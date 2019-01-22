IBM soars as high as 7% after announcing annual revenue growth for the first time since 2011

caption IBM CEO Ginni Rometty source IBM

IBM’s stock soared as high as 7% after it announced that its annual revenue grew for the first time since 2011.

IBM’s annual revenue rose 1% from last year, but prior to that, its annual revenue had declined each year since 2011. Although IBM’s quarterly revenues slipped 3% from the year-ago quarter, it still stayed ahead of analyst expectations.

“In 2018 we returned to full-year revenue growth, reflecting growing demand for our services and leadership solutions in hybrid cloud, AI, analytics and security,” IBM CEO Ginni Rometty said in a statement.

IBM’s stock was down 36% in 2018, but the company is betting that its forthcoming acquisition of Red Hat for $34 billion will start turning things around.

Here’s what it reported:

Revenue: $21.76 billion. Wall Street was looking for $21.75 billion.

EPS: $4.87. Analysts were expecting $4.84 a share.

In the past quarter, IBM saw a 4% revenue growth in its Global Business Services, which includes consulting, application management and global process services.