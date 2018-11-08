What we know about the Thousand Oaks shooter, identified as Ian David Long

source Facebook

Twelve people died at a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night.

Authorities identified the shooter on Thursday as 28-year-old Ian David Long.

Long was a Marine Corps veteran, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters.

Police believe he killed himself after the massacre.

A shooter – now identified as Ian David Long – opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night, killing 12 people.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said Thursday morning that Long was the shooter.

Long was a 28-year-old ex-Marine, born on March 27, 1990.

Long was on active duty from August 2008 to March 2013, CNN cited from Department of Defense records.

“We believe he shot himself, he was found in an office just adjacent to the bar,” Dean said.

The Ventura Sheriff’s mental health team visited Long and cleared him in April, Dean said, adding that they didn’t know his motive yet.

Here’s what else we know so far, from witnesses and police authorities, about Long:

He used a .45-caliber handgun, known as a “glock.”

A witness told KABC-TV the gunman reloaded the gun at least once.

Police said he used an “extended magazine.”

Witnesses said he used a smoke grenade, but police haven’t confirmed that yet.

Witnesses have said he looked “white” to local news crews, and that he had a beard.

Witnesses said the gunman wore all black, including a black hat, glasses and a black shirt. Dean confirmed Long was wearing a black sweater.

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that the gunman drove his mother’s car to the attack.

ABC reported that police are searching a residence associated with Long, located about 10 minutes from the bar where the shooting happened.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.