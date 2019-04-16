IBM slides down 3% after hours and misses Wall Street’s expectations

- source
- Mike Blake/Reuters
- IBM reported Q1 earnings results after Tuesday’s market close, reporting a quarterly revenue of $18.18 billion and missing Wall Street’s expectations.
- After hours, IBM stock slid 3%.
- Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.
IBM stock slid 3% after hours on Tuesday, when it reported earnings that were short of Wall Street’s expectations.
Shares of IBM have increased 27% so far this year, as the company sheds underperforming businesses. But there are big questions about its planned $34 billion acquisition of RedHat.
Here’s what it reported:
- Revenue: $18.18 billion, vs. $18.51 billion, according to analyst expectations.
- EPS (adjusted): $2.25, vs. $2.22, according to analyst expectations.
Last quarter, IBM announced that it showed annual revenue growth for the first time since 2011.