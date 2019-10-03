A UK couple spent $11,800 on an Airbnb rental in Ibiza that doesn’t actually exist

Ian and Denise Feltham, who live in London, paid $11,800 (£9,610) in advance for an Airbnb rental on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

The Airbnb listing for the rental, supposedly located in the Las Boas complex in Ibiza, had 37 promising reviews, and had been verified by Airbnb since 2017, according to The Sunday Times.

When the couple arrived in Ibiza on September 16, they learned the rental did not exist.

The photos from the Airbnb rental website were apparently compiled from photos of various condos on the Las Boas complex’s website, CNN Travel reported.

A couple from the UK spent $11,800 (£9,610) on an Airbnb rental on the Spanish island of Ibiza that didn't actually exist.

Ian and Denise Feltham, who live in London, paid for their Airbnb rental ahead of their two-week trip at the end of September – the two-bedroom VIP penthouse they found on Airbnb featured a Turkish bath, a marble-decked terrace, and dog-friendly accommodations for their two Yorkshire terriers, according to The Sunday Times.

Ian Feltham, 75, suspected there might be something wrong with the Airbnb days before his trip because the lister had not given him details of where to pick up keys. He tried to report his concerns to Airbnb, but the company said it would only consider the complaint if they arrived at the property and could not get in. So, the couple traveled to Ibiza on September 16.

“When we turned up, the receptionist said, ‘There isn’t such a thing as the ‘VIP Penthouse in Las Boas’,” Feltham told The Sunday Times. “A gentleman who lived in the building said they get tourists turning up all the time and that it’s a very big problem.”

A Las Boas staff member told CNN that the listing was “fake,” and that no such property even exists.

Upon learning their rental was fake, the Felthams had no choice but to check into a $248 (£200) dog-friendly hotel 40 minutes away.

They told The Sunday Times that Airbnb initially took no responsibility for the listing.

“They are rubbish, faceless organization,” Feltham told CNN Travel of Airbnb.

Airbnb finally refunded the Felthams after it was contacted by The Sunday Times, but has not offered any further compensation.

The company said in a statement to Insider: “Our handling of this issue fell below our usual high standards and we have reached out to the guest to apologize and refund them in full. We have suspended the listing while we investigate, and are continuing to work with the guest to make things right. There have been over half a billion guest arrivals on Airbnb to date and, with two million people checking into an Airbnb every single night, issues like this are incredibly rare.”

Airbnb is investigating the listing, which has been suspended from the platform.