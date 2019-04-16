IBM slides down 3% after hours and misses Wall Street’s expectations

caption IBM CEO Ginni Rometty source Mike Blake/Reuters

IBM stock slid 3% after hours on Tuesday, when it reported earnings that were short of Wall Street’s expectations.

Shares of IBM have increased 27% so far this year, as the company sheds underperforming businesses. But there are big questions about its planned $34 billion acquisition of RedHat.

Here’s what it reported:

Revenue: $18.18 billion, vs. $18.51 billion, according to analyst expectations.

EPS (adjusted): $2.25, vs. $2.22, according to analyst expectations.

Last quarter, IBM announced that it showed annual revenue growth for the first time since 2011.