of Thrones’ while she was having a brain hemorrhage

caption Iain Glen performs with Emilia Clarke in ‘Game of Thrones’ season eight, episode three, ‘The Long Night.’ source Helen Sloan/HBO

Unsurprisingly, Glen said Clarke was among the cast who told him to “get on a flight” back to his wife after he heard the news.

Fortunately, the actor said the nature of his wife’s illness means “it’s never going to happen again, and she’s fully recovered.”

The actor returned to the set two weeks later and successfully filmed his last scene, wherein he dies in the arms of Daenerys. “It felt like the right ending for Jorah,” Glen said.